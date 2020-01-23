What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Domestic equity market remained under pressure for yet another session due to factors such as caution ahead of the Union Budget, tepid quarterly earnings and mixed global cues.

With a loss of 208 points or 0.50 percent, Sensex ended the session at 41,115.38 while Nifty closed the day at 12,106.90, down 63 points or 0.52 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 0.32 percent and 0.13 percent lower, respectively.

Nifty continued to consolidate in the range of 11,800-12,500. Market experts said since the index was trading near the upper band of the range, selling pressure has pushed the index towards 12,100 level.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,054.87, followed by 12,002.83. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,191.97 and 12,277.03.

Nifty Bank closed 0.80 percent down at 30,701.45. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,493.9, followed by 30,286.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,029 and 31,356.6.

US Markets

Technology shares led the S&P 500 marginally higher on Wednesday, as a healthy forecast from IBM helped mitigate worries over the developing coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.63 points, or 0.03%, to 29,186.41, the S&P 500 gained 0.98 points, or 0.03%, to 3,321.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.96 points, or 0.14%, to 9,383.77.

Asian Markets

Asian markets declined as the death toll rises in China due to a pneumonia-causing virus outbreak. Mainland Chinese stocks fell in early trade, with the Shanghai composite down about 0.8% while the Shenzhen component dropped 1.19%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also fell 1.17%. Nikkei slipped 0.65% in morning trade while the Topix index also shed 0.5%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, with a 8 points gain or 0.07 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,148-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil slides 2% as glut forecast, China virus overshadow Libya disruption

Oil prices fell more than 2% on Wednesday as a market surplus forecast by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and demand worries amid the outbreak of a virus in China outweighed concern over disruptions to Libya’s crude output.

Brent crude ended the session down $1.38, or 2.1%, at $63.21 while West Texas Intermediate fell $1.64, or 2.8%, to settle at $56.74.

BSE equity derivatives turnover touches record high of Rs 3,030 cr

The S&P BSE Sensex futures and options touched a record turnover of Rs 3,030 crore on January 22, the BSE said in a release. The previous high of Rs 3,007 crore was recorded on January 3. The equity derivatives are gaining momentum after the interoperability implementation.

"We are happy to have achieved a small but significant milestone. It is the consistent support and active participation from the members, which has led to an increase in turnover on BSE," said Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer at BSE.

SEBI streamlines rights issue process

To streamline the process and reduce the time taken for rights issues by companies, SEBI on January 22 cut down the period for advance notice given to stock exchanges to three days from the current seven days. The regulator said it has simplified the rights issue process to make it more efficient and effective.

Under the new framework, the period for advance notice to stock exchange has been reduced from at least seven working days to at least three working days (excluding the date of intimation and the record date), for the purpose of rights issue.

Rupee settles 2 paise higher at 71.19 against USD

The rupee strengthened by 2 paise to settle at 71.19 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid easing crude oil prices. Forex traders said strengthening of the American currency and weak domestic equities dragged the local unit, however easing crude prices supported the rupee and restricted the fall.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a positive note at 71.17. During the day, it saw a high of 71.16 and a low of 71.24.

SEBI comes out new framework to check non-compliance of listing rules

SEBI on Janaury 22 put in place a stricter mechanism to deal with non-compliance of listing conditions under which stock exchanges will have powers to slap penalties up to Rs 50,000 for certain violations. At present, a stock exchange is allowed to charge a maximum amount of Rs 10,000 for each violation of listing norms that need to be complied with by companies.

According to a Sebi circular, exchanges can impose a fine of Rs 50,000 per instance for non-compliance with respect to obtaining in-principle approval of bourses before issuance of securities.

The bourses can levy a fine of Rs 25,000 each in cases of non-disclosure of dividend distribution policy in annual reports and on the websites of the entities.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 176.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), too, sold shares of worth Rs 326.22 crore in the Indian equity market on January 22, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for January 23. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.