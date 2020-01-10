What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Thaw in US-Iran tensions, softening of crude oil prices and reports of government's intent to use the upcoming Budget to revitalise economic sentiment helped Indian equity benchmarks log strong gains on January 9.

Sensex ended 635 points, or 1.55 percent, higher at 41,452.35, while Nifty50 closed 191 points, or 1.58 percent, up at 12,215.90. The rally was broad-based as the BSE Midcap (up 1.51 percent) and Smallcap (up 1.55 percent) indices rose in sync with the benchmarks.

Nifty formed a bullish candle on the daily chart. After showing a promising upside bounce from the lows in the last session, Nifty formed a long bull candle with a gap up opening and closed near the highs.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,157.6, followed by 12,099.3. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,249.1 and 12,282.3.

Nifty Bank closed 2.29 percent up at 32,092.40. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,782.16, followed by 31,471.93. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,287.66 and 32,482.93.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Major US stock indexes registered record closing highs on Thursday as optimism about a US-China trade deal firmed and as Apple and other market heavyweights posted strong gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211.81 points, or 0.74%, to 28,956.9, the S&P 500 gained 21.65 points, or 0.67%, to 3,274.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 74.18 points, or 0.81%, to 9,203.43.

Asian Markets

Markets in Asia continued to be in positive territory on Friday following the easing of US-Iran tensions, and after US stocks shot to new highs overnight. Nikkei rose 0.41%, while the Topix was up 0.39%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, with a 6.5 points loss or 0.05 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,268-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices fall further as threat of Middle East war recedes

Oil prices dropped on Friday extending days of losses as the threat of war in the Middle East, a major oil producing region, receded and investors switched their attention to economic growth prospects and demand for crude.

Brent crude was down 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $65.23 at 0119 GMT, after falling more than 4% over the last two days. WTI was also down 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $59.42, after dropping slightly on Thursday and plunging around 5% on Wednesday.

Rupee surges 48 paise against US dollar

The Indian rupee on January 9 appreciated by 48 paise to close at 71.21 against the US dollar as investors cheered easing tensions between the US and Iran. At the foreign bank exchange, the domestic unit opened strong at 71.44 per dollar as against the previous day's close of 71.70. During the day, it traded in the range of 71.52 and 71.17 to the US currency. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12 per cent to 97.41.

Gems, jewellery exports dip 1.28% to Rs 17,337.52cr in Dec

Gems and jewellery exports declined 1.28 per cent to Rs 17,337.52 crore in December as compared with the same month of 2018, mainly on account of geopolitical tensions and slowdown in demand in major developed markets.

The jewellery exports stood at Rs 17,561.98 crore in December 2018, according to the data by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council. Overall exports of gems and jewellery declined 4.37 per cent during April-December 2019 to Rs 1,94,906.30 crore as compared to Rs 2,03,812.21 crore in the same period of 2018.

9 firms to list commercial papers on BSE for Rs 15,149 cr issue size

BSE on January 9 said nine companies, including SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd, NABARD, ICICI Securities Ltd and Mannapuram Finance, have filed applications with the bourse to list their commercial papers for a total issue size of Rs 15,149 crore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd made applications to list their CPs at BSE for issue size of Rs 6,750 crore, Rs 4,000 crore, Rs 1,507 crore, Rs 1,175 crore and Rs 825 crore, respectively, the exchange said in a release.

FMCG sector may continue to reel under pressure until Q3 FY21: CARE Ratings

Despite some definite signs of improvement in economy in the near future, CARE Ratings does not expect much improvement in Indian fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector until Q3 FY21. The Indian FMCG sector has been on a slow growth trajectory since the past four quarters since Q4 FY19.

The initial signs of a slowdown were noticed by larger players of the sector when they the witnessed softening of demand for such goods, especially from the rural segment.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 431.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 419.22 crore in the Indian equity market on January 9, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

US weekly jobless claims fall, but labor market cooling

New applications for US jobless benefits fell more than expected last week, but the labor market appears to be cooling, with the number of Americans on unemployment rolls surging to more than a 1-1/2-year high at the end of 2019.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 214,000 for the week ended January 4, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The fourth straight weekly decline saw claims almost unwinding the jump in early December, which was blamed on a later-than-normal Thanksgiving Day.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for January 10. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.