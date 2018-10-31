What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market has seen consolidation on Tuesday after a day of massive rally, with the benchmark indices falling half a percent each. However, the broader markets outperformed frontline indices with the Nifty Midcap rising 0.7 percent.

Oil marketing companies, banking & financials and index heavyweight Reliance Industries pulled the Nifty50 below 10,200 levels.

Experts advised to stay neutral on the Nifty for the time being unless it decisively crosses 10,290 levels.

The Nifty50 after a negative start managed to show some recovery in first hour of trade itself and hit an intraday high of 10,285.10, but wiped out those gains in late morning deals and gradually extended losses to hit day's low of 10,175.35 in late trade.

The index closed 52.50 points lower at 10,198.40 and made a bullish candle on the daily charts.

India VIX moved up by 3.27 percent to 20.47 levels. VIX has to go down below 17-16 zones to confirm the short term reversal and a decent bounce back after the sharp cut of last two months.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,154.1, followed by 10,109.8. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,263.9 and then 10,329.4.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 24,807.75, down 151.95 points on Tuesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,622.57, followed by 24,437.33. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,057.27, followed by 25,306.73.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

Wall Street drops on trade worries

US stocks fell in a volatile session on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index ending close to confirming its second correction of 2018, hurt by fresh worries about US-China trade policy tensions and a sharp drop in the big technology and internet shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 245.39 points, or 0.99 percent, to 24,442.92, the S&P 500 lost 17.44 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,641.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 116.92 points, or 1.63 percent, to 7,050.29.

Asia stocks tentative after a merciless October for global equities

Asian stocks pulled away from 20-month lows to eke out small gains on Wednesday, thanks to a rebound on Wall Street though investors remained cautious after a torrid October month that saw trillions of dollars wiped out of global equity markets.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.05 percent, but it was still on track to fall roughly 11 percent this month. Australian stocks edged up 0.1 percent, South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.35 percent and Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.5 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 70.5 points or 0.69 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,299-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Govt raises concerns over liquidity crunch, RBI ensures it will "step-in when required"

The 19th Financial Stability and Development Council's (FSDC) meeting on October 30 was clouded by questions related to liquidity crunch in the financial sector, sources told Moneycontrol.

Attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Department of Financial Services secretary, Rajiv Kumar, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary, Subhash Chandra Garg, RBI Governor, Urijit Patel, RBI Deputy Governors, officials from Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) among others, the one-and-a-half hour meeting saw concerns being raised by the government over liquidity crunch in the NBFC sector.

"The meeting saw financial sector regulators taking stock of the liquidity situation in the market, especially the NBFC sector," sources said. They said that the government cautioned the RBI against "spillovers emanating from a crunch in the NBFC" having ripple effects on the entire market.

Rupee skids 23 paise to 73.68 against US dollar

The rupee on October 30 depreciated by 23 paise to close at 73.68 against the US dollar in line with fall in equities amid steady capital outflows and the strengthening of the American unit against major rivals overseas. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened lower at 73.58 and lost further ground to hit an intra-day low of 73.70 against the US dollar on strong demand for the American currency from importers.

However, the rupee clawed back some lost ground and finally settled the day at 73.68, down by 23 paise. Forex dealers said the rupee came under pressure following heavy selling in domestic equities and a spurt in dollar demand from importers.

Oil prices rise for first time in three days, but trade war fears drag

Oil prices climbed for the first time in three days on Wednesday, but rising supply and fears over the outlook for demand amid the US-China trade war kept pressure on the market.

Brent crude futures had gained 36 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $76.27 a barrel by 0110 GMT. They fell 1.8 percent on Tuesday, at one point touching their lowest since Aug. 24 at$75.09 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures advanced 27 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $66.45 a barrel on Wednesday.

India's long-term growth story robust despite global headwinds: Report

India's long-term growth story remains robust despite global headwinds as well as rupee depreciation and high oil prices, says a Dun & Bradstreet report.

According to Dun & Bradstreet's Economy Forecast, the balance sheet of banks, corporate and government remains strained while the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) have increased significantly. "Strain on India's external balance sheet has increased due to slide in forex reserve, outflows in foreign investment, increased current account deficit (CAD), rupee depreciation and high global crude oil prices," Dun & Bradstreet India Lead Economist Arun Singh said.

Sectors laden with high stressed assets are engineering, infrastructure, construction whose debt serviceability and profitability have been impacted.

Tech Mahindra Q2 profit beats estimates at Rs 1,064 cr

Tech Mahindra on October 30 reported second quarter results that beat analysts' average estimates, helped by strong deal wins, even though it said there was some weakness in its healthcare business. It reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,064 crore for the September quarter, a rise of 19 percent quarter on quarter from Rs 898 crore.

The revenues rose 4 percent at Rs 8,630 crore against Rs 8,276 crore during the previous quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expected revenue of Rs 8,605.8 crore and profit of Rs 1,003.7 crore.

156 companies to report Sept quarter numbers today

As many as 156 companies will be reporting their results for quarter ended September later today which include names like Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Canara Bank, Castrol India, Dabur India, Escorts, Lupin, L&T, MOIL, Repro India, Sanofi India, Strides Pharma, Syndicate Bank, Tata Motors, Vedanta, United Spirits, etc. among others.

1 stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For October 31, Adani Power is present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies