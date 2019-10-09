What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Sensex closed 141 points, or 0.38 percent, down at 37,531.98, with 22 stocks in the red and 8 in the green, while the Nifty index settled 48 points, or 0.43 percent, lower at 11,126.40. Among the 50 stocks in the index, 32 suffered losses.

Among secondary barometers, BSE Midcap index declined nearly 0.2 percent, outperforming the Sensex and the BSE Smallcap index fell about 0.8 percent, underperforming the Sensex. The market sentiment looks weak and investors have now fixed their eyes on the second qaurter earnings.

On technical charts, Nifty has entered the zone of 11,180-11,100, which was acting as a resistance zone in August –September.

According to the pivot charts, key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,081.47, followed by 11,036.53. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,202.57 and 11,278.73.

Nifty Bank closed with a nominal gain of 0.13 percent at 27,767.55. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,495.54, followed by 27,223.47. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,112.43 and 28,457.27.

US Markets

US stocks ended down sharply and near the day’s lows on Tuesday as news that the United States has imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials overshadowed comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggesting openness to further interest rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 313.98 points, or 1.19%, to 26,164.04, the S&P 500 lost 45.73 points, or 1.56%, to 2,893.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 132.52 points, or 1.67%, to 7,823.78.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks fell the most in a week on Wednesday as the United States and China’s ever-expanding dispute over trade and foreign policy showed little sign of coming to an end, weighing on global economic growth.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei slid 0.81%. Australian shares were down 0.92%.





Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 41 points loss compared to Monday’s close of 11,167. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,126-level on the Singaporean Exchange on Wednesday.





Oil eases on concerns over US-China talks, weak demand signals

Oil prices slid on Tuesday as Washington’s blacklisting of more Chinese companies dampened hopes for a trade deal between the two countries, although unrest in Iraq and Ecuador lent some support to crude prices.

Early in the session, both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose more than 1%. But at settlement, Brent was down 11 cents, or 0.2% at $58.24 a barrel while WTI fell 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $52.63.

Rupee settles 14 paise down at 71.02 against dollar

The rupee depreciated by 14 paise to close at 71.02 against the US dollar on October 7 as profit booking in domestic equities and unabated foreign fund outflows kept investors edgy. Forex traders said market sentiment remained fragile ahead of the US-China trade meeting. Besides, rising crude oil prices also weighed on the domestic unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a weak note at 71.00 and fell further to a low of 71.09. It finally settled at 71.02, lower by 14 paise against its previous close.

China services sector growth falls to seven-month low: Caixin PMI

China's services sector grew at its slowest pace in seven months in September despite a strong increase in new orders, as operating expenses continued to rise at the end of the third quarter, a private survey showed on October 8. Services account for more than half of China's economy, providing a key buffer as persistent trade tensions with the United States weigh heavily on the country's manufacturing sector.

The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 51.3 last month, the weakest since February, versus August's 52.1. It has stayed above the 50-point that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis since late 2005.

US-China trade talks to resume on October 10: White House

High-level US-China trade negotiations will resume this week in Washington, the White House announced on October 7, a hopeful sign after a summer of deteriorating relations. Beijing's top trade envoy Liu He will meet with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin beginning on Thursday, the White House said in a statement.

Lower-level talks have been underway since last month. The talks will focus on key areas where the Americans have made far reaching demands since last year: intellectual property rights, the forced transfer of proprietary technologies, agriculture and enforcement, the statement said.

China urges US to remove sanctions on Chinese firms

China strongly urges the US to remove sanctions on Chinese firms and will take any necessary measures to firmly protect its own interests, China’s commerce ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The US government on Monday expanded its trade blacklist to include some of China’s top artificial intelligence startups, saying it was in reaction to Beijing’s treatment of Muslim minorities. The move ratcheted up tensions ahead of high-level trade talks in Washington this week.

The ministry also said it strongly urges the US to stop making irresponsible remarks on the Xinjiang issue and to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs.

Foreign investors keen on REITs, InvITs: SEBI

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Ajay Tyagi and other officials met scores of foreign investors in the US last week and saw keen interest from them in emerging areas such as REITs and InvITs, which have a total asset size of more than $10 billion.

The interactions with various stakeholders, including industry and investor associations, were held in New York, Boston and Washington DC during the week from September 30 to October 4, markets regulator SEBI said in a statement on October 7. "We met various stakeholders during the meetings. The participants welcomed various initiatives taken by SEBI," Tyagi said in the statement.

IREDA, Shyam Steel get SEBI's go-ahead to launch IPO

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) and Kolkata-based firm Shyam Steel Industries have received markets regulator SEBI's approval to float initial public offerings (IPOs). IREDA, which filed its draft IPO papers with the regulator in July, received its observations on September 27, latest update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) showed.

Shyam Steel got observations of the markets watchdog on September 20. It had approached SEBI with its IPO papers in June. The observations are very important to any company for launching public issues like initial public offer (IPO), follow-on public offer (FPO) and rights issue.