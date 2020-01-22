What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Tepid corporate results and IMF's markdown of India's growth forecast pulled down equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on January 21.

Sensex was down 205.10 points to 41,323.81 while Nifty fell 54.60 points to 12,169.90 and formed small bearish candle on daily charts as closing value was lower than opening.

Experts expect the correction along with consolidation, which was warranted after stellar run-up, to continue in coming sessions.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,144.73, followed by 12,119.67. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,212.43 and 12,255.07.

Nifty Bank closed at 30,947.50, down 0.43 percent on January 21. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,813.73, followed by 30,679.87. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,126.33 and 31,305.07.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday, backing away from record highs as a viral outbreak from China found its way to US shores and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its global economic growth forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 152.06 points, or 0.52%, to 29,196.04, the S&P 500 lost 8.82 points, or 0.26%, to 3,320.8 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.14 points, or 0.19%, to 9,370.81.

Asian Markets

Asian share markets steadied on Wednesday as investors took stock of the spread of a new strain of coronavirus from China and weighed the possible consequences of a global pandemic.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan spent the morning trading either side of flat. Japan's Nikkei opened 0.1% lower, before steadying to trade flat, as did Korea's Kospi index. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched 0.3% higher.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 19 points gain or 0.16 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,210-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil falls again as amply global supply seen offsetting Libyan outage

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, extending the previous session’s drops, as investors continue to shrug aside the impact of almost all of Libya’s crude production being off-line amid plentiful supplies elsewhere.

Brent crude was down 13 cents, or 0.2%, at $64.46 a barrel at 0119 GMT, after dropping 0.3% on Tuesday. US oil fell 16 cents, or 0.3%, to $58.22 a barrel.

Rupee widens losses by 10 paise to 71.21 against US dollar

The Indian rupee logged its fourth straight loss on January 21, dropping another 10 paise to settle at 71.21 against the US dollar amid concerns over IMF revising downwards India's growth forecast and weak quarterly earnings. Besides, heavy sell-offs in domestic equity market for a second session in a row also impacted forex market sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a weak note at 71.17. During the day, it saw a high of 71.13 and a low of 71.24.

Securitisation market likely to cross Rs 2 lakh crore by end of FY2020: Icra

With non-bank financial companies and housing finance players relying more on securitisation for raising funds, the volume in the market is likely to cross Rs 2 lakh crore in FY2020, says an Icra report. The NBFC sector has been facing a liquidity crunch since September 2018 following a series of default by Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS).

"We expect that the size of the securitisation market would cross Rs 2 lakh crore for FY2020 which would be an all-time high," Icra vice president and head (structured finance ratings) Abhishek Dafria said in a report.

RBI starts making public minutes of its board meetings

In a first, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released minutes of its central board meeting held in Chandigarh on October 11. This comes as the first step towards increasing transparency in its workings.

“In future, the minutes will be placed on the RBI website within two weeks from the date of its confirmation in the next meeting of the Central Board and on being signed by the chairman in the same meeting,” the regulator said on January 20.

South Korea posts slowest annual GDP growth since financial crisis

South Korea’s government spending surge helped the economy post its fastest quarterly growth in more than two years but sagging exports and global trade tensions pulled the annual reading to its lowest level since 2009.

Gross domestic product increased by a seasonally adjusted 1.2% in the fourth quarter from three months earlier, the BOK said on Wednesday, the fastest expansion since the third quarter of 2017 and outperforming the median estimate of 0.8% in a Reuters survey.

US Treasury's Mnuchin says Phase 2 trade deal may not remove all tariffs: Report

The Phase 2 trade deal with China would not necessarily be a "big bang" that removes all existing tariffs, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Wall Street Journal in an interview. "We may do 2A and some of the tariffs come off. We can do this sequentially along the way," he added.

Mnuchin also warned that Italy and Britain will face US tariffs if they proceed with a tax on digital companies like Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc, the newspaper said.

Passenger vehicle retail sales dip 9% in December: FADA

Automobile dealers' body FADA on Tuesday said retail sales of passenger vehicles in December 2019 declined 9 per cent to 2,15,716 units year-on-year, as even the best offers failed to lift weak consumer sentiments. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), passenger vehicles (PV) sales stood at 2,36,586 units in December 2018.

Two-wheeler sales declined 16 percent to 12,64,169 units last month as compared with 15,00,545 units in December 2018. Commercial vehicle sales declined 21 percent to 67,793 units as compared to 85,833 units in December 2018.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 50.08 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares of worth Rs 307.81 crore in the Indian equity market on January 21, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

One stock under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for January 22. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.