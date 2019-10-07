What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Indian stocks suffered strong losses on October 4, extending the losing spree into the fifth consecutive session, even as the Reserve Bank of India slashed key lending rates by 25 basis points. Benchmark indices fell by about 3 percent for the week.

While the rate cut of 25 basis points was already factored in, the market was expecting clear measures to address the concerns over the slowdown in the economy. Experts said the market was expecting a bigger cut in rates along with concrete measures to boost growth.

The S&P BSE Sensex plunged 433 points to 37,673 while the Nifty50 closed 139 points lower at 11,174 on Friday.

US Markets:

US markets rallied on Friday after moderate jobs growth in September offered relief from a spate of dismal economic data this week that has rankled markets and fueled concerns the world’s largest economy may be sliding into a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 370.74 points, to 26,571.78, the S&P 500 gained 41.24 points to 2,951.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 110.21 points to close at 7,982.47.

Asian Markets:

Asian markets were trading firm after data showed the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to the lowest in almost 50 years, easing concerns of a slowdown in the world’s largest economy.

U.S. Treasury yields inched higher as Friday’s data on the U.S. jobs market suggests the Federal Reserve may not need to cut interest rates further.

"Worries about political instability in Hong Kong could hurt market sentiment after China’s army took the unusual step of issuing warnings to anti-government protesters in Hong Kong over the weekend," said a Reuters report.

SGX Nifty:

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 17 points gain or 0.16 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,223-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

FPIs withdraw Rs 3,000 crore in October:

Foreign portfolio investors have offloaded equities worth around Rs 3,000 crore in just three trading sessions of October amid fears of global recession and trade war.

This follows a net investment of around Rs 7,850 crore by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) into equities in September.

Finance Ministry to kick-start budgetary exercise from Oct 14:

The finance ministry will kick-start the exercise to prepare annual Budget for 2020-21 from October 14 which, among other things, will have to address critical issues about a slowdown in growth and subdued revenue collection.

Forex reserves scale record high:

The foreign exchange reserves touched a record high of $434.6 billion as of October 1. While announcing fourth bi-monthly monetary policy, the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said as of October 1 the forex kitty peaked to the record high.

Earnings

The July-September quarter earnings season will begin later in the coming week. Among laregcaps, Infosys, TCS and IndusInd Bank numbers will be key to watch out for.

Goa Carbon, GM Breweries, Bajaj Consumer Care, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel, Den Networks, Avenue Supermarts, ITI, California Software Company, etc will also announce their results during the week.

Donald Trump suspends entry of immigrants

US President Donald Trump on October 4 signed a proclamation suspending entry of immigrants who cannot pay for their healthcare costs and will not be covered by health insurance within 30 days of entering the United States.

Oil prices slip amid gloom over the global economy

Oil prices fell on Monday, extending last week’s heavy losses, with traders fearing the global economic slowdown will weigh on future oil demand growth. Brent crude futures edged down 24 cents to $58.13 a barrel.

Gold rises ahead of U.S.-China trade negotiations

Gold prices rose as markets braced for U.S.-China trade negotiations during the week with lesser hopes of a breakthrough, following a report that Chinese officials may not be as willing to bend.