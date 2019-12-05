What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Equity benchmarks ended in the green on December 4 supported by buying at the fag end of trade on the eve of RBI's monetary policy meet outcome.

Investor sentiment turned positive on news that the US and China were close to signing a trade deal despite the recent heated rhetoric.

Sensex climbed 0.43 percent to close at 40,850, while Nifty reclaimed the psychological mark of 12,000 and closed 0.41 percent higher at 12,043. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended 0.52 percent and 0.33 percent higher, respectively.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,967.43, followed by 11,891.67. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,086.83 and 12,130.47.

Nifty Bank closed 1.16 percent up at 31,979.30. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,609.6, followed by 31,239.9. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,183.4 and 32,387.5.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street rebounded on Wednesday as investor optimism got a boost from US President Donald Trump’s remarks that talks with China on an interim trade deal were going “very well.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 146.97 points, or 0.53%, to 27,649.78, the S&P 500 gained 19.57 points, or 0.63%, to 3,112.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.03 points, or 0.54%, to 8,566.67.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks edged up on Thursday on signs the United States and China were on track for a preliminary trade deal, though optimism was tempered by the almost daily shifts in prospects for defusing the damaging tariff war now in its second year.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%. Australian shares were up 0.9%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.81%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 17 points loss or 0.14 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,077-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Rupee firms up by 13 paise against USD

The rupee clawed back its lost territory to settle 13 paise higher at 71.53 to the US dollar on renewed hopes about US-China trade deal. The Indian unit went through bouts of volatility for a better part of the session as caution prevailed among participants ahead of Reserve Bank's policy meet outcome and also due to uncertainties around global trade deal.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 71.76 against the US dollar. During the day, the domestic unit touched a high of 71.53 and a low of 71.81. The local unit finally settled for the day at 71.53 against the US dollar, higher by 13 paise over its previous closing.

Oil steadies after price jump; investors wait on OPEC meetings

Oil prices edged lower in muted trading on Thursday ahead of the start of OPEC meetings later in the day, steadying after the previous session’s steep gains on a sharp drop in US crude inventories and expectations of more output cuts.

Brent crude futures dipped 10 cents, or 0.2%, to $62.90 a barrel by 0112 GMT. Brent surged 3.6% on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.4%, to $58.21 a barrel. They settled up 4.2% on Wednesday.

RBI Monetary Policy

Investors will watch out for the outcome of the Monetary Policy Commitee (MPC). Most experts expect a 25 bps rate cut from the central bank to support growth and revive investment cycle.

The dismal GDP growth in July-September quarter, read in line with the MPC's decision to stay accommodative for "as long as it is necessary to revive growth" from October policy review, makes a case for the sixth consecutive rate cut this year.

Markets are expecting at least 25 basis points rate cut in the upcoming MPC review. Currently, the key policy rate is at 5.15 percent. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

Japan unveils $120 bn fiscal package to shore up growth

Japan unveiled a $120 billion (93.53 billion pounds) fiscal package on Thursday to support stalling growth in the world’s third-largest economy amid offshore risks and as policymakers look to sustain activity beyond the 2020 Tokyo Olympics investment spurt.

Trump says trade talks with China going 'very well'

US President Donald Trump said on December 4 that trade talks with China were going "very well," sounding more positive than on Tuesday when he said a trade deal might have to wait until after the 2020 US presidential election. "Discussions are going very well and we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters said at a meeting of NATO leaders near London.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 781.06 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 904.13 crore in the Indian equity market on December 4, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for December 5. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.