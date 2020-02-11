What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian equity market witnessed selling pressure for the second session in a row on February 10, largely weighed down by concerns around coronavirus.

Sensex closed 162 points, or 0.39 percent, lower at 40,979.62 while Nifty ended with a loss of 67 points, or 0.55 percent, at 12,031.50.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,980.37, followed by 11,929.23. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,093.07 and 12,154.63.

Nifty Bank closed 0.46 percent down at 31,058.15. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,927.34, followed by 30,796.47. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,218.94 and 31,379.67.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at record highs on Monday as Chinese workers and factories slowly returned to business following a Lunar New Year holiday that was protracted by the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 174.31 points, or 0.6%, to 29,276.82, the S&P 500 gained 24.39 points, or 0.73%, to 3,352.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 107.88 points, or 1.13%, to 9,628.39.

Asian Markets

Asian share markets looked set for another cautious session on Tuesday as investors tried to judge how quickly China’s factories could return to work as the coronavirus continues to spread and deaths mount.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1% with the Australian market rising 0.6% and South Korea's KOSPI lifting 0.7%. Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday, though futures NKc1 traded just a shade firmer.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 44 points gain or 0.37 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,086-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Rupee settles 10 paise higher at 71.30 against USD

The rupee on Monday rose by 10 paise to close at 71.30 (provisional) against the US dollar amid easing crude oil prices and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market. Forex traders said while weak dollar and easing crude oil prices supported the rupee, heavy selling in domestic equities weighed on the local unit and restricted the upmove.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a positive note at 71.36. During the day, it saw a high of 71.28 and a low of 71.43. The Indian currency settled higher by 10 paise at 71.30, according to provisional market data. The domestic unit had settled at 71.40 against the American currency on Friday.

Oil drops to 13-month low as weak Chinese demand weighs

Oil prices fell to their lowest level since January 2019 on Monday on weaker Chinese demand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and as traders waited to see if Russia would join other producers in seeking further output cuts.

Brent crude slipped $1.14, or 2%, to $53.33 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate fell 75 cents, or 1.5%, to settle at $49.57 per barrel.

MSME restructuring extension signify RBI's shift in stance on asset quality, transparency: Fitch

The RBI extending the MSME loan restructuring scheme and allowing relaxation in asset classification for certain real-estate projects signify a gradual shift away from the regulator's earlier effort to enhance quality and transparency of asset classification by banks, Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

There is a risk that such regulatory forbearance will perpetuate moral hazard, as it follows aggressive lending growth and risk-taking in certain sectors in five years to the financial year ended March 2019, the ratings agency said.

"The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) announcement of forbearance towards stressed sectors signifies a gradual shift away from the regulator's earlier effort to enhance the quality and transparency of asset classification in Indian banking system," Fitch Ratings said.

RBI grants 5-year exemption to loans disbursed from CRR buffer

The Reserve Bank on Monday said the special lending window with CRR exemption will be open from February 14 and incremental loans disbursed under this facility will have CRR exemption for the next five years. This means that banks will not be needed to make additional cash reserve ratio against any incremental loans disbursed to the targeted segments.

The window opens on February 14 for six months ending July 31, 2020, but the net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) will be calculated as of January 31, 2020, the central bank circular said this evening.

Gold steady as virus fears counter firmer equities

Gold prices held steady on Tuesday after climbing to a one-week peak in the previous session, as concerns about the coronavirus epidemic that has claimed more than 1,000 lives in China offset an uptick in equities.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,570.98 per ounce by 0041 GMT. The metal touched its highest since February 4 at $1,576.76 on Monday. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,574.60.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 184.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), too, sold shares of worth Rs 735.79 crore in the Indian equity market on February 10, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for February 11. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies