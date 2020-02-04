What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Equity markets bounced back today after three days of continuous fall, showing recovery from budget blues post strong PMI data. Sensex closed 137 points, or 0.34 percent, higher at 39,872.31 and Nifty settled 46 points, or 0.39 percent, higher at 11,707.90.

The manufacturing PMI data for India hit a near eight-year high in January, driven by a sharp rise in new business orders amid a rebound in demand conditions that led to a rise in production and hiring activity.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,631.67, followed by 11,555.43. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,766.97 and 11,826.03.

Nifty Bank closed 0.68 percent up at 30,023.25. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,721.93, followed by 29,420.66. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,215.13 and 30,407.07.

US stocks rallied on Monday, boosted by heavyweight technology shares and on surprise strength in US manufacturing activity, following a sharp selloff last week on concerns about the economic impact from the fast-spreading coronavirus out of China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 143.78 points, or 0.51%, to 28,399.81, the S&P 500 gained 23.4 points, or 0.73%, to 3,248.92, and the Nasdaq Composite added 122.47 points, or 1.34%, to 9,273.40.

A fragile calm gripped Asian shares on Tuesday as investors waited anxiously to see if Beijing could stem the rout in Chinese assets, while oil hit 13-month lows as the coronavirus throttled demand in the world’s biggest importer of fuel.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had inched up 0.1%, led by gains in South Korea and Australia . Japan's Nikkei pared opening losses to be off 0.2%.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 45 points gain or 0.39 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,753-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil hits 13-month lows as coronavirus cuts demand

Oil prices fell to the lowest in more than a year on Monday as the coronavirus outbreak curtailed Chinese demand and sparked potential supply cuts by OPEC and its allies.

Brent crude settled down $2.17, or 3.8% at $54.45 a barrel, its lowest since January last year. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.45 a barrel to $50.12 after touching a session low of $49.91, also the lowest since January 2019.

Fitch predicts India's FY21 GDP growth at 5.6%

Fitch Ratings on February 3 said India is expected to clock a GDP growth of 5.6 percent in the next financial year, lower than the projection made by the government's Economic Survey, as Budget 2020 has not "materially altered" its view on the country's growth outlook.

"The fiscal slippage announced in the government's new FY21 budget is modest relative to its previous targets, and is consistent with our expectations when we affirmed India's 'BBB-' rating with a stable outlook last December, given slowing growth momentum," said Thomas Rookmaaker, Director and Primary Sovereign Analyst for India, Fitch Ratings.

Rupee settles 3 paise down at 71.35 against US dollar

The rupee pared early losses to settle 3 paise down at 71.35 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking recovery in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices. Besides, the domestic unit weakened amid concerns of fiscal slippage and rising coronavirus outbreak fears, forex traders said.

The next trigger for the currency will be the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting, as its commentary on inflation as well as growth forecast would be keenly watched. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 71.62. During the day, it saw a high of 71.32 and a low of 71.66. The domestic unit finally settled at 71.35, up 3 paise over its previous close.

Banks credit grows by 7.21%, deposits 9.51%: RBI data

Banks credit and deposits grew 7.21 percent and 9.51 per cent to Rs 100.05 lakh crore and Rs 131.26 lakh crore, respectively, in the fortnight ended January 17, according to the latest Reserve Bank data. In the year-ago fortnight, banks advance stood at Rs 93.32 lakh crore while deposits at Rs 119.85 lakh crore.

In the previous fortnight ended January 2, credit had grown by 7.57 percent to Rs 100.44 lakh crore and deposits by 9.77 percent to Rs 132.10 lakh crore. Non-food bank credit growth decelerated to 7 percent in December 2019 from 12.8 percent in December 2018. Loans to the services sector decelerated sharply to 6.2 percent in December 2019 from 23.2 percent last year same period.

SEBI proposes allowing completion of acquisition through bulk, block deals during open offer

Markets regulator Sebi on February 3 proposed to allow completion of open offer acquisition of shares through stock exchange settlement for all types of transactions, including bulk deals and block deals. In the discussion paper, the regulator has proposed to deposit 100 per cent amount in escrow account in case of open offers following indirect acquisitions, and recommended payment of interest in the case of delay in open offers.

Sebi has sought public comments on the proposed amendment to SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations till March 2 and final norms will be put in place after taking into views of all the stakeholders.

In case of allowing completion of acquisition through block deals and bulk deals during the offer period, Sebi said the acquirer will be able to directly acquire significant stake in the target company through stock exchanges instead of negotiating through the off-market route.

ITI FPO subscribed 57% on 8th day

The further public offering (FPO) of ITI, priced at Rs 1,400-crore, has been subscribed 57 percent on February 3, its eighth day. The public issue has received bids for 10.44 crore equity shares against its FPO size of 18.18 crore shares, data from the exchange showed.

The portion set aside for retail investors subscribed 1.02 times, while that of qualified institutional buyers was 59 percent and non-institutional investors at 17 percent.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,200.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 1,286.63 crore in the Indian equity market on February 3, provisional data available on the NSE showed.