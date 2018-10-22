What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market corrected sharply for the second trading session in a row on October 19, with the Sensex falling more than 450 points as bears further tightened their grip on Dalal Street. Reliance's mixed Q2 earnings, liquidity crisis in NBFCs, H1-B visa issue and weak global cues weighed on the market.

The Nifty 50 opened sharply lower at 10,339.70 and extended sell-off as the day progressed. It hit an intraday low of 10,249.60 in the afternoon, followed by a bit of recovery in the last hour of trade. The index closed 149.50 points lower at 10,303.50.

The Nifty 50 formed the small bearish candle (as the gap between opening and closing price was only 36 points), which resembles a "Spinning Top" kind of indecisive pattern.

India VIX moved up by 10.05 percent at 19.78. A spurt in volatility after the dips of the last few sessions suggests that upside could be restricted again in the market.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,242.03, followed by 10,180.57. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,372.53 and then 10,441.57.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,085.80, down 102.80 points. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,913.04, followed by 24,740.27. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,268.24, followed by 25,450.67.

S&P falls on interest rate, trade concerns

The US benchmark S&P 500 stock index edged lower on Friday as strong earnings from Procter & Gamble Co were offset by ongoing concerns about rising interest rates and tensions over trade policy denting economic growth. Shares of Procter & Gamble jumped 8.8 percent after the consumer goods company reported a surprise rise in first-quarter sales. The climb in Procter & Gamble shares lifted the Dow and helped advance the S&P 500 consumer staples index 2.3 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.89 points, or 0.26 percent, to 25,444.34, the S&P 500 lost 1 point, or 0.04 percent, to 2,767.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.11 points, or 0.48 percent, to 7,449.03.

Asia shares slip amid anxiety on earnings, politics

Asian share markets fell anew on Monday as investors braced for the peak of the US earnings season while angst over Saudi Arabia, Italy and Brexit kept geopolitics front and center.

Adding to the air of nervousness was an early 0.4 percent drop in E-Mini futures for the S&P 500, while safe haven Treasuries caught a bid. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.25 percent. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 1.0 percent and South Korea stocks lost 0.7 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a loss of 11.5 points or 0.11 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,313- level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil holds steady as rising US rig count offsets Iran sanctions worries

Oil prices were stable on Monday, supported by supply concerns ahead of the start of US sanctions against Iran’s crude exports, but held back by rising drilling activity in the United States.

Front-month Brent crude oil futures were trading at $79.74 a barrel at 0042 GMT, 4 cents below their last close at the end of last week. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $69.07 a barrel, 5 cents below their last settlement.

Forex reserves fall over $5.14 bn as rupee continues to fall

The continuing fall of the rupee has had its impact on foreign exchange reserves, which plunged by $5.143 billion to $394.465 billion during the week to October 12 on account of decline in foreign currency assets, according to the RBI data released on October 19.

This is one of the steepest falls that forex kitty has seen in recent decades. In the previous week, the reserves had declined by $915.8 million to $399.609 billion. As the rupee has been plummeting, the RBI has sold over $40 billion of its reserves to prop it up since the beginning of the current fiscal.

Rupee jumps 29 paise against US dollar to 73.32

The rupee recovered early losses and finally settled 29 paise higher at 73.32 against the US dollar on October 19, amid a weakening greenback. Traders said the selling of the US currency by exporters and foreign fund inflows were the other factors that provided support to the home unit.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex), the rupee opened lower at 73.62, but soon recovered the lost ground and jumped 31 paise to touch a high of 73.31 on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.

FPIs pull out over $4 billion from markets in 3 weeks

Foreign investors have pulled out close to Rs 32,000 crore from the Indian capital markets in the first three weeks of this month due to the ongoing global trade tiff, rising crude prices and higher US treasury yields. This is much higher than the over Rs 21,000 crore net outflow seen in entire September. Prior to that, overseas investors had put in a net amount of Rs 7,400 crore in the capital markets (both equity and debt) in July-August.

According to the latest depository data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 19,810 crore during October 1-19 and bonds worth Rs 12,167 crore, taking the total to Rs 31,977 crore (USD 4.3 billion). FPIs have been net sellers almost throughout this year except a couple of months. However, experts said the swiftness of the exit in October thus far has shaken the market.

HDFC Bank Q2 net profit, net interest income up 20.6%

HDFC Bank has reported a healthy 20.6 percent year-on-year growth in Q2 FY19 profit to Rs 5,005.73 crore, driven by net interest income (NII), other income and operating income. However, higher provisions limited the bank's profitability. Profit in year-ago period stood at Rs 4,151 crore.

NII grew 20.6 percent to Rs 11,763.41 crore compared to the same quarter last year. "NII growth was driven by average asset growth of 22.9 percent and a net interest margin of 4.3 percent," the bank said.

Mutual funds’ exposure to banks hits 3-month low in Sept

Mutual funds’ holding of banking stocks declined by over Rs 21,600 crore to Rs 1.88 lakh crore in September, driven by the correction in equity markets. Overall deployment of equity funds in bank stocks stood at Rs 1,88,620 crore at the end of September as compared to Rs 2,10,251 crore in the preceding month, as per data available from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

This was the lowest level of deployment since June, when equity funds’ exposure to bank stocks stood at Rs 1.87 lakh crore. In May, it was at Rs 1.89 lakh crore. In percentage terms, exposure to banking stocks was at 19.78 percent of equity AUM last month as against 20.21 per cent in August.

38 companies to report Sept quarter numbers

As many as 38 companies will be reporting results for the September quarter later today which include names like Asian Paints, Can Fin Homes, GlaxosmithKline Pharma, HOEC, Hindustan Zinc, Oberoi Realty, Omax Auto, Welspun India etc. among others.

3 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For October 22, Adani Power, DHFL and Jet Airways are present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies