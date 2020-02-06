What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

All sectoral indices, barring media, closed in the green with Nifty Bank rising over a percent and Metal climbing 2.7 percent.

The Sensex rallied 353.28 points to end at 41,142.66 while Nifty rose 109.50 points to 12,089.20.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,995.6, followed by 11,902.0. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,140.5 and 12,191.8.

Nifty Bank closed 1.03 percent higher at 31,002. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,733.2, followed by 30,464.5. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,168.2 and 31,334.5.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The benchmark S&P 500 posted a record closing high on Wednesday as US stocks rallied for a third straight day on encouraging US economic data and waning fears of the financial fallout from the corona virus in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 483.22 points, or 1.68%, to 29,290.85, the S&P 500 gained 37.1 points, or 1.13%, to 3,334.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.71 points, or 0.43%, to 9,508.68.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks edged up on Thursday, a day after U.S. S&P 500 hit a record peak following encouraging economic data, while investors keep a wary eye on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.39% while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.63%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 21 points loss or 0.18 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,078-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil gains a second day as coronavirus optimism may mean demand rebound

Oil futures rose for a second day on Thursday as investors took optimism around unconfirmed reports of possible medical advances to combat the coronavirus outbreak in China as a sign fuel demand could rebound in the world’s biggest oil importer.

Brent futures rose by 62 cents, or 1.1%, to $55.90 a barrel by 0142 GMT, having risen 2.4% in the last session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 73 cents, or 1.4%, to $51.48 a barrel after rising 2.3% on Wednesday.

Rupee settles nearly flat at 71.24 against US dollar

The rupee pared initial gains to settle nearly flat at 71.24 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, as market participants await fresh cues from the RBI's monetary policy. The rupee opened stronger as hopes of a breakthrough in battling the coronavirus epidemic strengthened investor sentiments, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 71.25. During the day, the local unit saw a high of 71.16 and a low of 71.29. The Indian rupee finally settled at 71.24, up 1 paisa from its previous close.

We have sought 10 years to pay AGR principal: Vodafone CEO

British telecom major Vodafone on Wednesday said it has sought waiver of interest and penalty from statutory dues demand raised by the government from Vodafone Idea, and a time of 10 years to pay only the principal amount with a two-year moratorium. The Supreme Court in October upheld the demand raised by the government from telecom operators to pay levies on the revenues earned by them.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), in which Vodafone holds 45.39 percent stake, is staring at unpaid statutory dues of Rs 53,038 crore, including Rs 24,729 crore of spectrum dues and Rs 28,309 crore in licence fee, and has already warned of shutdown if no relief is given.

"Specifically, we have requested an immediate two-year moratorium on spectrum payments, lowering of licence fees and taxes, waving off interest and penalties on the AGR (adjusted gross revenue) case and ability to make the payment on principal over 10 years with a 2-year moratorium," Vodafone Chief Executive Officer Nick Read said during investors presentation.

SEBI puts in place stricter approval framework for draft offer papers

Markets regulator Sebi on February 5 said draft offer documents filed by companies for sale of securities will be kept in abeyance whenever there is a case of probable investigation or a probe is already in progress against the entities. Similar approach would be taken in cases where showcause notices have been issued to the entities proposing a share sale or where proceedings have been initiated.

The draft offer papers would also be kept in abeyance where the entities concerned have not complied with any Sebi direction, including disgorgement of illegal gains, the regulator said in a general order.

RBI will have to do heavy lifting to boost growth by cutting rates: HDFC Bank

The Budget does not provide any counter-cyclical stimulus to boost consumption, and the Reserve Bank will have to do the heavy lifting to boost growth by cutting rates, the country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank said on Wednesday. The budget announcements are also not inflationary in nature, and the Reserve Bank can cut rates as early as in the June review, it said, adding that the rate-setting monetary policy committee will opt for a status quo on Thursday.

"Going forward, we think that the scales could tip in the favour of growth as soon as inflation prints become more palatable," the report by HDFC Bank's economists said.

SEBI to amend investment manager eligibility norms for InvITs

Capital market regulator Sebi is planning to amend its investment manager eligibility norms for Infrastructure Investment Trusts and also permit fast track issuance of units to existing investors in REITs and InvITs. The proposed changes in the eligibility norms will help a mega offering worth an estimated Rs 20,000 crore by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is in the process of setting up an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) to monetise its completed public-funded national highways.

A proposal to amend the Sebi regulations for Real Estate and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (REITs/InvITs) will be discussed by the regulator's board at its meeting later this month to revise eligibility conditions for investment managers in InvITs and for streamlining the process of rights issue of units, officials said.

Results on February 6

Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharmaceutical, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Metropolis Healthcare, RITES, Aditya Birla Fashion, Advanced Enzyme, Endurance Technologies, Dalmia Bharat, Khadim India, GE T&D India, IndoStar Capital, United Breweries, Usha Martin, Trent, Bata India, GSK Consumer, Adani Power, United Bank of India, Sintex Industries, NMDC, IDFC, Hindustan Construction Company, ICRA, Gujarat Alkalies, UCO Bank, Indraprastha Gas.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 248.94 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares of worth Rs 262.75 crore in the Indian equity market on February 5, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies