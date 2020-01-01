What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market closed its last session of the year on a weak note on December 31, but registered double digit gains for the year despite the economic slowdown.

The selling pressure/profit taking seen in Reliance Industries, banking and financials, auto and technology stocks pulled the Sensex lower by 304 points, while the Nifty50 dropped 87.40 points to 12,168.50, forming a Bearish Belt Hold pattern on the daily charts.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 12,131.17, followed by 12,093.83. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,226.47 and 12,284.43.

Nifty Bank closed 0.6 percent lower at 32,161.65. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 32,065.04 followed by 31,968.37. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,302.14 and 32,442.57.

US Markets

Wall Street’s major indexes edged higher on Tuesday on a renewed rally fueled by trade optimism, capping off a decade of handsome returns in which the benchmark S&P 500 rose nearly 190%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.3 points, or 0.27%, to 28,538.44, the S&P 500 gained 9.49 points, or 0.29%, to 3,230.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.61 points, or 0.3%, to 8,972.60.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader indices in India, a loss of 87.50 points or 0.71 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 12,239-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil posts biggest yearly rise since 2016

Oil prices fell 1% on Tuesday, the last trading day of the decade, but notched the biggest annual gain in three years, supported by a thaw in the prolonged US-China trade war and ongoing supply cuts from major oil producers.

Brent gained about 23% in 2019 and WTI rose 34%, their biggest yearly gains in three years, backed by the recent breakthrough in the trade talks and output cuts pledged by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies.

Indian Railways announces fare hike effective from January 1

On the New Year's eve, the railways announced fare hike across its network, excluding suburban trains, effective from January 1, 2020, according to an order issued on December 31. While suburban fares remain unchanged, ordinary non-AC, non-suburban fares hiked by 1 paise per km of journey.

The railways also announced a two paise/km hike in fares of mail/express non-AC trains and four paise/km hike in the fares of AC classes. Premium trains like Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto trains are included in the fare hike.

Fed sees small take-up of repo, rates fall for year-end

The Federal Reserve averted a year-end funding squeeze on Tuesday as large banks took only a small portion of $150 billion on offer in its last overnight repo operation of 2019, and the cost of borrowing fell to its lowest level since March 2018.

The New York Federal Reserve has been injecting liquidity into the repo market to reduce the chance of funding stress after a flare-up in September sent the cost of overnight loans as high as 10%, more than four times the Fed’s rate at the time. That had caused particular concern about the year-end.

“It looks like what the Fed did worked,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. “The Fed acted out of an abundance of caution, and fortunately the result was a very calm year-end here so far.”

Trump says US-China trade deal will be signed on January 15

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of an American trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House. The president wrote in a tweet that he would sign the deal with "high level representatives of China" and that he would later travel to Beijing to begin talks on the next phase.

Mega infra spend can be a trigger for boosting growth: ICRA

At a time when the overall economic growth is slowing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of Rs 102 lakh crore worth of investment in infrastructure projects over the next five years, can be a trigger for boosting growth, says ICRA. According to the rating agency, the construction sector is likely to be a major beneficiary of this increased investment.

The finance minister on December 31 announced the infrastructure project pipeline for the next five years that will help the country nearly double the size of the GDP to $5 trillion by 2025.

RBI asks large UCBs to constitute Board of Management

The Reserve Bank on December 31 asked all urban cooperative banks (UCBs) with deposits of over Rs 100 crore to constitute a Board of Management (BoM) comprising experts to oversee their functioning.

The decision assumes significance against the backdrop of a scam at Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank leading to hardships to over 9 lakh depositors.

CAD narrows to 0.9% of GDP in July-Sept on lower trade deficit: RBI

The current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to 0.9 percent of GDP or $6.3 billion in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal from 2.9 percent or $19 billion in same period last year, according to the RBI data. In the first quarter, the deficit stood at 2 percent of GDP or $14.2 billion.

"The contraction in the CAD was primarily on account of a lower trade deficit at $38.1 billion as compared with $50 billion a year ago," RBI said in a release.

Core sector output shrinks by 1.5% in November

Contracting for the fourth consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by 1.5 percent in November 2019 as five of the eight sectors witnessed negative growth, according to official data released on December 31. The eight core sectors had expanded by 3.3 percent in November 2018.

Production of coal, crude oil, natural gas, steel, and electricity contracted in the month under review. The growth rate of cement production dropped to 4.1 percent from 8.8 percent in November 2018. The output of refinery products and fertilizers increased by 3.1 percent and 13.6 percent respectively in November 2019 over the year-ago month.

Rupee ends 2019 with 2.28% annual loss at 71.36 against US dollar

The rupee dropped by 5 paise to close at 71.36 against the US dollar on the last trading session of 2019 on December 31, leading to a total loss of 159 paise or 2.28 percent in the year amid trade war concerns, a rebound in crude oil prices and higher import bill. The had closed the 2018 year at 69.77 to the US dollar.

The rupee opened higher at 71.28 per dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market and hovered in a range of 71.23 and 71.37 before ending at 71.36 per dollar, showing a loss of 5 paise over its previous close.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,265.1 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 585.07 crore in the Indian equity market on December 31, provisional data available on the NSE showed.