What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian market saw some recovery on March 24, with Nifty ending above 7,800-mark, taking cues from firm global markets. Experts believe the market is likely to remain hugely volatile with in-between recoveries occasionally.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 7,529.12, followed by 7,257.18. If the index moved upward, key resistance levels to watch out for are 8,054.97 and 8,308.88.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 17,107.30, up 1.12 percent. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 16,201.87, followed by 15,296.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 17,927.07 and 18,746.83.

Dow soars over 11% in strongest one-day performance since 1933

The Dow soared on Tuesday to its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933, after US lawmakers said they were close to a deal for an economic rescue package in response to the coronavirus outbreak, injecting optimism following the biggest selloff since the financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 11.37% to end at 20,704.91 points, while the S&P 500 jumped 9.38% to 2,447.33. The Nasdaq Composite rallied 8.12% to 7,417.86.

Asian shares track Wall St surge as US stimulus hopes grow

Asian shares extended their rally on Wednesday in the wake of Wall Street’s big gains as US Congress appeared closer to passing a $2 trillion stimulus package to curb the coronavirus pandemic’s economic toll.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.3% with Australian shares rising 4.5% and South Korean shares gaining 4%. Japan’s Nikkei added 2%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 109 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 7774 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown

Addressing the nation for the second time in a week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day national lockdown starting midnight today in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Over 30 states and Union Territories have already imposed state-wide curfew and lockdowns. "The lockdown would be for 21 days, or three weeks. These 21 days will be crucial for every citizen and for every family," PM Modi said.

Oil ekes out gains as US stimulus hopes lift global markets

Oil prices extended gains for a third session on Wednesday, rising alongside broader financial markets on hopes Washington will soon approve a massive aid package to stem the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

US crude touched a high of $25.10 a barrel early in the session and was at $24.61 a barrel, up 60 cents, or 2.5%, by 1243 GMT. Brent crude was trading up 49 cents, or 1.8%, at $27.64 a barrel.

Reserve Bank's US treasury holdings touch an all-time high at $164.3 bn

The Reserve Bank, which has been snapping up greenbacks in the past two years, has also been lapping up US treasury bills and the holdings touched a record high in January. The holdings rose by more than $2 billion between December 2019 and January 2020. At $164.3 billion, the Reserve Bank's US treasury holdings is at an all-time high, show the latest data from the US Treasury Department.

Rupee settles 26 paise higher at 75.94 against US dollar

Snapping its four-session losing run, the rupee on Tuesday gained 26 paise to settled at 75.94 (provisional) against the US dollar after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is working on an economic package to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Forex traders said the rupee which started the day on a positive note, witnessed heavy volatility amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the domestic economy but recovered after the government said an economic package is under works to tackle the coronavirus-led lockdown. The domestic unit finally settled at 75.94 against the greenback, up 26 paise over its previous closing price.

Bitcoin gains 14%

Bitcoin rallied over 14 percent on March 24 after the US Federal Reserve announced a 'bazooka' to tackle coronovirus-related economic stress. In an effort to protect the US economy from spiralling into a depression, the US Fed on March 23 said it will pump in $125 billion each day, or a massive $2.5 trillion per month, to support sectors roiled by the COVID-19 outbreak.

P-notes investment rises to Rs 68,862 cr until Feb-end

Investments through participatory notes (P-notes) in the domestic capital market rose to Rs 68,862 crore at the end of February, making it the second consecutive monthly increase. The investment comes at a time when broader market witnessed significant downtrend amid fears of recession due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the latest data from Sebi, the value of P-note investments in Indian markets -- equity, debt, hybrid securities and derivatives -- stood at Rs 68,862 crore until February, while the same was at Rs 67,281 crore at the end of January.

Stimulus package is coming sooner than later

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman might have disappointed those who were waiting for a stimulus package, but announced a slew of measures to support the economy, traders, businessmen, and the common man. However, to calm the nerves of D-Street, Finance Minister categorically said that relief measures will come sooner than later, and the current announcements are also part of that plan. She further added that there is no need to impose a ‘financial emergency’ as was claimed by some reports.

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth net Rs 2,153.35 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought net Rs 1,553.66 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on March 24, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

