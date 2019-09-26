What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Sensex broke the winning streak of the last three consecutive sessions, falling 504 points, or 1.29 percent, to 38,593.52. Only six stocks in the 30- share pack managed to settle in the green.

The Nifty index fell for the second consecutive day, ending the day at 11,440.20, down 148 points or 1.28 percent. This was the second biggest single-day fall this month for the index. Among the 50 stocks in the index, 37 suffered losses.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to Rs 1.47 lakh crore from Rs 1.49 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about Rs 2 lakh crore in a single day. Nifty closed well below 11,500 level and formed bearish belt hold pattern on daily charts.

Experts expect Nifty to be volatile amid F&O expiry but if the index breaks 11,382, the crucial support level, then selling could intensify in coming sessions.

According to the pivot charts, key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,382.53, followed by 11,324.87. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,531.43 and 11,622.67.

Nifty Bank closed with a loss of 1.98 percent at 29,586.05. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,348.26, followed by 29,110.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,945.76 and 30,305.43.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news

US Markets

The S&P 500 notched its biggest daily gain in two weeks on Wednesday as investors shrugged off the news of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, while Nike shares jumped on upbeat quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162.94 points, or 0.61%, to 26,970.71, the S&P 500 gained 18.27 points, or 0.62%, to 2,984.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 83.76 points, or 1.05%, to 8,077.38.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks edged up on Thursday as hopes the United States and China may soon end their year-long trade war boosted demand for riskier assets while worries about a US presidential impeachment bid ebbed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.45%. Australian shares were up 0.13%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 30 points gain or 0.26 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,505-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

India to spend $1.3 trillion on infrastructure: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25 appealed to foreign investors to be a part of the India growth story. Delivering the keynote address at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, he said: "From highways to metros, each sector is seeing massive investment and potential. Thus, if you want to be part of the largest growing infrastructure ecosystem, come to India." He said that India is going to spend $1.3 trillion on infrastructure.

"We have opened our defence sector like never before. If you want to make and build these products for India and the rest world, then come to India. In the coming years, we are going to spend around $1.3 trillion on modern infrastructure in India. When we came to power, India was a $2 trillion economy, it has expanded to $1 trillion more in the last five years. In the last 5 years, India has seen an inflow of $286 billion in FDI. This is 50 percent of the total FDI that has come to the country so far," he said.

Oil falls about 1% on surprise US crude build, Saudi crude output

Oil shed more than 1% on Wednesday, logging a second straight day of losses after US crude stockpiles unexpectedly rose and as Saudi Arabia maintained a faster-than-expected recovery of its oil production.

Brent crude futures settled at $62.39 a barrel, shedding 71 cents, or 1.1%, while US West Texas Intermediate crude settled 80 cents, or 1.4%, lower at $56.49 a barrel.

Rupee slips 3 paise to 71.04 against USD

The Indian rupee dipped 3 paise to close at 71.04 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid rising demand for the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas, even as crude oil prices eased. Forex traders said a weak trend in domestic equities, political unrest in the US and unabated foreign fund outflows also weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 71.10, then lost ground and fell to an intra-day low of 71.14 against the American currency. However, it recouped some losses to finish at 71.04 against the US dollar, down 3 paise over its previous close.

ESIC payroll data pegs new jobs created in July at 14.24 lakh

The latest payroll data from the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) pegs the number of jobs created in July at nearly 14.24 lakh, higher than 12.49 lakh in the previous month. According to a report by the National Statistical Office, there were 1.49 crore gross enrolments of new subscribers with the ESIC during 2018-19.

Around 2.83 crore new subscribers joined the ESI scheme from September 2017 to July 2019, as per the report. The NSO report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by the ESIC, retirement fund body EPFO and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Sebi floats tighter norms for full disclosure on loan defaults with rating agencies

Markets regulator Sebi has come out with new norms that make it mandatory for companies to provide details on delayed loan repayments and possible defaults to credit rating agencies amid concerns over banks citing 'client confidentiality' to resist sharing of such information by their borrowers. The new framework would enable credit rating agencies (CRAs) to get timely information on possible defaults.

The move is aimed at helping the rating agencies better understand the rated entity's financial strength and incorporate the impact of these details in their ratings.

Sebi has amended its regulations for credit rating agencies to ensure that any listed or unlisted entity, before getting rated, gives an explicit consent to obtain from their lenders and other entities full details about their existing and future borrowings as well.

Indian direct selling industry rises 13% to Rs 13,000cr in FY19

The Indian direct selling industry grew around 13 percent in 2018-19 with sales totalling around Rs 13,000 crore, in which wellness products contributed over half of the total volume, said a IDSA report on September 25.

Besides, the industry also contributed around Rs 2,500 crore to the exchequer during the period, according to the Indian Direct Selling Association's (IDSA) Annual Survey 2018-19. "North region contributed to around 27 percent of the direct selling sales in the country in FY 2018-19. This was closely followed by the west region with approximately 25 percent of the direct selling sales," the report said.

Dollar rebounds as safe-haven flows support

The dollar rose across the board on Wednesday, rebounding from the previous day’s slide as investors nervous about an impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump sought a safe haven, and as sterling fell 1% on nagging uncertainty about Brexit and an election.

The dollar index which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.7%, on pace for its biggest daily rise in nearly three months. On Tuesday, the index slipped 0.3% to finish the session at 98.337.