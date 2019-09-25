What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Indian equity benchmarks ended flat on September 24, mostly on profit-booking, amid uninspiring global cues, while investors assessed the impact of tax rate cut on different stocks and sectors after a two-day blockbuster rally.

The rally in equities ebbed after the two consecutive sessions of gains which saw Sensex and Nifty surging over 8 percent and investors getting richer by over Rs 10 lakh crore. While some consolidation was expected as the market is trading near peak valuations, analysts are of the view that it will offer fresh buying opportunities.

The Sensex index added just 7 points to its previous close to end at 39,097.14 on September 24, with 15 stocks up and 15 down. On the other hand, Nifty lost 12 points to settle at 11,588.20, with 22 stocks in the green and 28 in the red.

Midcaps and smallcaps closed mixed. While the BSE Midcap index slipped 0.51 percent, the Smallcap index settled with a gain of 0.17 percent.

According to the pivot charts, key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,533.27, followed by 11,478.33. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,649.07 and 11,709.93.

The Nifty Bank closed with a loss of 1.25 percent at 30,183.10 on September 24. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,825.76, followed by 29,468.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,604.26 and 31,025.43.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news

US Markets

US stocks fell in volatile trade on Tuesday, giving the S&P 500 its biggest daily drop in a month as a push for the impeachment of US President Donald Trump gained momentum among Democrats in the US Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.22 points, or 0.53%, to 26,807.77, the S&P 500 lost 25.18 points, or 0.84%, to 2,966.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 118.84 points, or 1.46%, to 7,993.63.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks fell on Wednesday after the US lawmakers called for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, increasing the prospects of prolonged political uncertainty in the world’s largest economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2%, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.55%, while Australian shares fell 0.66%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 34.5 points loss or 0.3 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,597-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil drops to lowest since Aramco attacks after Trump scolds China

Oil prices plunged more than 2% on Tuesday to their lowest since the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi Arabia’s key oil facilities, after US President Donald Trump rekindled fears the US-China trade conflict that has crimped energy demand is far from over.

In a United Nations address, Trump accused China of unfair trade practices, including “massive” market barriers, currency manipulation and intellectual property theft, a few days after officials from the world’s two largest oil-consuming economies held inconclusive trade talks in Washington.

Brent crude futures settled $1.67, or 2.6%, lower at $63.10 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures ended at $57.29 a barrel, down $1.35, or 2.3%.

Trump says he sees US-India trade deal soon

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he expected to have a trade deal of some kind between the United States and India soon.

“I think very soon we’ll have a trade deal. We’ll have the larger deal down the road a little bit, but we will have a trade deal very soon,” Trump said as he met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly.

Rupee slips 7 paise to 71.01 per dollar

The Indian rupee on September 24 dropped 7 paise to close at 71.01 against the US dollar as foreign fund outflows and subdued equities weakened forex market sentiment. However, easing crude oil prices and weaker greenback against rival currencies restricted the rupee fall to some extent.

Foreign investors pulled out Rs 828.49 crore from Indian equities on September 24, according to exchange data. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened on a strong note at 70.72, then lost ground and fell to an intra-day low of 71.05 against the American currency.

Labour Ministry notifies 8.65% interest rate on EPF for 2018-19

The Labour Ministry has notified 8.65 percent interest rate on employees provident fund for 2018-19, which will now be credited to the accounts of more than 6 crore subscribers of retirement fund body EPFO, Union minister Santosh Gangwar said on September 24.

The EPFO has been settling EPF withdrawal claims at 8.55 percent interest rate, approved for 2017-18. Now, the EPFO will settle accounts at a higher rate of 8.65 percent for 2018-19.

"It gives me immense pleasure that for fiscal 2018-19, Labour Ministry has notified 8.65 percent rate of interest on employees' provident fund (EPF). This rate of interest is 10 basis points higher than 8.55 percent provided in 2017-18," Gangwar said in a statement issues.

IRCTC IPO may hit market on Sept 30, to fetch govt around Rs 600cr: Report

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of Indian Railways that handles its ticketing and catering operations, may launch its initial public offering (IPO) on September 30, reports Mint.

The company is expected to release the price band for its IPO on September 25, the report said . This stake sale is likely to bring down the government's share in the state-run entity by around 12.5 percent from almost 100 percent at present.

The stake sale is expected to help the government raise between Rs 500 crore and Rs 600 crore, reports The Financial Express. The government hopes to offload around two crore shares in the public sector undertaking (PSU) via this IPO. The report added that IDBI Capital, SBI Capital Markets and Yes Securities will be merchant bankers to this issue.

Rana Kapoor-owned Morgan Credits pays Rs 792 cr to RNAM

The Rana Kapoor-controlled Morgan Credits (MC) on September 24 said it has paid Rs 792 crore to Reliance Nippon Asset Management (RNAM). The entity had last week sold 2.3 percent of the promoter holding in the bank in a bulk deal to reduce the Kapoor group's ownership of the embattled bank to 7.4 percent.

Yes Bank has been sailing in choppy waters since the RBI curtailed its promoter-chief executive Kapoor's term on corporate governance concerns. Many of the bank's past lending bets under Kapoor are haunting the earnings now and keeping the share prices depressed.

JSW Steel raises $400 million through bond issue

JSW Steel has raised $400 million through a bond offering to international investors. The bonds have a term of 5.5 years and priced at a yield of 5.375 percent, sources said.

The funds will be used to refinance existing loans and for some other corporate needs, said a senior executive from the industry. The bonds issue was rated Ba2 (positive) by Moody’s.