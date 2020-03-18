What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Fears of a coronavirus-induced global recession once again lopped off early gains as benchmark indices on March 17 logged in heavy losses for the fourth consecutive session. Equity barometer Sensex failed to hold intraday gains and closed with losses due to fag-end selling.

The 30-share pack closed with a loss of 811 points, or 2.58 percent, at 30,579.09 while Nifty ended 230 points, or 2.50 percent, down at 8,967.05. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 1.84 percent and 2.27 percent down, respectively.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 8787.17, followed by 8607.28. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9275.37 and 9583.68.

Nifty Bank closed with a massive loss of 4.10 percent at 22,155.15. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 21621.64, followed by 21088.07. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 23069.14 and 23983.07.

Morgan Stanley warns of global recession in 2020, says RBI could slash rates by 40-65 bps in Q2

Factoring the worst, Morgan Stanley in a note on March 17, warned investors that the seismic waves of COVID-19 are likely to trigger a global recession. "Global recession in 2020 is now our base case scenario," Morgan Stanley Chief Economist Chetan Ahya said in a note on March 17. “We expect 2020 global growth to dip to 0.9 percent, the lowest since the global financial crisis when global growth bottomed at -0.5 percent in 2009. This time will be worse than the global recession of 2001,” the note added.

The note added that the global recession will seriously damage corporate profitability globally and impair balance sheets, triggering corporate credit risks and further damaging the cycle.

US Markets

The S&P 500 rose 6% on Tuesday, clawing back a significant portion of Monday’s steep losses, as the Federal Reserve and the White House took further steps to boost liquidity and stem damage from the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,048.86 points, or 5.2%, to 21,237.38, the S&P 500 gained 143.06 points, or 6.00%, to 2,529.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 430.19 points, or 6.23%, to 7,334.78.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade as stocks on Wall Street bounced back overnight on hopes of stimulus as the country grapples with the coronanvirus outbreak.

In Japan, shares remained in positive territory as the Nikkei 225 gained 1.47% while the Topix index added 2.17%. Australia markets led losses among the region’s major markets, with the S&P/ASX 200 declining 4.67% as majority of the sectors fell.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 39 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading flat at 9,044 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

S&P lowers India's growth forecast to 5.2% in 2020

S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday lowered India's economic growth forecast to 5.2 percent for 2020, saying the global economy is entering a recession amid the coronavirus pandemic. The agency had earlier projected a growth rate of 5.7 percent during the 2020 calendar. Asia-Pacific economic growth in 2020 will more than halve to less than 3 percent as the "global economy enters a recession", S&P said in a statement.

"An enormous first-quarter shock in China, shutdowns across the US and Europe, and local virus transmission guarantees a deep recession across Asia-Pacific," said Shaun Roache, chief Asia-Pacific economist at S&P Global Ratings.

Oil prices mixed

Oil prices steadied early on Wednesday after sliding to their lowest in four years, sapped by fears for fuel demand and the global economy amid travel and social lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus epidemic in a number of countries around the world.

Brent crude was up 8 cents, or 0.3%, at $28.81 a barrel by 0029 GMT, after falling earlier to $28.40, the lowest since early 2016. The international benchmark fell 4.3% on Tuesday. US crude was down 2 cents at $26.93 a barrel, after falling to as low as $26.20, also the lowest in four years. West Texas Intermediate fell 6% on Tuesday.

Japan's exports fall

Japan’s exports slipped for a 15th straight month in February as US and China-bound shipments declined, suggesting a cooling of business activity in the world’s third-largest economy due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Imports from China fell at their fastest pace since 1986 after the virus, which has killed more than 7,000 people worldwide, led to a widespread shutdown of production in the region’s largest economy.

Rupee settles marginally down at 74.28 against US dollar

The rupee pared its initial gains to settle marginally lower at 74.28 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday amid continued meltdown in equity markets and sustained foreign fund outflows. Forex traders said the Indian rupee which started the day on a positive note, witnessed heavy volatility amid fears that the rate cut by the Reserve Bank would not be sufficient to boost market sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.16. During the day it saw a high of 73.86 and a low of 74.32 against the American currency. The domestic unit finally settled at 74.28 against the greenback, down 2 paise over its previous closing price.

RBI releases new guidelines for payment aggregators

The Reserve Bank of India has reduced the capital requirements for payment aggregators to Rs 15 crore at the time of application for the licence from Rs 100 crore it had proposed earlier. In the final regulatory note released on March 17, the central bank said that applicants need to have Rs 15 crore of net worth, which needs to be increased to Rs 25 crore within three years of operations.

"Existing non-bank entities offering payment aggregation (PA) services shall apply for authorisation on or before June 30, 2021," RBI said.

SEBI comes out with new General Information Document for public offers

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday asked merchant bankers to provide to investors an updated copy of the 'General Information Document' for public issues, having information about UPI mechanism and reduced timeline for IPOs. The General Information Document (GID) highlights certain key rules, processes and procedures applicable to public issues.

In a circular, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has come out with certain generic disclosures that should be mentioned in the GID. It further said these generic information are not required to be provided in the abridged prospectus, which gives only key information to investors about IPOs and FPOs.

PE investment at over Rs 21,000 crore for India's office sector in 2019: Report

India's office sector received over $2,900 mn (over Rs 21,000 crore approx) from private equity players last year, a report by Knight Frank said. Bengaluru with 15.3 mn sq ft and Hyderabad with 12.8 mn sq ft were the second and third-largest office markets in the APAC region in terms of office leasing transactions, followed by Mumbai at 9.7 mn sq ft and National Capital Region at 8.6 mn sq ft. These cities trumped Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur.

According to the report, 2019 was a milestone year for the Indian office market. The All-India office transaction activity reached a historic high of 60.6 mn sq ft (5.6 mn sq m) in 2019, predominantly driven by demand from these three segments - IT, BFSI and co-working.

Goldman Sachs sees China's economy shrinking 9% in first quarter amid COVID-19 outbreak

Goldman Sachs said on March 17 that China's economy will likely shrink 9 percent in the first quarter, underscoring how the coronavirus has disrupted normal business activities, while China reported an uptick in new cases of the disease, most of them imported.

Goldman cut its estimate for China's first-quarter gross domestic product growth to a 9 percent contraction, from a previous forecast of 2.5 percent growth, citing "strikingly weak" economic data in January and February that was reported on March 16. It also lowered its full-year GDP forecast to 3 percent growth from an earlier estimate of 5.5 percent.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,044.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 3,422.12 crore in the Indian equity market on March 17, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies