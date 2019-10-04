What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market remained under pressure and ended lower for the fourth consecutive day on the back of weak global cues as United States opened a new trade war stating that it will impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of goods on the European Union.

The Sensex was down 198.54 points at 38106.87, while the Nifty was down 45.90 points at 11,314. About 958 shares have advanced, 1502 shares declined, and 155 shares are unchanged.

On the technical front, the Nifty50 registered a Doji kind of indecisive formation after moving in a range of 113 points.

According to the pivot charts, key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,257.4, followed by 11,200.8. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,370.5 and 11,427.

Nifty Bank closed with a loss of 307 percent at 28,418.50. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,180.23, followed by 27,946.37. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,708.53 and 29,002.96.

US Markets

Wall Street stocks climbed on Thursday after data showing US services-sector activity at a three-year low fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates to stem a wider economic downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.47% to end at 26,201.04, while the S&P 500 gained 0.80% to 2,910.63. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.12% to end the session at 7,872.27.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks edged higher on Friday, thanks to gains on Wall Street, but the mood was cautious before a key US job report that could help determine whether the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates further.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.16%. Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.04% and Australian shares advanced 0.29%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 21 points gain or 0.18 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,380-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil edges higher but on track for big weekly loss

Oil futures edged higher on Friday but were on track for a large weekly loss on fears that slower global economic growth will hurt fuel demand, while Saudi Arabia said it has fully restored oil output after recent attacks.

Brent crude oil futures rose 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $57.79 a barrel by 0138 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $52.57 a barrel. For the week, Brent futures were down 6.7%, marking its largest weekly loss since December, while WTI was down 6%, its biggest decline since July.

Rupee settles 20 paise higher at 70.87

The Indian rupee recovered from the day's lows and settled higher by 20 paise at 70.87 to the US dollar on Thursday, helped by weakening of the greenback overseas and easing crude oil prices. However, sustained foreign fund outflows and sell-offs in domestic equities put pressure on the forex market, somewhat capping the rupee gains.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weaker at 71.22 a dollar. It fell further to the day's low of 71.35, before recouping losses to touch a high of 70.86. The local unit finally settled at 70.87, up 20 paise against its previous close.

RBI likely to cut policy rate on October 4 to boost economy

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to go for yet another rate cut on October 4, the fifth in a row, as inflation is within the comfort zone and the need to boost the economy is pressing. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has already hinted that benign inflation provides room for further monetary policy easing while space for fiscal space is limited.

The government has announced a series of measures including steepest cut in corporate tax, rollback of enhanced surcharge on Foreign Portfolio Investors, among others to jump-start growth which hit a six-year low of 5 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal.

"We continue to expect the RBI MPC to follow RBI Governor into another 'out-of-the-box' 35 basis points repo rate cut on October 4. This should send a strong signal for bank lending rate cuts with the 'busy' industrial season round the corner," BofA Merrill Lynch said in a report.

Fed policymakers 'open' to rate cut as risks to outlook rise

Two Fed policymakers on Thursday signaled they are open to delivering another rate cut after a report showed the growth in the vast US services sector is slowing, but the Fed’s No. 2, speaking late in the day, gave little away on his own thinking.

The Fed “will act as appropriate to sustain a low unemployment rate and solid growth and stable inflation,” Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said in New York, repeating a phrase Fed Chair Jerome Powell has used ahead of meetings when the Fed did cut rates, as well as in June, when it didn’t.

The US consumer and economy are in a “good place,” and the US labor market is “very healthy,” Clarida said. At the same time, risks include slowing global growth, uncertainty over trade, and persistent low inflation overseas, all of which impact the US economy.

Citi says 10-year bull market "old, but not dead"

Citi says it is too early to call the end of the current 10-year bull market and expects global equities to rise by another 9% by the end of 2020, although it warns the threat of recession is the biggest risk facing markets.

Citi's outlook, entitled "Bull Market: Old, But Not Dead" and released on Thursday, comes after global stock markets took a beating this week amid signs of a slowdown in US economic growth and as weak earnings fan fears that trade tensions could push the global economy into a recession. Equities have lost more than $1.2 trillion (£975.85 billion) in market value so far this week, according to Refinitiv DataStream.

Indian firms raised $0.86 billion through 10 IPOs in Q3 2019: EY

Corporate India raised $0.86 billion (around Rs 6,000 crore) through 10 initial public offerings in the July-September quarter of this year and going forward, the IPO activity is expected to gain momentum in the first half of 2020, a EY report said on October 3. According to the EY India IPO Trends Report Q3 2019, Indian stock exchanges (BSE and NSE, including SMEs) ranked sixth globally in terms of number of initial public offerings (IPOs) in the third quarter of 2019.

Indian firms had raised $0.87 billion through 22 IPOs in the corresponding period last year (July-September 2018). During the third quarter of this year, the main markets (BSE and NSE) recorded four IPOs as against three in the year-ago period.

NSE glitch: Unconvinced SEBI looks to penalise exchange

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is not convinced with National Stock Exchange's (NSE) reply on last month’s technical glitch, which occurred thrice in a span of 10 days. The market regulator is planning to penalise the exchange after deliberating on the issue with Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

On September 13, NSE NOW, a trading terminal for traders, was not working properly in Gujarat, Rajasthan and in some parts of Maharashtra, prompting SEBI to slap a penalty of around Rs 50 lakh.