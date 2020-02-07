What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty extended their winning streak into the fourth consecutive session on February 6 after the Reserve Bank of India announced measures that are seen as positive for bank, auto and real estate sectors.

Sensex ended the day at 41,306.03, up 163 points or 0.40 percent while Nifty closed with a gain of 49 points or 0.40 percent.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,094.93, followed by 12,051.87. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,170.83 and 12,203.67.

Nifty Bank closed 0.97 percent up at 31,304.05. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,990.63, followed by 30,677.17. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,544.13 and 31,784.17.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks gained for a fourth straight session on Thursday and Wall Street’s main indexes hit record highs as concerns eased over the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88.92 points, or 0.3%, to 29,379.77, the S&P 500 gained 11.09 points, or 0.33%, to 3,345.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.47 points, or 0.67%, to 9,572.15.

Asian Markets

A mid-week rally in Asian share markets halted on Friday and oil prices steadied as the growing death toll and economic damage from a new virus spreading from China curbed further gains.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.5% on Friday as the lingering anxiety over the virus outbreak tempered the mood, though it is still up 3.2% for the week. Japan's Nikkei and Korea's Kospi headed lower in morning trade, but are on track for their best week of the year after earlier rises.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, with a 5 points loss or 0.04 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,124-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil climbs

Oil prices rose on Friday after Russia said it backs a recommendation for the OPEC and its producer allies to deepen output cuts amid contracting demand for crude as China battles the coronavirus epidemic that has hit global markets.

Brent crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.6%, to $55.25 a barrel by 0104, after falling 0.6% on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 26 cents, or 0.5%, at $51.21 a barrel, having gained 0.4& the previous session.

Rupee settles 6 paise higher at 71.19 against US dollar

The rupee on Thursday rose by 6 paise to close at 71.19 against the US dollar after the RBI left the policy rates unchanged but maintained its accommodative stance to boost growth. Investor sentiments strengthened after the Reserve Bank of India signalled to continue with accommodative stance, while low crude oil prices, weakening of the US dollar and gains in domestic equity market supported the domestic currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a positive note at 71.22. During the day, it saw a high of 71.11 and a low of 71.30. The Indian currency finally settled at 71.19, higher by 6 paise against its previous close. The domestic unit had settled at 71.25 against the American currency on Wednesday.

China to halve tariffs on some US imports as virus risks grow

China on Thursday said it would halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 US goods last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 deal that brought a truce to a bruising trade war between the world's two largest economies. While the announcement reciprocates the US commitment under the deal, it is also seen by analysts as a move by Beijing to boost confidence amid a virus outbreak that has disrupted businesses and hit investor sentiment.

Casting doubts over the immediate outlook, however, was the prospect raised in a local media report that Beijing could invoke a disaster-related clause in the trade agreement, which might allow it to avoid repercussions even if it cannot fully meet the targeted purchases of US goods and services for 2020.

SEBI issues performance benchmarking guidelines for AIFs

Markets watchdog Sebi on Thursday came out with guidelines for compulsory performance benchmarking for Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) as part of efforts to streamline disclosure standards. A template for Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in the case of these funds, which have been classified into three categories, has also been issued.

The PPM would have two parts -- a section for minimum disclosures and a supplementary section to provide any additional information. In a circular, the regulator said it has been decided to introduce the template for PPM, subject to certain exemptions, as well as put in place mandatory performance benchmarking for AIFs. Besides, there are provisions for additional customised performance reporting requirements.

Quarterly earnings

ACC, ADF Foods, Alkem Laboratories, Ashoka Buildcon, Britannia Industries, Corporation Bank, Daulat Securities, Emami, 3i Infotech, 63 Moons Technologies, Abbott India, NCC and NTPC are among the companies that will release their quarterly earnings on February 7.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 560.36 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 304.01 crore in the Indian equity market on February 6, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for February 7. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies