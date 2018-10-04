What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market fell sharply on Wednesday as traders turned cautious ahead of Monetary Policy Committee's rate decision due on Friday after rupee hitting record lows and crude touching multi-year highs.

The Nifty50 after gap down opening extended losses as the day progressed and broke the 10,900 levels in last hour of trade. The index closed 150 points lower at 10,858.30 and formed strong bearish candle on the daily charts. If it doesn't stabilise around its 200-day EMA of 10,785 levels then more selling pressure is likely, experts said.

India VIX moved up by 8.16 percent at 18.21 levels. Volatility is not cooling down which is not giving the relief and suggests a tight bear grip in the market.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,805, followed by 10,751.8. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,950.2 and 11,042.2.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,069.90, down 297.10 points on Wednesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,907.43, followed by 24,744.97. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,351.23, followed by 25,632.56.

Financials lift Wall Street, but rate worry caps gains

Wall Street advanced on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record for a second day, after U.S. economic data fuelled a rise in Treasury yields, lifting financial stocks. The ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls jumped by 230,000 jobs in September, the largest gain since February. A report from the Institute for Supply Management showed services sector activity hit a 21-year high in September.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note touched its highest level in over seven years at 3.179 percent and the two-year yield hit its highest in more than a decade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,828.39, the S&P 500 gained 2.08 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,925.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.54 points, or 0.32 percent, to 8,025.09.

Asia markets trade higher

Asia markets are mostly higher this morning following a muted performance on Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is up 0.36 percent while the Topix advanced by 0.78 percent. The ASX 200 traded higher by 0.46 percent while the Kospi slid by 0.69 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 117 points or 1.08 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,766-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

RBI rate-setting panel begins three-day meet

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI governor Urjit Patel, began three-day deliberations Wednesday to decide on the key policy rates amid expectations that it would go for a 25 basis points hike to counter the impact of rising oil prices on inflation.

If the RBI raises the interest rate on Friday, it would be third in a row. It hiked key policy rate in this fiscal's second bi-monthly policy in June after a hiatus of four-and-a-half years. Subsequently, the RBI raised the repo rate or short term lending rate by another 25 basis points in August policy meet.

Rupee crashes below the record 73 mark, ends lower by 43 paise

The rupee plunged by 43 paise to breach the historic low of 73 level as soaring crude oil prices fuelled worries over capital outflows and widening current account deficit. The domestic currency closed at a record low of 73.34, down by 43 paise or 0.59 percent at the interbank foreign exchange here.

According to the provisional exchange data, foreign investors withdrew Rs 1,550 crore on a net basis from capital markets on October 3. The rupee opened lower at 73.26 per dollar due to high crude oil prices against the last close of 72.91 per dollar. The currency pared some losses to touch a high of 72.90 per dollar on market speculation that RBI may open special dollar window for oil companies.

According to experts, rising crude oil prices, depreciating rupee and widening current account deficit are some of the factors the policy making body would keep in mind while deciding on interest rates.

Oil falls as Saudi and Russia quietly agree output rise

Oil prices on Thursday fell from four-year highs reached the previous session, pressured by rising US inventories and after sources said Russia and Saudi Arabia struck a private deal in September to raise crude output.

Brent crude oil futures were trading at $85.85 per barrel at 0104 GMT, down 44 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last close. Brent on Wednesday hit a four-year high of $86.74 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $76.11 a barrel.

Dollar hits 11-month high against yen on upbeat US data, hawkish Fed

The dollar reached an 11-month high against the yen and stood tall against other peers on Thursday, boosted by new upbeat US data and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that were seen as hawkish.

The dollar stretched an overnight rally to touch 114.55 yen its highest since early November 2017. A rise above 114.735 yen would take the US currency to its highest level since mid-March 2017. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 96.065 after climbing to a six-week peak of 96.116 overnight.

US economy can expand for 'quite some time': Fed Chair Powell

The Federal Reserve may raise interest rates above an estimated “neutral” setting as the “remarkably positive” US economy continues to grow, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

The current economic expansion “can continue for quite some time,” Powell said at the Atlantic Festival in Washington D.C. “If we see things getting stronger and stronger with inflation moving up then we might move a little quicker. If we see the economy weakening or inflation moving down we might move a little more slowly,” he added.

BSE signs agreement with London Metal Exchange

The country's leading bourse BSE said it has entered into a licensing agreement with the London Metal Exchange (LME), a move that will facilitate closer cooperation in areas such as product development, training and sharing of market resources.

The LME is the world centre for the trading of industrial metals – the majority of all non-ferrous metal futures business is transacted on LME platforms. The agreement will facilitate closer cooperation in areas such as product development, training and the sharing of market resources, BSE said in a statement.

Dinesh Engineers withdraws IPO on weak equity market conditions

Passive communication infrastructure provider Dinesh Engineers has withdrawn its initial public offering (IPO) on October 3 due to weak equity market conditions. The public issue received a lukewarm response from investors, with a mere 17 percent subscription of the final day.

"Book running lead manager to the Dinesh Engineers has informed the exchange that the entire application money shall be refunded forthwith and the IPO may be treated as withdrawn," the exchange said.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies