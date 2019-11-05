What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Celebrations continue on D-Street for the seventh consecutive day in a row on Monday as the S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 40,483 while the Nifty50 closed above 11900 levels.

The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 136 points to end at a record closing high of 40,301 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 50 points to 11,941 on Monday.

Broader markets underperformed as the S&P BSE Mid-cap index closed flat while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up by 0.2 percent.

Plenty of action was seen in metals, telecom, and IT stocks while profit-taking was visible in Autos, consumer discretionary, realty, and FMCG stocks.

We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US markets closes at record highs

All three major US stock indexes posted record closing highs on Monday, extending a recent run of gains on further hopes of a US-China trade deal, said a Reuters report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.75 points to 27,462.11, the S&P 500 gained 11.36 points to 3,078.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.80 points to 8,433.20.

Asian Markets:

Asian markets rally on increasing signs that the United States and China are inching closer to a truce in their trade war and on optimism the U.S. economy is going strong, said a Reuters report.

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.34 percent to a one-year high after a market holiday on Monday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade after hitting a four-month high the previous day.

SGX Nifty:

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a muted opening for the broader index in India, with a loss of 14 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,970-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 1.29 crore shares in private lender Yes Bank on November 4 through open market transactions.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he could not compromise the interests of farmers and workers at home by joining a China-led regional trade pact after it failed to address Delhi’s concerns over market access, said a Reuters report.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is backed by China and also brings in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.

China is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September ahead of the signing of the U.S.-China trade deal, Politico reported on Monday, citing three people familiar with internal discussions, said a Reuters report.

The Indian rupee erased most of its morning gains and ended marginally higher at 70.77 per dollar, with buying seen in the domestic equity market for the seventh consecutive day helping Nifty to close above 11,900.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 138 cr while the DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 500 cr, provisional data showed.

On the earnings front, as many as 94 companies will declare their results for the September quarter which include names like Ajanta Pharma, Apollo Tyres, Berger Paints, Birla Corp, Dabur India, Divi's Laboratories, EIH, Gillette India, Godrej Properties, HCL Infosystem, JSPL, PNB, REC, Tech Mahindra, Torrent Power, and Titagarh Wagons etc. among others.

Listed Indian firms' employees, including foreign nationals, are required to follow the code of conduct while trading in American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on November 4.