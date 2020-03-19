What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Sensex plunged 1,710 points to clsoe at 28,869.51 while Nifty fell 498 points to end at 8,468.80.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 8208.05, followed by 7947.3. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 8928.55 and 9388.3.

Nifty Bank closed 7.11 percent down at 20,580.20. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 19717.37, followed by 18854.53. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 21993.56 and 23406.93.

US Markets

US stocks deepened their selloff on Wednesday and the Dow erased virtually the last of its gains since President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration, as the widening repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic threatened to cripple economic activity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,338.46 points, or 6.3%, to 19,898.92, the S&P 500 lost 131.09 points, or 5.18%, to 2,398.1, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 344.94 points, or 4.7%, to 6,989.84.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks struggled to find their footing in volatile trade on Thursday, as the latest promise of stimulus from the European Central Bank propped up sentiment while the world struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.25% amid choppy trade throughout the region, with Australia's benchmark running as much as 3% higher before returning to flat and Korea's Kospi gyrating.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 110 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading flat at 8,384 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil rockets nearly 20% as investors hail coronavirus stimulus spending

Oil prices surged as much as nearly 20% on Thursday, bouncing back from days of heavy losses in a relief rally that may yet be short-lived, analysts warned, but which was stoked by economic stimulus efforts to ward off a global coronavirus recession.

Brent crude was up $2.10, or 8%, at $26.98 a barrel by 0028 GMT after tumbling 13% on Wednesday in a third day of relentless selling. US oil gained $3.44, or 17%, to $23.81 a barrel after slumping nearly 25% in the previous session.

RBI to purchase Rs 10,000cr of govt dated securities on March 20

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced it will purchase up to Rs 10,000 crore of Government of India dated securities via an open market operation (OMO) on March 20. The central bank issued a statement on March 18 saying it will carry out the purchase through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method.

It noted that amid heightening risks due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, certain financial market segments have been experiencing a tightening of financial conditions as reflected in the hardening of yields and widening of spreads. "It is important to ensure that all market segments remain liquid and stable, and function normally," it said. RBI is expected to buy up to Rs 10,000 crore in four gilts of 2-5 year tenors, as per CNBC-TV18.

NYSE to shift fully to e-trading from Monday after two coronavirus cases

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will temporarily close its trading floors and move fully to electronic trading from Monday, its owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc said after an employee and a trader were tested positive for the coronavirus.

The facilities to be closed include the equities and American options trading floors in New York and Arca options trading floor in San Francisco. Trading and regulatory oversight of all NYSE-listed securities will continue without interruption, the company said.

Operation Twist: RBI receives Rs 27,096cr bids in 5th LTRO

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 18 said it has received Rs 27,096 crore worth of bids in the fifth long-term repo operations (LTROs) conducted for an amount of Rs 25,000 crore with a tenure of three years.

The central bank received 21 bids in Wednesday's LTRO which has a reversal date on March 17, 2023. "The total bids received amounted to Rs 27,096 crore, implying a bid to cover ratio (i.e. the amount of bids received relative to the notified amount) of 1.1," it said in a release.

Rupee settles 2 paise lower at 74.26 against US dollar

The Indian rupee pared initial gains to close 2 paise lower at 74.26 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday amid sustained foreign fund outflows and heavy selling in domestic equities. Forex traders said the Indian rupee failed to find a foothold as there are still concerns over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global as well as domestic economy.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 73.98. During the day, it shuttled between a high of 73.92 and a low of 74.42 against the greenback. The domestic unit finally finished at 74.26, down 2 paise over its previous close.

Govt liabilities at Rs 93.89 lakh crore at December-end, up 3.2% over Q2

Total liabilities of the government increased to Rs 93.89 lakh crore at the end of December 2019, up 3.2 percent as compared to the previous quarter, said finance ministry data on Wednesday. The liabilities, including those under the public account, had stood at Rs 91,01,484 crore at the end of September 2019. Public debt accounted for 90.4 percent of total outstanding liabilities at the end of December 2019.

The Public Debt Management Quarterly Report further said the proportion of debt (dated securities) maturing in less than one year was higher at 6.64 percent at the end of December 2019 as compared to its previous quarter level of 5.41 percent.

Global growth may shrink to 1% in 2020

Following the coronavirus pandemic, global growth? may shrink to 1 percent in 2020, down from 2.3 percent before the outbreak started, as four major economies -- Japan, Italy, Germany, France -- are likely to experience a full-year recession, says a report. According to The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the situation appears grim in most countries around the world. As per its assumption, the virus will infect around 50 percent of the world population; 20 percent of the cases will be severe, and 1-3 percent will result in deaths.

"Global growth will stand at 1 percent for 2020, down from 2.3 percent before the outbreak started. This is the lowest rate in global growth since the global financial crisis," The EIU said adding that at least four G7 countries will experience a full-year recession (Japan, Italy, Germany, France).

ECB lends banks $112 billion to ease funding stress

The European Central Bank on March 18 lent euro zone banks $112 billion at two auctions aimed at easing stress in the US dollar funding market, part of the financial fallout of the coronavirus outbreak. The ECB said it had allotted $75.82 billion in its new 84-day auction, introduced by major central banks last weekend in response to global demand for greenbacks, and $36.27 billion at its regular 7-day tender.

Govt may cut rate on small savings schemes in next quarter

The government is considering rate moderation for small savings schemes in the upcoming quarter, a development that could lead to speedier transmission of monetary policy rate cuts, sources said. During the current quarter, the government refrained from cutting interest rates on small savings schemes, such as Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC), despite moderating bank deposit rates.

Equitas Small Finance Bank postpones IPO

Equitas Small Finance Bank on March 18 said it will defer the launch of its initial public offering due to coronavirus-led weak market conditions. Equitas is the third victim of COVID-19 that battered not only global equity markets but also commodities.

Equitas management said the IPO of Equitas Small Finance Bank will be delayed as the market is volatile and it is not an opportune moment to get listed on bourses, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,085.35 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 3,636.44 crore in the Indian equity market on March 18, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies