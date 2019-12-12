What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The BSE Sensex closed 173 points, or 0.43 percent, higher at 40,412.57, while the Nifty index settled at 11,910.15, up 53 points, 0.45 percent.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,853.93, followed by 11,797.67. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,944.83 and 11,979.47.

Nifty Bank closed 0.31 percent up at 31,256.75. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,056.2, followed by 30,855.6. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,397.6 and 31,538.4.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street’s main stock indexes ended modestly higher on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and signaled that borrowing costs are likely to remain unchanged indefinitely.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.37 points, or 0.11%, to 27,911.09, the S&P 500 gained 9.1 points, or 0.29%, to 3,141.62, and the Nasdaq Composite added 37.87 points, or 0.44%, to 8,654.05.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks edged higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled rate settings were likely to remain accommodative but the imminent UK election and a deadline for Sino-US trade talks kept investors cautious.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.11%. Australian shares were down 0.29%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 45.5 points gain or 0.38 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,994-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices stabilize on OPEC supply deficit forecast

Oil prices steadied on Thursday with the market mood switching to relief as OPEC forecast a supply deficit next year, from doom and gloom over data showing a surprise increase in US crude inventories.

Brent futures rose 19 cents, or 0.3% to 63.61 a barrel by 0100 GMT, after skidding 1% on Wednesday on the US stocks build-up. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 9 cents at $58.85 a barrel, following a 0.8% drop the previous session.

Rupee extends winning run for 6th day against US dollar

The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to settle at a fresh one-month high of 70.85 against the US dollar on Wednesday on the back of firm domestic equities and easing crude oil prices, extending its winning run for the sixth straight session. Forex traders said the domestic unit gained ground ahead of the release of key macro-economic numbers on Thursday.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 70.87 against the US dollar. During the day, the domestic unit fluctuated between a high of 70.74 and a low of 70.94.

Fed keeps rates on hold, points to 'favorable' economic outlook next year

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday held interest rates steady and signaled borrowing costs will not change anytime soon, with moderate economic growth and historically low unemployment expected to persist through the 2020 presidential election.

“Our economic outlook remains a favorable one, despite global developments and ongoing risks,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a news conference shortly after the release of the latest policy statement and new quarterly economic projections.

Cabinet clears amendments to insolvency law

The Union Cabinet on December 11 approved changes to the insolvency law, including provision to ring- fence successful resolution applicants from criminal proceedings with regard to offences committed by previous promoters of a company.

The amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) are aimed at removing certain difficulties being faced during insolvency resolution process to realise the objects of the Code and to further ease doing of business, an official release said. The IBC (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to change various sections as well as insert a new section in the law.

Cabinet approves Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme to help NBFCs, HFCs with liquidity

The Union Cabinet on December 11 approved the Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme to help non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) with liquidity and thereby to provide stimulus to the real estate sector and the economy at large by enhancing credit flow.

The proposed credit support and the resultant pool buyouts will help NBFCs and HFCs resolve their temporary liquidity or cash flow mismatch issues. It will also enable them to continue contributing to credit creation and providing last mile lending to borrowers, thereby spurring economic growth, experts said. The real estate sector has welcomed the move.

Bharat Bond ETF opens today

Bharat Bond ETF, managed by Edelweiss Mutual Fund, will be open for investment from December 12 and for subscription till December 20. Edelweiss Asset Management has launched India’s first bond exchange-traded fund (ETF) after nearly two years of deliberation with the government of India.

The Bharat Bond ETF will have a definite maturity period, just like the one for a closed-end mutual fund scheme. ETF units will be listed on stock exchanges. The ETF will invest in a portfolio of AAA rated bonds of state-run entities for two fixed maturity period of three years and 10 years (2023 series and 2030 series).

GST rates may go up for various items to meet revenue shortfall

With pressure on revenue collection, the goods and services tax (GST) rates and slabs may be raised during the GST Council meeting next week. The all-powerful GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is set to meet on December 18 in the backdrop of lower-than-expected GST collection and pending compensation to many states.

As of now, there are four slabs under the GST regime -- 5, 12, 18 and 28 percent. Goods and services under the 28 percent category also attract cess over and above the rate, which ranges between 1 and 25 percent. A group of officers from the Centre and states, which met on Tuesday to finalise recommendations for rate rationalisation, is said to have considered various options including raising rates from 5 percent to 8 percent and 12 percent to 15 percent, sources said.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO: Analysts expect 50% listing premium today

After a massive 166 times subscription to its initial public offering (IPO), all eyes are now on the listing of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank scheduled on December 12. Strong response to the Rs 750-crore public issue suggests a stellar opening with many experts expecting the scrip to open with at least 50 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 37 per share.

If the listing takes place as per analysts expectations, then the market cap of Ujjivan Bank would increase to around Rs 10,000-11,000 crore from current Rs 6,394 crore. It would be much higher than its parent company Ujjivan Financial Services' market cap of Rs 4,300 crore.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 605.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), too, bought shares of worth Rs 239.87 crore in the Indian equity market on December 11, provisional data available on the NSE showed.