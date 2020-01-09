What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market closed with a marginal loss amid volatility on January 8 with the Nifty defending the psychological 12,000-mark. It started the day sharply lower by falling a percent amid the fear of escalation in geopolitical tensions after Iran forces fired missiles on the US troops at Iraqi airbases.

The BSE Sensex slipped nearly 400 points in the morning but erased most of the losses to end just 51.73 points lower at 40,817.74. The Nifty 50 declined 27.60 points to 12,025.40, forming a big bullish candle as closing was higher than the opening tick.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,954.93, followed by 11,884.57. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,070.33 and 12,115.37.

Nifty Bank closed at 31,373.65, down 0.08 percent on January 8. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,031.59, followed by 30,689.5. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,583.79 and 31,793.9.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks ended higher on Wednesday, but the day’s uneven path showed investors’ sensitivity to any signs of turmoil in the Middle East, with stocks rising on comments by President Donald Trump and paring gains on reports of blasts in Baghdad.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 161.41 points, or 0.56%, to 28,745.09, the S&P 500 gained 15.87 points, or 0.49%, to 3,253.05, and the Nasdaq Composite added 60.66 points, or 0.67%, to 9,129.24.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks rebounded on Thursday and oil beat a retreat, as the United States and Iran backed away from the brink of further conflict in the Middle East and investors reversed their safety plays.

Japan’s Nikkei opened 1.6% higher, putting stocks back where they were on Tuesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1%, following gains on Wall Street overnight.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 108 points gain or 0.89 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,176-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

US, Iran both appear to signal desire to avoid further conflict

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tempered days of angry rhetoric and suggested Iran was “standing down” after it fired missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq overnight, as both sides looked to defuse a crisis over the US killing of an Iranian general

Trump said the United States did not necessarily have to hit back at Iran’s attack on military bases housing US troops in Iraq, itself an act of retaliation for the January 3 US strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

“Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world,” he said.

Oil slides, stocks soar as Mideast conflict worries fade

Oil prices tumbled and equity markets soared on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said an Iranian missile strike on bases in Iraq had not harmed American troops and damage was minimal, showing Tehran wanted to de-escalate the Middle East standoff.

Brent futures fell $2.83 to settle at $65.44 a barrel and U.S. WTI crude settled down $3.09 at $59.61 a barrel.

Rupee settles 12 paise higher against USD

The Indian rupee retrieved early losses to settle 12 paise higher at 71.70 against the US dollar, but overall forex market sentiments remained subdued amid further escalation in US-Iran tensions. At the foreign bank exchange, the domestic unit opened significantly lower at 72.05 per dollar as against the previous day's close of 71.82. During the day, it traded in the range of 72.07 and 71.69 to the US currency.

Infuse capital in economy without worrying about fiscal deficit: Ficci to govt

The government should infuse capital in the economy without worrying about the fiscal deficit target as the GDP growth is estimated to slip to 11-year low of 5 per cent during 2019-20, Industry body Ficci said on Wednesday. In a statement, Ficci President Sangita Reddy said the 5 per cent GDP growth estimate for the current financial year is on expected lines as the economic expansion in the first half of the year has been moderate.

"We hope to see some momentum in the latter part. In fact, there are nascent signs that point towards an improvement and we need to make sure that these find a more solid footing going ahead," she said.

PE inflows in real estate at over $5 billion in 2019: Study

India's real estate sector attracted over USD 5 billion worth of private equity inflows in 2019, recording a marginal drop of 2 percent against the preceding year, according to a study by Anarock. MMR and NCR were the favoured regions for private equity investors in 2019 as they received close to USD 2.7 billion of PE funds. Previously in 2018, rather than NCR, it was Hyderabad that was on top in the radar of private equity investors, the study revealed.

The IT hubs of Pune and Bengaluru attracted private equity funds of approximately USD 390 million and USD 615 million respectively in 2019. Both cities saw inflows rise by 210 percent and 47 percent, respectively in a year.

NSE to introduce cross margining facility from January 10

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on January 7 said it will introduce cross-margining facility to offset positions in correlated equity indices from January 10, a move that will increase liquidity and trading volumes in stock markets. Cross margining allows market participants to reduce the total margin payment required, if they are taking two mutually offsetting positions. The move helps market participants transfer excess margin from one account to another.

The facility will be made effective from January 10, 2020, NSE said in a circular. The move comes after the markets regulator Sebi in November last year extended cross margining facility to offsetting positions in highly correlated equity indices.

Govt further opens up coal mining; allows non-coal cos to bid, removes end-use restriction

In a bid to attract investments and boost domestic coal production, the government on January 8 approved promulgation of an ordinance to open up coal mining in the country to non-coal companies while removing restrictions on end-use of the fuel. The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave its nod for concluding auction of iron ore and other mineral mines before the expiry of their current mining lease on March 31, so as to avoid disruption in production.

Briefing reporters, Coal and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi said the Cabinet has approved promulgation of Mineral Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 to amend Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation ) Act 1957 and Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act 2015.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 515.85 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 748.4 crore in the Indian equity market on January 8, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for January 9. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.