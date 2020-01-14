What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Sensex closed 260 points, or 0.62 percent, higher at 41,859.69 while Nifty shut shop at 12,329.55, up 73 points, or 0.59 percent.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed Sensex, closing with gains of 0.87 percent and 0.95 percent, respectively.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,297.6, followed by 12,265.7. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,349.6 and 12,369.7.

Nifty Bank closed 0.25 percent up at 32,177.65. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 32,060.3, followed by 31,942.9. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,308.9 and 32,440.1.

US Markets

Apple, Alphabet and other tech favorites propelled Wall Street to record highs on Monday, fueled by optimism about the signing of a preliminary US-China trade deal, as well upcoming fourth-quarter earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.29% to end at 28,907.05, while the S&P 500 gained 0.70% to 3,288.13, its highest close ever. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.04% to 9,273.93, also a record high.

Asian Markets

Asia shares rose on Tuesday as investors await China’s trade data ahead of a long-anticipated phase one deal signing with the US this week. Nikkei bounced 0.74% in early trade, as it returned from a holiday on Monday. The Topix index was up 0.28%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 31.5 points gain or 0.25 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,389-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Retail inflation jumps to 7.35% in Dec as food prices soar

India's retail inflation rate in December stood at 7.35 percent, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on January 13. Retail inflation for November was seen at 5.54 percent. Retail inflation has now breached RBI's medium term target of 4 percent for the third straight month.

Food prices, which is a gauge to measure changes in kitchen budgets, grew 14.1 percent in December against 10.01 percent in November.

Oil prices dip as Mideast tensions ease

Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as receding Middle East tensions took some heat out of the market, with both Tehran and Washington desisting from any further escalation after this month’s clashes.

Brent crude was down 8 cents, or 0.1%, at $64.12 per barrel by 0124 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 4 cents, or 0.1%, at $58.04 a barrel.

RBI remains net buyer of dollars in Nov, purchases $6.9 bn from spot market

The Reserve Bank of India remained a net purchaser of the US dollar in November as it bought $6.928 billion from the spot market, central bank data showed. The RBI had bought $7.458 billion of the greenback and sold $530 million in the spot market in the reporting month.

In October, the RBI had net bought $7.102 billion of the US currency. It had purchased $7.302 billion and sold $200 million in the spot market.

US Treasury drops China currency manipulator label ahead of trade deal signing

The US Treasury Department on Monday dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator days before top officials of the world’s two largest economies were due to sign a preliminary trade agreement to ease an 18-month-old tariff war.

In its latest currency report, the Treasury said that as part of the Phase 1 trade deal, China had made “enforceable commitments to refrain from competitive devaluation” and agreed to publish relevant data on exchange rates and external balances.

Rupee extends gains by 8 paise to 70.86 against US dollar

The rupee rose 8 paise to settle at 70.86 against the US dollar on Monday as investor sentiment strengthened amid positive global cues and gains in domestic equity market. This is the fifth straight session of gains for the domestic currency, during which it has appreciated by 106 paise.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened on a strong note at 70.82, and shuttled between a high of 70.75 and a low of 70.93 during the day. It finally closed at 70.86, higher by 8 paise over its previous close.

Amendments to new tariff framework for cable services more consumer-friendly: TRAI

Amendments to the new regulatory framework for cable and broadcasting services were aimed at providing freedom to broadcasters or distribution platform operators (DPOs) to price their services while also ensuring a consumer-friendly regime.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), which notified the amendments on January 1, had come in for criticism from the broadcasters as well as cable operators.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 68.24 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), too, bought shares of worth Rs 47.17 crore in the Indian equity market on January 13, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for January 14. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.