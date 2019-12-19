What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian market continued its upward march in the light of steady global cues ahead of the GST Council meeting on December 18.

Both Sensex and Nifty surged to new record highs and closed with gains of 0.5 percent each at 41,559 and 12,222, respectively.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,177.57, followed by 12,133.43. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,251.77 and 12,281.83.

Nifty Bank closed 0.32 percent up at 32,244.25. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 32,076.44, followed by 31,908.67. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,352.84 and 32,461.47.

We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 ended a five-day winning streak on Wednesday as investors’ optimism about global economic growth was countered by a steep drop in FedEx Corp shares, but the benchmark index managed to hover near all-time highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.88 points, or 0.1%, to 28,239.28, the S&P 500 lost 1.38 points, or 0.04%, to 3,191.14, and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.38 points, or 0.05%, to 8,827.74.

Asian Markets

Asian shares edged higher on Thursday amid growing confidence in the global outlook following improving economic indicators and a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.08%. Australian shares were up 0.07%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 0.12%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 26.5 points loss or 0.22 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,228-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil steadies on US crude inventories fall, demand hopes

Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after US government data showed a decline in crude inventories and on expectations for an uptick in demand next year on the back of progress in resolving the US-China trade fight.

Brent futures gained 7 cents to settle at $66.17 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ended the session down 1 cent at $60.93 a barrel per barrel.

In historic moment, US House impeaches Donald Trump for abuse of power

Donald Trump became the third US president to be impeached on Wednesday, as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power in a historic step that will inflame partisan tensions across a deeply divided America.

The Democratic-led House passed the abuse of power article of impeachment on a largely party-line 230-197 vote. The House then proceeded with a vote on a second article of impeachment charging him with obstruction of Congress.

Rupee ends marginally up at 70.97

The rupee rebounded from early lows to close marginally up at 70.97 against the US dollar on Wednesday helped by a record-breaking run in equity markets and weak crude oil prices. A stronger dollar in overseas markets after solid US economic data had weighed on the rupee sentiment in early trade, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weak at 71.08 then fell further to 71.12 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 14 paise over its previous closing.

Rossari Biotech files IPO papers, looks to raise Rs 700 cr

Speciality chemical manufacturer Rossari Biotech on December 18 filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator SEBI for its proposed initial public offering.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.05 crore shares by promoters. Sources told Moneycontrol that the company aims to raise around Rs 700 crore through the share sale.

M&A deals number jumps 75% in November; value plunges 48%: Report

A total of 49 merger and acquisition deals worth $1.5 billion were recorded in November, demonstrating an impressive growth rate of 75 per cent in terms of volume, according to a report. However, absence of any big-ticket transaction lead to a 48 per cent drop in the total deal value at $1,496 million in November compared to $2,885 million in November 2018, Grant Thornton's monthly M&A Dealtracker said. Total M&A deals in volume terms were 49 last month against 28 transactions in the same month of last year, the report said.

"While the question of ‘recession or no recession' continues to be debated, November 2019 reported 49 transactions aggregating to $1.5 billion. M&A deal volumes in both domestic and cross-border categories exceeded the November 2018 levels. However, absence of large ticket transactions dragged down the deal values in November 2019," said Pankaj Chopda, Director, Grant Thornton India LLP.

In a first, GST Council votes on single tax rate for lotteries

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, in its 38th meeting, decided on a single rate of 28 percent on both state-run and private lotteries. The new rate would be applicable from March 1, 2020. The is the first time that the Council arrived at a decision through voting since it was constituted.

"Every attempt was made to keep that set tradition alive, every attempt was made to convince based on opinion making in the house but eventually the Council was reminded what the rules allow, and that tradition was not part of the rulebook. And the rules are what should govern the Council..." Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The Council also extended the deadline for GSTR 9 and GSTR 9C return filing for 2017-18, to January 31, 2020 from December 31, 2019 earlier.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,836.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,267.57 crore in the Indian equity market on December 18, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for December 19. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.