What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their losses into the second consecutive session as they ended lower after a volatile session on January 28, tracking weak global cues.

Major stock markets across the globe remained were under pressure after the death toll and the incidence rate of the Chinese coronavirus escalated.

Sensex closed the day below 42,000-mark at 40,966.86, losing 188 points or 0.46 percent from the previous day's close. Nifty finished with a loss of 63 points, or 0.52 percent, at 12,055.80.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,999.03, followed by 11,942.27. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,138.03 and 12,220.27.

Nifty Bank closed 0.25 percent down at 30,761.40. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,595.67, followed by 30,429.93. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,987.77 and 31,214.13.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks rebounded on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 bounced back from its worst day in nearly four months, led by a climb in Apple and other names hit by exposure concerns to the coronavirus outbreak in China that sparked a recent sell-off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 186.3 points, or 0.65%, to 28,722.1, the S&P 500 gained 32.6 points, or 1.01%, to 3,276.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 130.37 points, or 1.43%, to 9,269.68.

Asian Markets

Asian shares rose on Wednesday as better-than-expected Apple Inc earnings drove some regional tech gains although broader confidence was capped by worries about the economic impact of China’s virus outbreak.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2%, ending four days of losses. Australian shares rose 0.41%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.27%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 40 points gain or 0.34 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,108-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil rises as investors take stock of economic hit from virus

Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday, standing on firmer ground after a five-day fall on talk OPEC could extend oil cuts if a new coronavirus hurts demand, while data showing a decline in US stockpiles helped steady prices.

Brent crude rose 33 cents, or 0.6%, to $59.84 a barrel by 0103 GMT, while US crude was up 31 cents, or 0.6%, at $53.79 a barrel.

Rupee rises 10 paise to 71.33 against US dollar

The Indian rupee on January 28 appreciated by 10 paise to end at 71.33 against the US dollar as crude prices eased following concerns that oil demand will be hit amid rapid spread of coronavirus from China to other countries. Forex traders said rupee is trading in a narrow range amid intensifying coronavirus scare. Moreover, heavy selling in domestic equities and strengthening of the American currency weighed on the domestic unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 71.37. During the day, the local unit saw a high of 71.26 and a low of 71.41. The domestic unit finally settled at 71.33, up 10 paise from its previous close.

SEBI provides more clarity on IPF Trust's composition, function

Markets regulator SEBI on January 28 provided more clarity on norms related to composition and functioning of Investor Protection Fund (IPF) Trust with regard to stock exchanges and depositories. SEBI said the norms for composition of IPF Trust are uniformly applicable across exchanges and depositories, while those related to functions of the trust will be applicable only to bourses.

The maximum tenure of a trustee (excluding the principal regulatory compliance officer of the MII, whose trusteeship would be co-terminus with the service) will be five years or as specified by the regulator. "Norms for composition of IPF Trust...are uniformly applicable across exchanges and depositories," Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

Economic slowdown temporary, $5 trillion economy goal achievable: Deepak Parekh

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh on January 28 said that the country's aim of becoming a $5 trillion economy is achievable despite the country battling a slowdown, according to a Financial Express report.

"Do not be disillusioned with the current difficulties. The tide will and has to change," he said at an event, stressing that India will be an important engine for the world.

Burger King IPO: Restaurant chain gets SEBI go-ahead

Burger King India Ltd, quick service restaurant chain, has received markets regulator SEBI's go ahead to float its initial public offering (IPO). The company, which had filed its draft IPO papers with the markets watchdog in November, obtained its final observations on January 24 latest update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) showed.

The initial share-sale is being managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India Pvt Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial. The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

ITI FPO's closing date extended to Jan 31; price band revised to Rs 71-77/sh

ITI (erstwhile Indian Telephone Industries), the state-owned telecommunications technology company, revised its further public offer's price band to Rs 71-77 per share on January 28, the last day of bidding, due to muted response. Its earlier price band was Rs 72-77 per share. The company in consultation with merchant bankers also extended the closing date for FPO by three days to January 31, 2020.

"ITI, in its FPO Committee meeting on January 28, revised its price band to Rs 71-77 per share. We have revised issue period and extended it by three days. The bid/ issue closing date will now be January 31, 2020," the telecommunications technology company said in its BSE filing.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,357.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 711.7 crore in the Indian equity market on January 28, provisional data available on the NSE showed.