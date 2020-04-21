What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Sensex closed 59 points, or 0.19 percent up, at 31,648, and the Nifty finished five points lower, or down 0.05 percent, at 9,261.85.

"We have mixed signals from the local front as of now. The steps, which are taken by the government for lifting the lockdown partially, Reserve Bank of India’s measures to stabilise the financial system and projection of a normal monsoon have provided a sentimental boost," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,198.15, followed by 9,134.45. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,358.2 and 9,454.55.

Nifty Bank closed 0.77 percent lower at 20,522.65. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 20,270.56, followed by 20,018.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 20,948.46 and 21,374.23.

US Markets

Wall Street tumbled on Monday after US crude futures turned negative for the first time ever.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.44% to end at 23,650.44 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.79% to 2,823.16. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.03% to 8,560.73.

Asian Markets

Asia shares were poised to track a Wall Street tumble on Tuesday after US crude futures turned negative for the first time in history, crushed by a spectacular collapse in oil demand as the coronavirus pandemic derails the global economy.

Japan’s Nikkei futures were up 0.52% at 23:19 GMT while Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.99% at 20:59 GMT. The Nikkei 225 index closed up 3.15% at 19,897.26​​​ on Monday. The futures contract is down 2.02% from that close.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 66 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,190 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil price crashes into negative territory for the first time in history amid pandemic

US crude oil futures collapsed below $0 on Monday for the first time in history, amid a coronavirus-induced supply glut, ending the day at a stunning minus $37.63 a barrel as desperate traders paid to get rid of oil. Brent crude, the international benchmark, also slumped, but that contract was nowhere near as weak because more storage is available worldwide.

It however rebounded on Tuesday, with US crude turning positive after trading below $0 for the first time ever, but gains were capped amid unresolved concerns about how the market can cope with fuel demand decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stricter surveillance measures to tackle market volatility to continue: SEBI

Regulator Sebi on Monday said stricter surveillance measures to tackle market volatility amid coronavirus pandemic will continue till May 28. Besides, ensuring orderly trading and settlement, these steps are aimed at effective risk management, price discovery and maintenance of market integrity. The measures, which came into effect from March 23, will continue to be in force till May 28, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

RBI asks banks, NBFCs to carry out money laundering risk assessment periodically

The RBI on Monday asked banks and NBFCs to carry out money laundering (ML) and terrorist financing (TF) risk assessment exercise periodically. The Reserve Bank said it has added a new section in the Master Directions on KYC.

This requires its regulated entities (REs) to carry out ML and TF risk assessment exercise periodically to identify, assess and take effective measures to mitigate its money laundering and terrorist financing risk for clients, countries or geographic areas, products, services, and transactions or delivery channels.

India real estate investments drop 58% to Rs 5,495 crore in January–March 2020

Institutional investments into India’s real estate sector declined by 58 percent in the January–March 2020 period to Rs 5,495 crore on account of the nationwide lockdown imposed following the coronavirus pandemic, a report has said.

Total investments in the financial year 2019-20 have been the lowest in four years, declining 13 percent to $4,261 million over previous year levels of $4,870 million, according to the report by JLL titled India Capital Markets Update – Real Estate Perspective Q1-2020.

Next meeting of rate-setting MPC scheduled for June 3-5: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced the calendar of the meetings of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for the current financial year, and decision of the first meet will be announced on June 5. The RBI governor-headed committee will meet for five times during the financial year 2020-21. The previous MPC meeting was advanced in view of the COVID-19 outbreak to March 24, 26 and 27 from originally scheduled for March 31, April 1 and 3.

As per the schedule announced by the RBI, the next Monetary Policy Committee meeting will take place during June 3 to 5. The MPC decision is announced on the last day of the meeting. The other meetings will take place on August 4 to 6, 2020; September 29-30 and October 1, 2020; December 2 to 4, 2020; and February 3 to 5, 2021.

Sebi may restore trading hours in commodity segment

The Securities and Exchange Board of India may restore trading hours of non-agri segment and is expected to issue a circular soon.

"This time, Sebi has sought views of all associations, including ANMI and BSE and brokers forums on increasing timing of trade. All have supported increasing the duration," a source told Moneycontrol.

Finance Ministry sanctions Rs 46,038 cr as states share in taxes for April

The Finance Ministry on Monday said it has sanctioned Rs 46,038 crore for the devolution of states' share in central taxes and duties for April.

In a tweet the ministry said to assist states effectively address situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, as a special dispensation, the calculation of net proceeds of shareable taxes has been kept unchanged as per Budget 2020-21.

Chinese investments in India may see a decline

The government has amended the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy to discourage opportunistic investment in Indian companies by neighbouring countries. The Indian government does not want vulnerabilities created by the COVID-19 pandemic to be exploited by any country, including China.

The new FDI policy could lead to a slowdown in Chinese investments in Indian companies. Chinese tech investors have put an estimated $4 billion into Indian startups. According to a Gateway House report, 18 of India's 30 unicorns are now Chinese-funded, .

Japan to boost stimulus to $1.1 trillion as coronavirus threatens deeper recession

Japan boosted its new economic stimulus package on Monday to a record $1.1 trillion to expand cash payouts to its citizens, as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic threatens to push the world's third-largest economy deeper into recession.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe formally decided the new stimulus less than two weeks after his cabinet approved an earlier plan to spend 108.2 trillion yen ($1 trillion), which had detailed payouts of 300,000 yen to households with sharp drops in income.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 265.89 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of worth Rs 788.87 crore in the Indian equity market on April 20, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

