What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian market closed in the green for the second consecutive day on December 12 as investor sentiment got a boost from positive global sentiment and government's move to ease pressure from the country's shadow banks.

Sensex closed 169 points, or 0.42 percent, higher at 40,581.71 while Nifty shut shop at 11,971.80, with a gain of 62 points, or 0.52 percent.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11935.37, followed by 11898.93. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12006.87 and 12041.93.

Nifty Bank closed 1.31 percent up at 31,665.45. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,441.2, followed by 31,217. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,800.5 and 31,935.6.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street’s main indexes hit record highs on Thursday following news that the United States had reached a “deal in principle” with China to resolve a trade war that has rattled markets for nearly two years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 220.75 points, or 0.79%, to 28,132.05, the S&P 500 gained 26.94 points, or 0.86%, to 3,168.57, and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.27 points, or 0.73%, to 8,717.32.

Asian Markets

Asian share markets jumped on Friday as a last-gasp Sino-US trade deal and a likely major election win by Britain’s Conservative Party looked to have cleared a couple of dark clouds from the global horizon.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei climbed 2.1% to a 14-month high, while South Korean stocks firmed 1.2%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.4% to another peak.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 33.5 points gain or 0.28 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,058-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Retail inflation gallops to 5.54% in November

India's retail inflation rate in November stood at 5.54 percent, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on December 12. Retail inflation for October stood at 4.62 percent in October.

Food prices, which is a gauge to measure changes in kitchen budgets, grew 10.01 percent in November, against 7.89 percent in October. Inflation rate in cereals and products stood at 3.71 percent against 2.16 percent a month ago. Vegetables inflation for November stood at 36 percent against 26 percent in October. Core inflation (excluding food and oil) remained unchanged at 3.5 percent.

IIP growth for October falls 3.8%

India's industrial output contracted 3.8 percent in October against a 4.3 percent contraction in September, according to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on December 12.

Industrial output, or factory output, is the closest approximation for measuring the economic activity of the country's business landscape. Manufacturing output, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, contracted 2.1 percent in October against a contraction of 3.9 percent in September.

Oil rises 1% on Trump's optimism for a deal with China

Oil prices rose more than 1% on Thursday after US President Donald Trump said Washington was “very close” to nailing down a trade deal with China. Brent crude futures rose 76 cents, or 1.2%, to $64.48 a barrel by 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 68 cents, or 1.2%, to $59.44 a barrel.

Rupee settles marginally up at 70.83 vs US dollar

The rupee pared most of its early gains and settled marginally up at 70.83 against the US currency on Thursday amid uncertainty over the delay in the deadline for imposition of higher US tariffs on Chinese goods.

A spike in crude oil prices and fears of further rise in retail inflation also capped the rupee gains. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee had opened higher at 70.67 against the US dollar and later touched a high of 70.56 largely on the back of losses in the US dollar following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

SBI Cards to list commercial paper on BSE for an issue size of Rs 400-cr

Leading stock exchange BSE on December 12 said SBI Cards & Payments Services has made an application to list commercial paper for an issue size of Rs 400 crore. Post-process, the effective date of listing for the commercial paper at the exchange will be December 13, BSE said in a statement.

With this, the number of companies listing their commercial paper (CP) on BSE BONDS platform will reach eight since the stock exchange came out with the framework for listing of such instruments late last month. Also, the funds raised by these firms will reach Rs 9,270 crore.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 683.83 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 810.23 crore in the Indian equity market on December 12, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for December 13. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.