What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Indian equity benchmarks closed with modest gains on March 5 as fears over coronavirus cases and its economic fallout continued weighing on sentiment.

Sensex traded in the green zone for the most part of the day; at one point in the day, the 30-share index was 478 points up.

However, it failed to hold altitude and pared most of the gains. Signs of improvement in the global cues offered little relief and the equity barometer Sensex eventually ended with a modest gain of 61 points, or 0.16 percent, at 38,470.61, while Nifty settled 18 points, or 0.16 percent, up at 11,269.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,212.57, followed by 11,156.13. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,357.47 and 11,445.93.

Nifty Bank closed 0.56 percent up at 28,815.35. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,522.5, followed by 28,229.7. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,121.2 and 29,427.1.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks tumbled on Thursday, with shares of banks and travel companies taking a beating, as a new wave of fear about the spread of the coronavirus and its economic impact gripped investors just one day after election results powered a rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 969.58 points, or 3.58%, to 26,121.28, the S&P 500 lost 106.18 points, or 3.39%, to 3,023.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 279.49 points, or 3.1%, to 8,738.60.

Asian Markets

Asian shares fell on Friday following another Wall Street rout as disruptions to global business from the coronavirus beyond China worsened, stoking fears of a prolonged world economic slowdown.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.5%. Australian shares fell 1.86%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 1.45%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a muted opening for the index in India. The Nifty futures were trading flat at 10,846 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:20 hours IST.

Rupee logs 1st gain in 5 days, ends 6 paise higher

The rupee snapped its four-session losing run on Thursday to close 6 paise higher at 73.33 against the US dollar amid hopes that efforts by countries and global agencies would offset financial damage from the novel coronavirus outbreak. Besides, easing crude oil prices and weakness in the dollar vis-a-vis other key global currencies also helped the rupee build resistance.

At the interbank foreign bank exchange, the domestic unit opened on a positive note, but soon gripped by an intense volatility. During the session, the rupee swung between a high of 73.04 and a low of 73.56 against the American unit. It finally settled at 73.33, showing a rise of 6 paise over its previous close.

China says consumer sales steadying after coronavirus hit

The coronavirus outbreak has hit global demand, but its impact on China's foreign trade is only temporary, the Commerce Ministry said on March 5, adding that authorities would roll out more targeted support measures to stabilise supply chains.

Sales in China's consumer market stabilised in late February as people gradually returned to work after efforts to curb the outbreak had succeeded in some places, Wang Bin, another commerce ministry official, said at the same briefing.

SEBI proposes new mechanism to make e-voting convenient for shareholders

Regulator Sebi on March 5 proposed two mechanisms to make the e-voting process more secure, convenient and simple for shareholders. At present, multiple players provide e-voting facility to listed entities in the country and shareholders require to register and maintain multiple user IDs and passwords with them, the Sebi noted in a consultation paper.

To enable e-voting through a single login credential, Sebi after consultation with the depositories and ESPs suggested a mechanism wherein demat account holders may access e-voting portals of multiple ESPs through web-based services provided by depository participants or depositories.

YES Bank: Govt limits deposit withdrawal to Rs 50,000

The Central Government has directed Yes Bank to limit withdrawals of deposits to Rs 50,000, without the permission in writing of the Reserve Bank of India.

N S Vishwanathan decides to step down as RBI deputy guv by March 31

RBI Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan has decided to step down by March 31 due to ill health, three months before the end of his extended one-year tenure. While the Reserve Bank has accepted his request to be relieved by March 31, the same has to be accepted by the Cabinet as well, which is likely to happen any day given his health condition, a person in the know of the development said.

Sources said, despite ill health, the senior most deputy governor at the RBI was planning to leave by end-April, but the deteriorating health did not allow him. So he has asked for an early retirement.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,476.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 2,510.89 crore in the Indian equity market on March 5, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for March 6. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies