What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 321 points to 41,627 while the Nifty 50 ended at fresh record closing high of 12,282 with gains of nearly 100 points.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,221.63, followed by 12,161.07. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,316.33 and 12,350.47.

Nifty Bank closed 1.04 percent up at 32,443.85. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 32,221.67, followed by 31,999.53. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,565.67 and 32,687.53.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street’s major indexes notched record highs to open the new year on Thursday, as fresh economic stimulus from China added to optimism fueled by easing trade tensions and an improving global outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 330.36 points, or 1.16 percent, to 28,868.8, the S&P 500 gained 27.07 points, or 0.84 percent, to 3,257.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 119.59 points, or 1.33 percent, to 9,092.19.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia jumped in morning trade as stocks on Wall Street sailed to new all-time highs overnight. Hang Seng was up 0.77 percent in early trade as shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing soared more than 3 percent. The Shanghai composite was slightly higher.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 7 points or 0.06 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 12,344-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil edges up on Mideast tensions, trade optimism

Oil inched up on Thursday on rising tensions in the Middle East and signs of improving Washington-Beijing trade relations, but a strong U.S. dollar limited price gains.

Brent crude futures settled at $66.25 a barrel, gaining 25 cents. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $61.18, rising 12 cents.

Rupee slips 16 paise to 71.38 against US dollar

The rupee lost 16 paise to close at 71.38 against the US dollar on Thursday as steady rise in crude oil prices and stronger dollar against key global currencies weighed on sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened weak at 71.27 a dollar. It touched the day's high of 71.26, before finally settling at 71.38, a drop of 16 paise over its previous close.

DoT seeks Rs 3.13 lakh crore AGR dues from non-telcos companies

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has slapped a Rs 15,019 crore demand notice on Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd taking the total amount it has sought from non-telecom companies to Rs 3.13 lakh crore following a Supreme Court ruling.

While the DoT has sought Rs 1.47 lakh crore from Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Ltd and other telecom companies after the Supreme Court's ruling on revenues that need to be taken into consideration for payment of government dues, its demand notices on non-telecom companies now total at more than double of the telecom firms.

RBI relaxes securitisation norms for NBFCs till June 30

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has relaxed its guidelines on securitisation transactions for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) till June 30. "On a review, it has been decided to extend the relaxation provided therein till June 30," the central bank said in a statement.

Instructions to NBFCs for all other governing securitisation and direct assignment transactions remain unchanged, it added.

Bank credit grows 7.10% to Rs 99.47 lakh cr; deposits up 10% to Rs 130 lakh cr

Banks' credit and deposits grew by 7.10 per cent and 10.09 per cent to Rs 99.47 lakh crore and Rs 130.08 lakh crore in the fortnight ended December 20, according to the latest Reserve Bank data. In the year-ago fortnight, banks' advances stood at Rs 92.87 lakh crore, while deposits were at Rs 118.16 lakh crore.

In the previous fortnight ended December 6, credit had grown by 7.91 per cent to Rs 99.34 lakh crore and deposits had increased by 10.27 per cent to Rs 131.05 lakh crore.

On a year-on-year basis, banks' credit growth slowed to 7.2 per cent to Rs 86.73 lakh crore in November 2019 from 13.8 per cent increase to Rs 80.93 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

RBI announces special OMO of Rs 10,000 cr on January 6

The Reserve Bank on January 6 will carry a special simultaneous open market operation to buy and sell government bonds of Rs 10,000 crore each. "On a review of the current liquidity and market situation and an assessment of the evolving financial conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for Rs 10,000 crore each on January 6, 2020," the RBI said in a release.

RBI said it reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase/sale of individual securities; accept bids/offers for less than the aggregate amount as well as purchase/sell marginally higher than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off effects.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 688.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), too, bought shares of worth Rs 63.95 crore in the Indian equity market on January 2, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for January 3. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.