What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Sensex closed 310 points, or 1.01 percent, down at 30,379.81, while Nifty finished 69 points, or 0.76 percent, lower at 8,925.30. The broader markets outperformed as BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended higher by 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

The sectoral indices witnessed a mixed trend wherein FMCG, Realty, Capital Goods and Metals ended with gains whereas other indices like Auto, Banking, Finance and Consumer Durables ended with losses.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 8,779.2, followed by 8,633.1. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,166.3 and 9,407.3.

Nifty Bank closed 2.21 percent down at 19,057.05. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 18,494.57, followed by 17,932.04. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 19,901.87 and 20,746.63.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks fell on Wednesday as dismal economic data and first-quarter earnings reports compounded concerns over the extent of damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 445.41 points, or 1.86%, to 23,504.35, the S&P 500 lost 62.7 points, or 2.20%, to 2,783.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 122.56 points, or 1.44%, to 8,393.18.

Asian Markets

World stock markets fell on Thursday, while bonds and the dollar held on to hefty gains, after a coronavirus-driven plunge in US retail sales and factory production and increasing gloomy economic outlooks for Asia.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6%. In Japan, where a Reuters survey showed most firms feel stimulus measures announced so far are insufficient, the Nikkei fell 1.3%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 67 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 8,858 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Growth will see strong rebound from Q2 FY21: NITI Aayog

India's GDP growth will see strong recovery from the second quarter of this fiscal as economic activities resume, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday. He also expressed hope that the government will unveil fiscal measures to jumpstart growth, which has plummeted due to the Covid-19 crisis.

In an interview with news channel CNBC-TV18, Kumar said April would be a washout in terms of economic activity, though all has not been lost for agriculture. "Once economic activity starts in the second quarter, I think you will see a fairly strong recovery in the country for the next three quarters of financial year 2020-21. To support that I am sure the government will come up with a fiscal stimulus.

Oil bounces back

Oil rose on Thursday, with US crude rebounding from near-20-year lows in the previous session on hopes that a big build-up in US inventories may mean producers have little option but to deepen output cuts as the coronavirus pandemic ravages demand.

Brent crude was up 69 cents, or 2.5%, at $28.38 a barrel by 0102 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 56 cents, or 2.8%, at $20.43.

Pandemic to bring Asia's 2020 growth to halt for 1st time in 60 years: IMF

Asia’s economic growth this year will grind to a halt for the first time in 60 years, as the coronavirus crisis takes an “unprecedented” toll on the region’s service sector and major export destinations, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

Policymakers must offer targeted support to households and firms hardest-hit by travel bans, social distancing policies and other measures aimed at containing the pandemic, said Changyong Rhee, director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department.

“These are highly uncertain and challenging times for the global economy. The Asia-Pacific region is no exception. The impact of the coronavirus on the region will be severe, across the board, and unprecedented,” he told a virtual news briefing conducted with live webcast.

Capital, debt market entities to remain operational during lockdown: SEBI

Regulator Sebi on Wednesday said entities providing capital and debt market services will continue to remain operational during the nationwide lockdown extended till May 3 to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, SEBI said the guidelines permit "continuation of certain services, which includes the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the capital and debt market services as notified by the Sebi."

India exports dip by 34.57% in March; total shipment at $314 billion in 2019-20

India's exports dipped by 34.57 percent to $21.41 billion in March, while it declined by 4.78 percent to $314.31 billion for 2019-20. Trade deficit narrowed to $9.76 billion in march this year from $11 billion in the same month last year. It was $152.88 billion in April-March 2019-20 compared to $184 billion in the previous fiscal.

"The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders," the commerce ministry said in statement.

Wipro Q4 profit falls 6.3% YoY, company avoids giving guidance

Software services provider, Wipro, has reported a 6.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated profit at Rs 2,326.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company's IT Services EBIT declined 2.9 percent at Rs 2,692.5 crore versus Rs 2,773.6 crore, while EBIT margin was down at 17.6 percent versus 18.4 percent, QoQ. The IT services dollar revenue fell 1 percent at USD 2,073.7 million against USD 2,094.8 million.

“The quarters ahead seem challenging and require a tremendous response on costs. We also anticipate our working capital to increase, but our strong balance sheet provides us the confidence that we will emerge stronger and better," said Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer.

Japan's $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus to lift GDP by 3.8%: Shinzo Abe

Japan's coronavirus emergency economic stimulus should boost the country's real gross domestic product by 3.8%, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday at the end of a meeting of the government's top economic advisory council.

The government last week approved an emergency economic stimulus package worth 108.2 trillion yen ($1.01 trillion), with fiscal spending of 39.5 trillion yen, aimed at battling the fallout from the coronavirus.

India has less fiscal room to support economy; rise in debt-GDP ratio to weaken credit profile: Fitch

The Indian government has less fiscal room to support the economy compared to many of its peers and the country's credit profile would weaken if a wider fiscal deficit increases the debt-GDP ratio, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday. In an e-mail interview to PTI, Fitch Ratings Director (Sovereign Ratings) Thomas Rookmaaker said India's debt-to-GDP ratio is likely to rise to 76 per cent from 70 per cent currently due to wider fiscal deficit and low economic growth.

He said economic activity in India has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, as in many other countries, especially those that have imposed lockdowns.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,358.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of worth Rs 1,097.86 crore in the Indian equity market on April 15, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies