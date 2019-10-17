What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market continued its northward journey for fourth consecutive session amid consistent FII buying and September quarter earnings season, though there was a rollercoaster ride on October 16.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 92.90 points to 38,598.99 while the Nifty50 climbed 35.70 points to 11,464, forming Doji kind of pattern on daily charts which indicated indecisiveness among bulls and bears. The broader markets were mixed with Nifty Midcap index falling 0.15 percent while Smallcap index gained 0.37 percent.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,423.07, followed by 11,382.13. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,492.97 and 11,521.93.

Nifty Bank closed with marginal loss of 16.30 percent at 28,538.80. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,309.7, followed by 28,080.6. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,763.6 and 28,988.4.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news:

US Markets

Wall Street lost ground on Wednesday as weak US economic data and simmering geopolitical tensions spooked buyers away from the equities market, despite a string of generally positive third-quarter earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.82 points, or 0.08%, to 27,001.98, the S&P 500 lost 5.99 points, or 0.20%, to 2,989.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.52 points, or 0.3%, to 8,124.18.

Asian Markets

Global stocks barely moved on Thursday as soft US retail sales data raised concerns about the health of the world’s largest economy and risk of global recession, while sterling was volatile as negotiations on a Brexit deal continued.

Both MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan and Japan's Nikkei were little changed in early trade while US stock futures lost 0.15%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 2 points gain or 0.02 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,488-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices fall as data points to huge build in US stocks

Oil prices slid on Thursday after industry data showed a larger-than-expected build-up in stocks in the United States, adding to concerns that demand for oil around the world may weaken amid further signs of a global economic slowdown.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures had fallen by 40 cents, or 0.7%, to $59.02 a barrel by 0110 GMT. US crude oil futures were down by 46 cents, or 0.9%, to $52.90.

World Bank likely to cut global growth forecasts again: Malpass

World Bank President David Malpass said the development lender will likely again downgrade its global growth outlook amid uncertainty over falling trade and investment flows, but he stopped short of calling on the United States and China to resolve their trade war.

“As we look at the data today, we will probably be looking at a further downgrade from our June downgrade,” Malpass told reporters at the start of World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual meetings.

Rupee pares initial losses; settle 11 paise up at 71.43 against USD

The rupee recovered from initial losses to settle 11 paise higher at 71.43 against the US currency on Wednesday, tracking gains in domestic equity markets and softening crude oil prices. Foreign fund inflows also supported the local currency, forex trader said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 71.60 against the US dollar. During the day, the domestic unit fluctuated between a high of 71.36 and a low of 71.71.

US, Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal text: Mnuchin

US and Chinese trade negotiators are working on nailing down a Phase 1 trade deal text for their presidents to sign next month, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday, adding he was prepared to travel to Beijing for more meetings if necessary.

Mnuchin, in a wide-ranging news conference at the Treasury, said there was no invitation from Beijing for another high level meeting with Vice Premier Liu He on the trade deal outlined last week, but deputies were holding phone conferences this week.

“As of now, there’s no invitation and there’s no plan” for a high-level meeting. “That doesn’t mean we won’t go,” he said.

Trump upbeat on trade talks with EU, hints at reprieve for some duties on Italian products

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Washington was in talks with “some new people” in Europe about trade issues and he hoped the discussions would be successful, as Italy’s president urged Trump to avoid counterproductive tariffs.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella told reporters ahead of a meeting with Trump at the White House that he hoped the two allies could cooperate on trade issues and avoid retaliatory tariffs.

The meeting came two days before Washington is slated to impose tariffs on up to $7.5 billion of imports of EU goods, including many Italian cheeses, following the World Trade Organization’s green light for the move over subsidies to planemaker Airbus.

Govt mulling 2-year holiday for telcos to pay spectrum dues: Report

A plan to provide a two-year relief to telcos on payment of spectrum dues is on the anvil, The Economic Times reported. Currently, the sector is ridden with a debt of over Rs 7 lakh crore. The spectrum dues of three private telcos stands at around Rs 40,000 crore, an official told the paper.

If implemented, this will be the second such step taken by the government to ease the debt-burden riddling the telecom sector, a result of the increased pressure on profitability due to existing price competition.

21 companies to report Sept quarter numbers today

As many as 21 companies will declare their results for the quarter ended September which includes names like DHFL, Force Motors, L&T Infotech, PVR, South Indian Bank, TVS Motor, Zee Entertainment, etc. among others.