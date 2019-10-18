What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Benchmark indices ended the day near the day's high with Sensex above 39,000 and Nifty near 11,600. News that the European Union and the United Kingdom have agreed on a Brexit deal helped lift sentiment toward the end of the day's trade.

The Sensex was up 453.07 points at 39,052.06, while Nifty was up 122.40 points at 11,586.40.

Except IT, all other indices ended in the green led by auto, bank, FMCG, metal, infra and pharma. The BSE Smallcap index gained nearly 1 percent, while BSE Midcap index rose 1.7 percent.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,484.3, followed by 11,382.3. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,643.7 and 11,701.1.

Nifty Bank closed with a marginal loss of 450.65 percent at 28,989.45. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,635.17, followed by 28,280.93. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,196.37 and 29,403.33.

US Markets

Wall Street advanced on Thursday as investor sentiment was buoyed by a string of corporate earnings beats and encouraging geopolitical developments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.18 points, or 0.09%, to 27,026.16, the S&P 500 gained 8.28 points, or 0.28%, to 2,997.97 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.67 points, or 0.4%, to 8,156.85.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks edged higher on Friday, tracking the global lift in sentiment after the UK and the European Union struck a long-awaited Brexit deal, but concern about the Chinese economy is likely to cap gains with data expected to show weaker growth.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up about 0.1% in early trade, echoing Wall Street's small gains. Australian shares were off 0.6%, while Japan's Nikkei added 0.5%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 32 points loss or 0.28 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,573-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices steady

Oil prices were stable on Friday ahead of data that analysts say could show China, the world’s largest oil consumer, just recorded its weakest quarter of economic growth in nearly three decades, dragged down by a trade dispute with the United States.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures fell by 9 cents, 0.2%, to $59.82 a barrel by 0039 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up by 4 cents, or 0.07%, to $53.97 per barrel.

China's GDP growth to grind to 27-1/2 year low as tariffs hit demand

China is expected to post its weakest economic growth in at least 27-1/2 years on Friday, raising pressure on Beijing to roll out more stimulus to counter the effects of a costly trade war with the United States.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 6.1% in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, the slowest pace since the first quarter of 1992, the earliest quarterly data on record.

SEBI board may consider hiking PMS investment limit to Rs 50 lakh, tighter norms for auditors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may discuss new regulations for auditors, portfolio management services (PMS) and proxy advisory services at its upcoming board meeting on November 7.

Among the key proposals it is planning for the PMS, the board will consider increasing the minimum investment limit from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh and also upping the minimum networth requirement from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore for a company to run a PMS fund, sources told Moneycontrol.

SEBI had hiked the minimum investment limit for PMS funds from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh in 2012 while the minimum net worth requirement was last raised from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore in August 2008. The increase in the PMS investment limit would be in line with rising incomes and the fact that such products entail higher risk and may not be well suited for retail investors.

Rupee ends at day's high; post biggest single session gain since Sept 27

Indian rupee has extended the morning gains and ended at day's high level at 71.16 per dollar on October 17, supported by buying seen in the domestic equity market post Brexit deal. The domestic currency posted a biggest single session gain against dollar since September 27.

China says it hopes to reach phased trade pact with US as soon as possible

China hopes to reach a phased agreement in a protracted trade dispute with the United States and cancel tariffs as soon as possible, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday, adding that trade wars had no winners.

A phased agreement would help restore market confidence and reduce uncertainty, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters, adding that both sides were maintaining close communication.

"The final goal of both sides' negotiations is to end the trade war and cancel all additional tariffs," Gao said. "This would benefit China, the US and the whole world. We hope that both sides will continue to work together, advance negotiations, and reach a phased agreement as soon as possible."

Indian corporates in liquidity preservation mode: Credit Suisse

Corporate tax rate cut is clearly a positive for India which would move the country up the ladder in terms of attractiveness for foreign direct investment, says Ray Farris, Chief Investment Officer, South Asia, of Credit Suisse.

The measure on a one-off basis would boost Indian corporate profits by around 7 percent, he added. “Indian debt levels are high, they are uncomfortable. The result of the stimulus programme has been that Indian bond yields have gone up a bit but if Indian growth does recover then the country will probably get the inflows of funds to finance that,” he observed.

23 companies to report Sept quarter numbers today

As many as 23 companies will declare their results for September quarter which include names like Ambuja Cements, Reliance Industries, L&T Technology Services, and ICICI Lombard among others.

