What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Indian equity markets recovered sharply on April 22 on the back of positive global cues and deal between Reliance Jio and Facebook amid a gloomy economic environment.

The Sensex closed with a 743 points, or 2.42 percent, gain at 31,379.55 and the Nifty settled 206 points, or 2.29 percent, higher at 9,187.30.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level on the Nifty is placed at 9,019.12, followed by 8,850.93. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,282.62 and 9,377.93.

Nifty Bank closed 1.51 percent higher at 19,701.85. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 19,233.7, followed by 18,765.6. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 19,988.1 and 20,274.4.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street surged on Wednesday as oil prices recovered and Congress looked on course to approve nearly $500 billion more in aid to help small businesses ride out the coronavirus crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.99% at 23,475.82 points, while the S&P 500 gained 2.29% to 2,799.31. The Nasdaq Composite added 2.81% to 8,495.38.

Asian Markets

Stocks in Asia traded higher following an overnight rebound in oil prices that recouped some recent losses. Nikkei rose 0.88% while the Topix index gained 0.7%. South Korea’s Kospi also edged higher by 0.55%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 32 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,200 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

RBI says 10% cap for banks to invest TLTRO funds applies only to the fourth tranche

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified that the 10 percent cap stipulated for banks to invest in a particular company or a group of companies applies only to the fourth round of the targeted long term repo operation (TLTRO). The latter is part of the special liquidity measures announced by the central banks to help banks lend to productive sectors during the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, phase.

Also, the 10 percent cap will not apply to TLTRO 2.0 announced by the central bank for Rs 50,000 crore, RBI said. “This condition applies only to the fourth TLTRO conducted on April 17. It does not apply to the TLTROs conducted before April 17. It also does not apply to TLTRO 2.0,” the RBI said in an updated FAQ on April 22.

South Korea posts biggest economic decline since 2008

The coronavirus pandemic pushed South Korea’s economy into its biggest contraction since 2008 in the first quarter, as self-isolation hit consumption and kept businesses closed and global trade slumped.

Gross domestic product decreased by a seasonally adjusted 1.4% in the first quarter from three months earlier, the central bank said on Thursday, a slightly smaller decline than the 1.5% contraction seen in a Reuters survey and reversing 1.3% growth in the fourth quarter.

Japan's coronavirus shutdowns pummel service, factory sectors: PMIs

Japan’s services sector shrank at a record pace in April, while factories also fell quiet across the country due to the widening fallout from the coronavirus pandemic as an economic contraction deepens. The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), released on Thursday, slumped to a seasonally adjusted 43.7 from a final 44.8 in March, its lowest since April 2009.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Services PMI index plunged to 22.8 on a seasonally adjusted basis, marking the lowest since the start of the services sector survey in September 2007.

SEBI chief hears out industry, promises more steps to help corporates tide over COVID-19 challenges

Sebi will look into issues being faced by corporates due to COVID-19 and consider more steps to help them tide over the challenges as part of its continuing efforts to make it easier to do business even in such difficult times, the regulatory body's chairman Ajay Tyagi told representatives of India Inc on Wednesday.

In a conference call with the apex industry body CII (Confederation of Indian Industry), Tyagi apprised the industry leaders of various steps already taken by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and promised to look into various issues raised by them.

MCX to resume normal trading hours despite lack of negative pricing mechanism

Despite the legal wrangle over the negative settlement price of crude oil and lack of technology to handle trades quoting below zero, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has decided to resume normal trading until midnight from April 23, it is learnt.

The move is expected to disappoint many brokerages as neither MCX nor any other commodity exchange in India has any provision to trade commodities or stock by assigning a negative value to it.

Global remittances to drop 20% amid coronavirus: World Bank

Remittances sent home by migrants from low- and middle-income countries are expected to drop around 20 percent this year amid the global economic slowdown caused by the novel coronavirus, the World Bank said Wednesday. Job losses and lost hours and wages are expected to leave migrants in wealthier nations unable to send as much money home to poorer countries already suffering from coronavirus shutdowns, the report says.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,326.09 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 863.82 crore in the Indian equity market on April 22, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies