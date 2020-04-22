What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Sensex closed the day with a loss of 1,011 points, or 3.20 percent, at 30,636.71 while Nifty settled 280 points, or 3.03 percent, lower at 8,981.45.

"Technically, Nifty has closed below the psychological level of 9,000 and 8,821 is the next crucial support and if it gets breached, a sharper fall could ensue. On the upside, 9,091 could offer resistance," said Deepak Jasani, Head Of Research, HDFC Securities.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 8,912.43, followed by 8,843.42. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,047.43 and 9,113.42.

Nifty Bank closed 5.42 percent down at 19,409.35. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 19,141, followed by 18,872.7. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 19,784.5 and 20,159.7.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

Facebook invests $5.7 billion in Reliance Jio

Facebook Inc announced a $5.7 billion investment in Reliance Industries Ltd’s telecom unit on Wednesday, making it the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms Limited. The social media giant said it would focus on collaborating its messaging platform WhatsApp with Reliance’s e-commerce venture JioMart to enable people to connect with small businesses.

Facebook's investment will translate to a 9.99% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis, Jio said in a statement.

Catch our entire coverage on the Facebook-Jio deal here.

US Markets

Wall Street tumbled for a second straight day on Tuesday as a collapse in US oil prices and glum forecasts by companies worsened fears of a deep economic downturn. Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.67% to end at 23,018.88 points, while the S&P 500 lost 3.07% to 2,736.57. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.48% to 8,263.23.

Asian Markets

Asian markets declined on the back of sharp losses in the oil markets overnight. Shanghai composite was down 0.41% Nikkei 225 fell 1.36% in early trade and the Topix index slipped 0.93%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 62 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 8,902 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

US economy likely set for U-shaped recovery after deep rut: Reuters poll

The US economic recession underway, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, will be worse than previously thought, with more economists polled by Reuters over the past week expecting a "U-shaped" recovery rather than any other option.

The novel coronavirus has infected nearly 2.5 million people around the world, killed nearly 170,000 and led to lockdowns in many countries, shutting schools, industries and businesses. The United States has the highest infection numbers and deaths among individual nations.

SEBI extends compliance timelines for trading, clearing members

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday extended the timelines for compliance requirements by both trading and clearing members due to the prolonged lockdown period to control coronavirus infection. In a circular, Sebi said that delay in submission of certain reports under the provisions of enhanced supervision will not attract penal provisions till May 17, 2020.

The reports are-- submission of weekly monitoring of client funds and submission of data on monthly basis towards clients' and fund balance.

RBI 3-month EMI moratorium could provide Rs 2.1 lakh crore liquidity to companies

The Reserve Bank of India's three-month suspension of EMIs could provide a liquidity breather of Rs 2.10 lakh crore if all corporates avail it, says a report. The findings by Crisil Ratings are based on assessment of 9,300 of its rated non-financial sector companies across 100 sectors. It said sectors with higher leverage, such as power, telecom, roads, textiles and fertilisers, will be the major beneficiaries and account for nearly 47 per cent of the total breather available.

“The moratorium announced by RBI on interest and principal obligations due between March 1 and May 31, 2020, would tantamount to a liquidity breather of Rs 2.10 lakh crore if all companies opt for it,” the rating agency said in a report.

Oil prices recover ground after market turmoil fuels price plunge

Oil prices found some respite on Wednesday as US oil futures rose more than 20% and Brent prices steadied after a two-day price plunge, as markets struggle with a massive crude glut amid the coronavirus outbreak.

West Texas Intermediate was up $2.05, or 18%, at $13.62 a barrel by 0034 GMT. Brent crude which settled down 24% in the previous session, was up 4 cents at $19.37 a barrel after rising more than $1 earlier.

More than half of Indian companies expect moderate impact of COVID-19 on business: Survey

About 57 percent of organisations in India expect a moderate to large negative impact on their businesses in the next six months while 46 percent expect the effects of COVID-19 pandemic to last over 12 months, according to a survey by global advisory firm Willis Towers Watson. The survey further said that 83 percent organisations plan to review their work-from-home policy, while 55 percent have no fixed end-date on their flexible work arrangements.

As per the survey, 42 percent organisations have not taken a decision on salary increment budgets for this year, while 33 percent indicated that performance appraisals and bonus pay-outs will happen as planned.

SEBI extends validity of regulatory approval for IPO, rights issue by 6 months

Sebi on Tuesday extended validity of regulatory approval for launching initial public offering and rights issue by six months in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The step comes following representations from various industry bodies, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular. The validity of Sebi's observations, where the same have expired or will expire between March 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020, has been extended by 6 months from the date of expiry of such observation.

This is subject to an undertaking from lead manager of the issue confirming compliance with the ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations while submitting the updated offer document to Sebi, it said.

PE, VC investments in India may dip up to 60% in 2020 due to COVID-19: EY

Private equity and venture capital investments in India may decline up to 60 percent in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by consulting firm EY. Fund raising activity, which typically influences future investments, has also gone “cold”, if one were to look at March's data of private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) funds having raised only $85 million, EY said in a statement.

EY projected Indian PE and VC investments at $19-26 billion in 2020, which is a 45-60 percent decline over the 2019 figures.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,095.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also sold shares of worth Rs 68.46 crore in the Indian equity market on April 21, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies