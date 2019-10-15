What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Benchmark indices had to settle for marginal gains on October 14 with Sensex ending 87.39 points at 38,214.47 and Nifty settling at 11,341.20, up 36.1 points.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,280.63, followed by 11,220.07. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,411.13 and 11,481.07.

Nifty Bank closed with a gain of 139 points at 28,181.9. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,965.6, followed by 27,749.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,475.8 and 28,769.7.

On the monthly options front, maximum Put open interest is at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike while maximum Call open interest is at 12,000 followed by 11,500 strike.

Marginal Put writing was seen at 11,000 then 11,300 strike while minor Call writing was seen at 11,700 strike. Options data suggests the Nifty could trade in a wider range of 11,000 to 11,500 levels. India VIX moved up by 1.69 percent to 17.43 levels.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news:

US Markets

Wall Street edged lower on Monday as uncertainties following recent US-China trade negotiations clouded sentiment and investors turned their focus on the third-quarter earnings season, which begins in earnest on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.23 points, or 0.11%, to 26,787.36, the S&P 500 lost 4.09 points, or 0.14%, to 2,966.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.39 points, or 0.1%, to 8,048.65.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks and Wall Street futures inched higher on Tuesday as some investors held out hope that Britain still had a chance to avoid a messy exit from the European Union at key negotiations this week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.01%. Australian shares were up 0.12%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 1.38%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 32 points gain or 0.28 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,367-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil falls more than 2% on US-China trade deal doubts, stronger dollar

Oil prices lost about 2% on Monday on worries that global crude demand could stay under pressure as few details about the first phase of a US-China trade deal did little to assure a quick resolution to the tariff fight.

Brent crude settled at $59.35 a barrel, shedding $1.16, or 1.92%, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $53.59 a barrel, losing $1.11, or 2.03%.

Retail inflation rises to 3.99% in Sept on costlier food items

India's retail inflation rate in September grew 3.99 percent, almost breaching Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target level of 4 percent, latest price data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on October 14 showed. Retail inflation for August stood at 3.21 percent.

Food prices, which is a gauge to measure changes in kitchen budgets, grew 5.11 percent in September as against 2.99 percent in August. Inflation rate in cereals and products stood at 1.66 percent in September against 1.3 percent in August while vegetables inflation stood at 15.4 percent in September against 6.90 percent in August.

As NBFC crisis lingers, securitisation volume soars 48% in H1

Shadow banks' continuing difficulties in accessing finance have led to a massive 48 percent jump in securitisation volume in the first half of the fiscal year to Rs 1 lakh crore, finds a report. Securitisation is a process under which a non-banking financier sells its future receivables from a loan or a pile of loans to a different entity for a discount for cash payout.

Most non-banking finance companies have been struggling for liquidity since the second half of 2018, after a crisis triggered by infra lender IL&FS' defaults. As funds get scarce, a lot of them are selling future receivables.

Rupee drops 21 paise to 3-week low on fading US-China deal optimism

The rupee declined by 21 paise to close at a three-week low of 71.23 against the US currency on Monday as investors rushed to safe haven bets on fading hopes of an initial trade deal between the US and China. Weak Chinese trade data also weighed on the domestic currency, analysts said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened higher at 70.83 and touched an intra-day high of 70.74 against the American currency.

RBI asks banks to put in place board-approved policy for making investment in InvITs

The Reserve Bank on Monday asked banks to put in place a board-approved policy for making investment in Infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs). An InvIT is a collective investment scheme, which enables direct investment of money from individual and institutional investors in infrastructure projects and return out of their investment.

Banks and insurance companies have not been investing in InvITs because of regulatory restrictions.

"Banks shall put in place a board approved policy on exposures to InvITs which shall inter alia cover the appraisal mechanism, sanctioning conditions, internal limits, monitoring mechanism, etc," the RBI said in a statement.

17 companies to report Sept quarter numbers today

As many as 17 companies will declare their results for the September quarter which include names like Karnataka Bank, Wipro, SBI Life Insurance, ACC etc. among others.

CSB Bank gets SEBI's go-ahead for IPO

Kerala-based CSB Bank, formerly known as Catholic Syrian Bank, has received SEBI's go-ahead to float an initial public offering. The private sector lender, which filed draft papers with the markets regulator in August, received its observations on October 1, latest update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) showed.

The observations are very important to any company for launching public issues like initial public offer (IPO), follow-on public offer (FPO) and rights issue.