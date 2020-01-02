What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Sensex rose 52.28 points to end at 41,306.02 while Nifty closed 14 points up at 12,182.50, forming a 'Spinning Top' formation on the daily charts.

The Nifty Midcap index gained 0.24 percent and Smallcap index rose 0.71 percent.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,157.8, followed by 12,133.1. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,214.7 and 12,246.9.

Nifty Bank fell 0.18 percent to close at 32,102.90. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,990.73, followed by 31,878.57. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,281.54 and 32,460.17.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

Asian shares rise on China's policy easing, trade deal hopes

Asian shares kicked off the new decade higher on Thursday, after global stocks ended the previous one at record highs, and buoyed by Chinese markets after Beijing eased monetary policy to support slowing growth.

Investors also cheered news that the United States and China will sign a trade pact soon after a year of volatile negotiations between the world's two largest economies.

Dollar starts new year with a hangover as others find cheer

The dollar started the new year where it left the old one, under pressure as investors wagered US economic outperformance could be coming to an end as optimism on trade brightens the outlook for growth globally.

Signs of progress in the Sino-US trade dispute undermined the dollar for much of December, leaving its index down 1.9% on the month. It was flat on Thursday at 96.440 having touched a six-month trough ahead of the holidays.

The euro edged up to $1.1220, after gaining 1.8% in December to reach its highest since early August. It now looks set to challenge that August peak at $1.1249.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader indices in India, a loss of 6 points or 0.05 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 12,239-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Rupee settles 14 paise higher at 71.22 against US dollar

The rupee kick started 2020 on a positive note with gains of 14 paise against the US currency on the first trading day of the New Year on January 1. The domestic currency settled at 71.22 against the previous close of 71.36 as positive macro data and optimism over the US-China trade deal boosted the investor sentiment.

Traders said the rupee gained support amid positive developments on the US-China trade deal front.

Infra projects' cost overrun crosses Rs 4-lakh crore mark

As many as 388 infrastructure projects, each worth Rs 150 crore or more, have been hit by cost overruns of more than Rs 4 lakh crore owing to delays and other reasons, according to a report. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation monitors infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above. Of such 1,636 projects, 388 projects reported cost overruns and 563 projects time escalation.

"Total original cost of implementation of the 1,636 projects was Rs 19,52,524.85 crore and their anticipated completion cost is likely to be Rs 23,53,108.80 crore, which reflects overall cost overruns of 4,00,583.95 crore (20.52 per cent of original cost)," the ministry's latest report for October 2019 said.

GST revenue mop-up rises to Rs 1.03 lakh cr in Dec

GST revenue collection remained above Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the second month in a row with December mop-up rising to Rs 1.03 lakh crore as compared to the year-ago period. In December 2018, the GST collection was Rs 97,276 crore. The GST collection in November 2019 stood at Rs 1,03,492 crore.

Of the gross Rs 1,03,184 crore last month, CGST is Rs 19,962 crore, SGST is Rs 26,792 crore, IGST is Rs 48,099 crore (including Rs 21,295 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 8,331 crore (including Rs 847 crore collected on imports), an official statement said.

Route Mobile gets SEBI nod for Rs 600 cr IPO

Omni channel cloud communications service provider Route Mobile has received approval from capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its initial public offering (IPO). The offer comprises of a fresh issue worth Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 360 crore by the promoters, Y Sandipkumar Gupta and Rajdipkumar Gupta.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities are book running lead managers to the issue.

G Babita Rayudu takes charge as SEBI's executive director

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on January 1 said G Babita Rayudu has taken charge as its executive director. Rayudu will handle the legal affairs department, enforcement department and special enforcement cell, SEBI said in a press release. Prior to the promotion, Rayudu was in the legal affairs department of SEBI, the regulator added.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 58.87 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 208.47 crore in the Indian equity market on January 1, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

One stock under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for January 2, 2020. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.