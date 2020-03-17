What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market mayhem resurfaced and the equity benchmarks plummeted to its second-biggest single-day fall as worries about the impact of coronavirus on domestic as well as the global economy grew stronger.

Sensex eventually closed 2,713 points, or 7.96 percent down at 31,390 while Nifty ended 758 points or 7.61 percent down at 9,197.40.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 5.94 percent and 5.66 percent down, respectively.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,040.93, followed by 8,884.47. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,478.04 and 9,758.67.

Nifty Bank closed with a massive loss of 8.21 percent at 23,101.15. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 22,714.86, followed by 22,328.53. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 23,780.86 and 24,460.53.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street suffered its biggest drop since the crash of 1987 on Monday after unprecedented steps taken by the Federal Reserve, lawmakers and the White House to slow the spread and blunt the economic hit of the coronavirus failed to restore order to markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2,997.1 points, or 12.93%, to 20,188.52, the S&P 500 lost 324.89 points, or 11.98%, to 2,386.13. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 970.28 points, or 12.32%, to 6,904.59.

Asian Markets

Most Asian shares fell on Tuesday a day after Wall Street’s historic market rout, with fleeting initial gains evaporating as the coronavirus remained a major risk to economic growth.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gave up early gains to trade 0.43% lower. Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 2.79% and South Korea's KOSPI was off 3.2%. Australian shares were up 0.5% although this followed a massive plunge of almost 10% on Monday.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 299 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,402 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

G7 finance leaders to hold conference call Tuesday: Japan finance minister Aso

The Group of Seven finance leaders are expected to hold a conference call on Tuesday evening Tokyo time to exchange information on steps to cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said.

Japan’s government is compiling a package of economic measures, including a broad range of steps on tax and fiscal policy, to mitigate damage from the coronavirus, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said separately.

Oil slumps below $30 a barrel as coronavirus spreads, OPEC rancor remains elevated

Oil prices fell below $30 a barrel on Monday after the worldwide coronavirus outbreak worsened over the weekend, exacerbating fears that government lockdowns to contain the spread of the disease would spark a global recession.

Brent crude settled down $3.80, or 11.2%, at $30.05 a barrel. The international benchmark fell as low as $29.52 a barrel, its lowest since January 2016. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $3.03, or 9.6%, to end at $28.70 a barrel, its lowest since February 2016.

RBI announces two key steps to boost liquidity in economy

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, in a press conference on Monday, announced two key measures that the central bank will take to improve the liquidity condition of the Indian economy and financial markets.

The RBI will conduct another 6-month dollar/rupee swap on March 23 later this month along with conducting Long-Term Repo Operations (LTRO) of up to Rs 1 lakh crore at the policy rate in multiple tranches. LTROs are policy instruments/tools designed to inject liquidity in the market and pressuring banks to reduce short term lending rates.

On being asked why the RBI isn't going ahead with the rate cut, Governor Das said that while nothing is off the table, any decision on rate cuts would have to be taken by the MPC.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das noted that the government has been on a war-footing, taking necessary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He said that the economic impact of the outbreak will further be assessed in the central bank's next monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting.

SEBI proposes relaxation from delisting norms for listed firm's merger with listed parent

Capital markets regulator Sebi on March 16 proposed to exempt a listed company from following delisting regulations in case of its merger with a listed holding firm, if the shareholders of the subsidiary entity gets shares of the parent.

Floating a consultation paper for amendments to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009 for schemes of arrangements, the regulator said this would apply to cases where a listed holding company is merging its listed subsidiary and the subsidiary is desirous of getting delisted without following the provisions of delisting regulations.

Developing nations may lose up to 85% of oil and gas income this year: IEA, OPEC

Developing nations’ oil and gas income will fall by 50% to 85% this year to a more than two-decade low if current market conditions persist, the International Energy Agency and OPEC said in a rare joint statement on Monday, citing recent IEA analysis.

This is likely to have “major social and economic consequences”, notably for public sector spending in vital areas like healthcare and education, the statement from IEA director Fatih Birol and OPEC secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo said.

Trump administration readying $400 billion boost to economy: Kudlow

The United States stands ready to pour $400 billion into the nation’s economy to help mitigate the economic hit from the fast-spreading and highly-contagious coronavirus outbreak, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday.

“We’ve got about $400 billion of fiscal actions that we can use - executive authority and the legislation, which is now before the Senate,” Kudlow told Fox Business Network in an interview

Rupee plunges 50 paise to 74.25 against US dollar

The Indian rupee continued its downward spiral and plunged 50 paise to 74.25 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as concern over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic outweighed the US Fed's emergency interest rate cut and the RBI's liquidity enhancing measures. Forex traders said the fall in the domestic unit was in line with other Asian peers amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led economic slowdown.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.10. During the day, it saw a high of 74.09 and a low of 74.35 against the American currency. The domestic unit finally settled at 74.25 against the greenback, down 50 paise over its previous close.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,809.93 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 2,614.54 crore in the Indian equity market on March 16, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

SEBI proposes to relax rules for 6-month gap between two QIPs by listed firms

Capital market regulator Sebi on March 16 proposed to relax the mandatory requirement of a six-month-gap between two successive issuances of shares to qualified institutional investors by listed companies requiring urgent funds, if they meet certain conditions.

As per Sebi regulations, a listed company cannot make any subsequent qualified institutions placement until the expiry of six months from the date of the prior qualified institutions placement made pursuant to one or more special resolutions. Floating a consultation paper for relaxation with respect to QIP issues, Sebi said it has been receiving requests from listed companies with regard to the stipulated cooling off period between two QIP issues.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies