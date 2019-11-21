What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The BSE Sensex rose 182 points to 40,651.64 while the Nifty 50 closed 59 points higher at 11,999.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,963.87, followed by 11,928.63. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,036.47 and 12,073.83.

Nifty Bank closed 0.38 percent up at 31,353.85. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,215.7, followed by 31,077.6. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,481.79 and 31,609.8.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street’s main indexes ended Wednesday’s session lower on concerns that a “phase one” trade deal between Washington and Beijing may not be completed this year, while minutes from the Federal Reserve’s October policy meeting appeared to offer little help.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113.74 points, or 0.41%, to 27,820.28, the S&P 500 lost 11.79 points, or 0.38%, to 3,108.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.93 points, or 0.51%, to 8,526.73.

Asian Markets

Global shares slid on Thursday as a fresh row between Washington and Beijing over US bills on Hong Kong could complicate their trade negotiation and delay a “phase one” deal that investors had initially hoped to be inked by now.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.16% while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.25%.

SGX Nifty:

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 30 points loss or 0.25 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,982-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil dips on worries US-China trade deal could slip to next year

Oil prices retreated on Thursday as a spat over Hong Kong added to worries of a delay in any US-China trade deal, after posting steep gains in the previous session on bullish US crude inventory data.

Brent crude futures fell 25 cents, or 0.4%, to $62.15 a barrel by 0138 GMT. The international benchmark rose 2.5% on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 20 cents, or 0.4%, to $56.81 per barrel. US crude closed up 3.4% in the previous session.

Rupee drops 10 paise to 71.81 per dollar

The Indian rupee tumbled 10 paise to close at 71.81 against the US dollar on Wednesday, in lock-step with weak Asian currencies following a flare-up in US-China tensions. However, fresh foreign fund inflows and a rally in domestic stocks restricted the fall for the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weak at 71.80, then went on to hit a low of 71.91 against the greenback during the day.

SEBI move to up minimum PMS investment could benefit mutual funds

SEBI's move to double the minimum investment amount for portfolio management services (PMS) may force some high networth individuals to take the mutual fund route for making investments. "SEBI's proposals will immensely help both the asset management industry as well as investors," said Sushant Bhansali, Chief Executive Officer, Ambit Asset Management.

"The ticket size increase should result in additional AUM for mutual funds as those in the Rs 25-50 lakh bracket will considering investing in MFs," he added. On November 20, SEBI doubled the minimum investment in PMS funds to Rs 50 lakh.

Cabinet approves 2-year moratorium on spectrum dues from telcos

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 20 announced that the Cabinet has approved deferring receipts due from Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) for spectrum payment for a period of two years. Sitharaman said the years of deferment of payments will be spectrum auctions for years 2020 to 2021 and 2021 to 2022

"These deferred amounts will be equally spread over the remaining instalments to be paid by the TSPs without any increase in the existing time period specified for making the instalment payment," said Sitharaman.

Cabinet approves sale of 5 PSUs including BPCL, Shipping Corp, CONCOR

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Cabinet has given the in-principle approval for disinvestment in select CPSEs. This includes the government's stake of 53.2 percent Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). This is excluding BPCL’s equity shareholding in Numalighar Refinery, based in Assam.

The in-principle approval has also been granted for the government's 63.75 percent in Shipping Corporation of India, 30.8 percent of Container Corporation of India, to a strategic buyer.

Further, 74.23 percent of THDC and 100 percent in North Eastern Electric Power Coporation Limited (NEEPCO) will be sold to NTPC. Sitharaman also said that the management control of these respective companies will be handed over to the strategic buyer.

Glitches at NSE need to be fixed, says Sebi chief

Taking note of repeated glitches at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi on November 20 said the issue needs to be fixed and that the regulator will have discussion with the bourse.

He also said the regulator has also approved appointment of two public interest directors at the exchange about 8-10 days ago. According to him, two more names for public interest directors were received last week and that the process would be expedited.

"We are examining whether the six-month period (on the Sebi order barring the NSE from accessing capital markets) because some parts of the order they have challenged," the Sebi chief said.

Business responsibility reports mandatory for top 1,000 listed companies: SEBI

For better compliance with corporate governance norms, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on November 20 decided to make it mandatory for top 1,000 listed companies to prepare annual business responsibility report, covering their activities related to environment and stakeholder relationships.

Presently, the business responsibility reports (BRRs) are mandatory for top 500-listed entities based on market capitalisation on the BSE and NSE. The decision is part of larger efforts to improve corporate governance practices and more transparency in terms of reporting of various socially responsible activities carried out by the listed entities.

Sebi tightens loan default disclosure norms, reduces time for rights issue

In significant steps to bolster capital markets, Sebi on November 20 decided to put in place stricter disclosure norms for loan defaults, ease time taken for rights issue to 31 days and hike minimum investment limit under portfolio management scheme to Rs 50 lakh.

Besides, the regulator has made it compulsory for top 1,000 listed companies to prepare annual business responsibility report covering their activities related to environment and stakeholder relationships.

Under the new disclosure norms, listed companies would have to report within 24 hours full facts of any loan default that is more than 30 days. The 24-hour deadline would be applicable for any failure of repayment of principle and interest amount beyond 30 days.

Fed minutes show rates on hold, little hurry to change course

A divided Federal Reserve that decided to hit pause in its easing cycle following a rate cut in October signaled in minutes of last month’s meeting it was in no hurry to reassess the path of interest rates.

The readout released on Wednesday of the Oct. 29-30 policy discussion, at which the Fed voted 8-2 to lower U.S. interest rates by a quarter percentage point, also showed policymakers further discussed the possibility of setting up a standing repo facility in the wake of recent stresses in short-term money markets.

“Most participants judged that the stance of policy, after a 25 basis point reduction at this meeting, would be well calibrated to support the outlook of moderate growth, a strong labor market and inflation near the committee’s symmetric 2% objective,” the Fed said in the minutes.

Govt mulling to provide forex loan at cheaper rate to exporters: Piyush Goyal

The government is considering a proposal to provide foreign exchange loan at cheaper interest rate to exporters, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament on November 20. "The proposal is presently under consideration," he said in a reply to a question whether the government proposes to provide foreign exchange loan at cheaper rate of interest to the exporters.

He said the government is considering a proposal to provide higher insurance coverage to the banks on their export-credit-disbursement. It is expected that it will enable banks to revise their lending rate for export credit and to provide foreign exchange loan at cheaper rate of interest, the minister added.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 566.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also bought shares of worth Rs 183.41 crore in the Indian equity market on November 20, provisional data available on the NSE showed.