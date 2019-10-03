What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian market continued its downward march for the third consecutive day as the euphoria over the recent corporate tax cut was overshadowed by deepening woes in the financial sector.

The Sensex closed 362 points, or 0.94 percent, down at 38,305.41, with 23 stocks in the red and only seven in the green, while the Nifty pack fell 115 points, or 1 percent, to 11,359.90 on October 1. As many as 39 stocks ended in the red in the 50-share index.

On the technical front, Nifty formed a large bearish candle on the daily charts after closing below 11,400 levels for the first time since September 20, 2019.

Sustained selling pressure has been seen at higher levels and resistance is gradually shifting lower. Hence, until the index trades below 11,400 level and if it breaks Tuesday's (October 1) intraday low, bears could tighten their grip at Dalal Street, experts said.

According to the pivot charts, key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,220.47, followed by 11,081.03. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,526.77 and 11,693.63.

Nifty Bank closed with a loss of 1.30 percent at 28,725.50. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,026.4, followed by 27,327.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,475.5 and 30,225.5.

US Markets

Wall Street’s main indexes suffered their sharpest one-day declines in nearly six weeks on Wednesday after employment and manufacturing data suggested that the US-China trade war is taking an increasing toll on the US economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.86% to end at 26,078.62 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.79% to 2,887.61. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.56% to 7,785.25.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks, already under pressure from growing global growth fears, tumbled on Thursday after New York markets slumped overnight because the United States opened a new trade war front by saying it will impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of goods from the European Union.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.38%. Japan's Nikkei stock index dropped 1.96% and Australian shares declined 2.19%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 18.5 points loss or 0.16 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,337-level on the Singaporean Exchange. Nifty fell 115 points, or 1 percent, to 11,359.90 on October 1.

Sebi allows MFs to invest in unlisted NCDs

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday allowed mutual funds to invest in unlisted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to a maximum of 10 per cent of the debt portfolio of a scheme in a phased manner. This would be subject to such investments in unlisted NCDs having simple structures (with fixed and uniform coupon, fixed maturity period, fully paid up upfront, without any credit enhancements) being rated, secured and with monthly coupons.

From March 31, 2020, Sebi said that the maximum investment in unlisted NCDs will be 15 per cent of the debt portfolio of the scheme and the investment limit will be 10 percent from June 2020, the regulator said in a circular. "The existing investments of mutual fund schemes in unlisted debt instruments, including NCDs, may be grandfathered till maturity date of such instruments," it added.

Oil extends losses as economic data, growing inventories drag

Oil futures extended losses on Thursday as weak economic data weighed on the outlook for fuel demand which was made worse by a larger than expected rise in US crude inventories.

Brent crude oil futures fell 17 cents, or 0.3%, to $57.52 a barrel by 0052 GMT, after tumbling 2% in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 9 cents, or 0.2%, to $52.55 a barrel, after sinking by 1.8% on Wednesday.

Rupee slips 20 paise to 71.07 against USD

The rupee dropped 20 paise to close at 71.07 against the US dollar on Tuesday as heavy selling in domestic equities, unabated foreign fund outflows kept investors edgy. Forex traders said market sentiment remained fragile ahead of US-China trade meet on October 10. Besides, rising crude oil prices also put pressure on the domestic unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a strong note at 70.75 and but during the day it lost ground and fell to a low of 71.16. It finally settled at 71.07, lower by 20 paise against its previous close.

Indian banking system is safe & stable; no need to panic: RBI

Benchmark indices reported huge selling in Tuesday's (October 1) trading session on the back of selling seen in the banking stocks, followed by IT, infra, metal and pharma stocks. In addition to the banking stocks' fall, there was an internet banking disruption reported in some of cooperative and private sector banking name, however, it has been restored on Tuesday.

Customers of these banking complained about failure of online transactions despite multiple attempts. However, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tweeted that there are rumours in some locations about certain banks including cooperative banks, resulting in anxiety among the depositors.

India showing remarkable resilience amid global slowdown: WEF Prez Borge Brende

India has demonstrated remarkable strength and resilience amid global slowdown, a top official of World Economic Forum (WEF) said on October 2. Besides, the country can play a crucial role in the development of South Asia and sustainability of global economic growth, WEF President Borge Brende said.

The WEF, which organises the India Economic Summit in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

"India is one of the fastest growing large economies in the world. The country is also a young economy with lot of potential and has shown lot of strength and resilience amid an economic slowdown globally," Brende said.

Gross NPAs of banks may fall to 8% by March 2020: Crisil

The Indian banking system's stock of dud assets will further reduce to up to 8 per cent level by March 2020, but the NBFCs may continue to face challenges, domestic ratings agency Crisil said. The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) for the system will come down to 8-8.5 per cent by March from the peak of 11.5 per cent in March 2018 as fresh accretion through slippages gets slower and also with big ticket resolutions, it said.

The system has been afflicted by the scourge of high NPAs for nearly five years now, which has led to networth erosion and also led to discovery of scams in the sector.

GST collection falls to Rs 91,916 crore in Sept, lowest since Feb 2018

The Goods and Services Tax collection in September stood at Rs 91,916 crore as against Rs 98,202 crore in August, according to government data released on October 1. This is the lowest in revenue collections since February 2018. Central GST (CGST) collected in September 2019 stood at Rs 16,630 crore, State GST (SGST) is at Rs 22,598 crore. The Integrated GST (IGST) stood at Rs 45,069 crore.

The cess collected was at Rs 7,620 crore, which includes the Rs 728 crore collected on imports. This was a 2.67 percent drop as compared to the revenue collected in September 2018.

Vishwaraj Sugar IPO subscribed 62% on second day of bidding

The Rs 60-crore initial public offer of Karnataka-based Vishwaraj Sugar Industries (VSL) was subscribed 62 percent on the second day of bidding on October 1. The public issue has received bids for 61.98 lakh equity shares against an IPO size of 1 crore shares, as per data available on exchanges.

Hares reserved for qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors have been fully subscribed while that of retail investors 12 percent. The public issue, which will close for subscription on October 4, comprises an offer for sale of 70 lakh shares and fresh issue of 30 lakh shares.