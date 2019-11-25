What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market continued to consolidate its gains for the third consecutive week and closed on a flat note due to lack of strong global and domestic cues. The BSE Sensex gained 2.72 points to close at 40,359.41 though touched a record high of 40,816.38 during the week that ended on November 22.

The Nifty50 failed to hold on to the psychological 12,000 level, and rose 18.95 points to end at 11,914.40. It formed a Doji candlestick pattern for the third consecutive week, indicating indecisiveness amongst market participants regarding the direction.

Experts expect volatility to continue in coming week as well, given the lack of major news and the expiry of November futures and options contracts on November 28.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,875.9, followed by 11,837.4. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,960.5 and 12,006.6.

The Nifty Bank closed 0.76 percent lower at 31,111.60 on November 22. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,979.8, followed by 30,848. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,318.8 and 31,526.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street advanced on Friday as both Washington and Beijing made positive comments on the potential for a trade deal between the world's two biggest economies and upbeat domestic economic data helped to ease investor worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109.33 points, or 0.39 percent, to 27,875.62, the S&P 500 gained 6.75 points, or 0.22 percent, to 3,110.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.67 points, or 0.16 percent, to 8,519.89.

Asian Markets

Asian shares made guarded gains on Monday as investors braced for another week of likely conflicting commentary on the Sino-U.S. trade dispute, while the outperformance of recent U.S. economic data gave the dollar a leg up on its peers.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.26%, after losing 0.4% last week. Japan’s Nikkei firmed 0.8% in early trade, while Australian stocks rose 0.5%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 added 0.2%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 19 points gain or 0.16 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,934-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Rupee up 5 paise at 71.71 against US dollar

The Indian rupee settled 5 paise higher at 71.71 against the US dollar on Friday, marking its second straight session of gains. Forex traders said the domestic currency traded in a narrow range amid lack of cues on the domestic front.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened stronger at 71.77 against the US dollar. During the day, the domestic unit fluctuated between a high of 71.70 and a low of 71.87.

No 'phase two' US-China deal on the horizon: officials

An ambitious “phase two” trade deal between the United States and China is looking less likely as the two countries struggle to strike a preliminary “phase one” agreement, according to US and Beijing officials, lawmakers and trade experts.

Officials in Beijing say they don’t anticipate sitting down to discuss a phase two deal before the US election, in part because they want to wait to see if Trump wins a second term.

BSE to offer non-competitive bidding facility in SDLs to retail investors

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), on November 24, announced the introduction of non-competitive bidding facility in state development loans (SDLs) to retail investors. Retail investors can now participate in these auctions through an easy online registration process, according to a press release.

BSE’s non-competitive bidding facility will be in addition to the government securities and treasury bills which are currently being offered through BSE Direct App and bsedirect.com website.

Govt plans to amend IBC to ring-fence buyers of stressed assets from prosecution

The government plans to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to provide immunity to companies taking over stressed assets from prosecution for financial crimes committed by erstwhile promoters. This will help make the insolvency process more attractive for the bidders and instil confidence in them, sources said.

The government may move an amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 during the current Winter Session of Parliament. The amendment comes after several companies that are vying for assets being auctioned under IBC expressed concern regarding getting into legal trouble over the cases against previous promoters.

FPIs pour Rs 17,722cr into Indian markets in Nov so far

Continuing their buying spree, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) infused a net Rs 17,722 crore into the Indian markets in November so far amid encouraging domestic and global cues. According to depositories data, overseas investors pumped in a net sum of Rs 17,547.55 crore into equities and Rs 175.27 crore in the debt segment during November 1-22, taking the cumulative net investment to Rs 17,722.82 crore.

FPIs were net buyers in the preceding two months as well. They infused a net Rs 16,464.6 crore in October and Rs 6,557.8 crore in September into the domestic capital markets (both equity and debt). However, some experts said FPIs are still wary of increasing their allocation to the Indian markets.

Forex reserves rise $441 mn to new lifetime high of $448.2 bn

India's forex reserves rose by $441 million to a fresh lifetime high of $448.249 billion in the week to November 15 on an increase in core currency assets, RBI data showed on Friday. The overall foreign exchange reserves, which have been on an upward trend for many weeks now, had swelled by $1.71 billion to $447.808 billion in the previous reporting week.

The foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $643 million to $416.472 billion in the week ended November 15, as per the Reserve Bank data. Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and the yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold imports dip 9% during Apr-Oct

India's gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit (CAD), dipped 9 percent to USD 17.63 billion (about Rs 1.25 lakh crore) during April-October period of the current fiscal, according to Commerce Ministry data. Imports of the yellow metal stood at USD 19.4 billion in the same period of 2018-19.

Dip in gold imports has helped in narrowing the country's trade deficit to USD 94.72 billion during April-October period of 2019-20 as against USD 116.15 billion in the same period of previous fiscal. Gold imports had been recording a negative growth since July this year. However, it grew by about 5 percent to USD 1.84 billion in October.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 305.72 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of worth Rs 177.37 crore in the Indian equity market on November 22, provisional data available on the NSE showed.