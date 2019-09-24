What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Indian market remained in positive territory for the second consecutive session on September 23 as investors continued their buying spree in the wake of government's decision to slash corporate tax rate.

Sensex closed the day with a robust gain of 1,075 points or 2.83 percent at 39,090.03, with 16 stocks in the green and 14 in the red. The Nifty index jumped 326 points or 2.89 percent to settle at 11,600.20. Among the 50 stocks in the index, 32 logged gains.

The strong gains of the last two sessions have made investors richer by Rs 10.35 lakh crore as the cumulative market capitalisation of BSE listed firms has jumped to Rs 1,48,89,652.44 crore from Rs 1,38,54,439.41 crore on September 19. On September 23 alone, investors' wealth increased by Rs 3.52 lakh crore.

According to the pivot charts, key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,482.73, followed by 11,365.27. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,706.23 and 11,812.27.

The Nifty Bank closed with a robust gain of 5.47 percent at 30,566.20 on September 23. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,961.23, followed by 29,356.27. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,986.23 and 31406.27.

US Markets

US stocks barely budged on Monday, with slight gains in shares of Apple offset by mixed economic data that added to caution over the prolonged US-China trade war. US employment in the services sector shrank for the first time in 9-1/2 years in September, IHS Markit’s Purchasing Manager’s Index showed. The data also showed manufacturing activity rose in September, topping expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.92 points, or 0.06%, to 26,949.99, the S&P 500 lost 0.29 points, or 0.01%, to 2,991.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.21 points, or 0.06%, to 8,112.46.

Asian Markets

US stock futures gained in early Asian trade on Tuesday after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said US-China trade talks will resume in early October while the euro struggled in the wake of dismal European manufacturing and services data.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan barely budged, up just 0.03% while Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.10% after a market holiday on Monday.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 57 points gain or 0.49 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,658-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Rupee ends flat at 70.94 against dollar despite steller stocks rally

The rupee recovered from day's low levels to close flat at 70.94 against the US dollar on Monday helped by foreign fund inflows into equities and lower global crude oil prices. The domestic currency opened lower and fell to a low of 71.03 later on geopolitical concerns in West Asia and gains in the US currency against major global rivals.

A strong rally in equities amid heavy buying by foreign investors helped the rupee pare losses and touch a day's high of 70.87. The local currency finally settled at against major currencies and lower crude prices. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak and shuttled between a high of 70.87 and a low of 71.03 during the day.

Saudi Arabia to restore full oil output by next week: source

Saudi Arabia has restored more than 75% of crude output lost after attacks on its facilities and will return to full volumes by early next week, a source briefed on the latest developments told Reuters on Monday.

Saudi oil production from its Khurais plant is now at more than 1.3 million barrels per day, while current production from its Abqaiq plant is at about 3 million bpd, the source said.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and the chief executive of state oil company Aramco, Amin Nasser, have said output will be fully back online by the end of September.

India's August crude imports highest in 4-months, fuel imports peak

India's crude oil imports rose to a 4-month peak in August, while fuel oil imports climbed to the highest in more than eight years, data from the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed on Monday. Crude imports into the world's third-largest consumer rose 5.5% from a year earlier to 19.66 million tonnes, and increased by about 1.7% from July's 19.34 million tonnes. It was the most imported since April.

Fuel oil imports rose to 306,000 tonnes in August, a peak since PPAC data going back to at least 2011. Imports of oil products jumped by about 23.2% from a year earlier, while those of naphtha, generally used as a solvent to dilute heavy crude oil, rose to their its highest since April 2018.

Auto industry to benefit from corporate tax revision: ICRA

The automotive industry, which accounts for about half of the country's manufacturing GDP, is likely to be one of the key beneficiaries of corporate tax revision, rating agency ICRA said on September 23. The reduction of corporate tax rates to globally competitive levels will incentivise OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and their vendors to increase localisation, which augurs well for the industry, ICRA said in a statement.

"Given the increasing US-China trade tensions, revision in corporate tax will attract FDI in Indian manufacturing sector, as the revised tax structure is now in line with other emerging markets," ICRA said.

US-Japan trade deal hits snag as Tokyo seeks assurances on car tariffs

A US-Japan trade deal hit a last-minute snag as Japanese officials sought assurances that the Trump administration will not impose national security tariffs on Japanese-built cars and auto parts, people familiar with the talks said on Monday.

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are aiming to sign a trade deal at a meeting this week during the United Nations General Assembly in New York that provides increased access to Japan for U.S. agricultural goods and bilateral cuts in industrial goods tariffs.

But the limited trade deal is not expected to include changes to tariffs and trade rules governing autos, the biggest source of the $67.6 billion US trade deficit with Japan.

Japan Sept factory activity shrinks most in 7 months, new orders contract: PMI

Japanese manufacturing activity shrank at the fastest pace in seven months in September, underscoring the broadening economic impact of the Sino-US trade dispute and keeping policymakers under pressure to step up stimulus.

The Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to a seasonally adjusted 48.9 from a final 49.3 in the previous month, marking the quickest pace of deterioration since February.

Traders complain of glitch at NSE towards session end

Trading in India's National Stock Exchange halted for about 20 minutes before the session ended on Monday, according to several traders, even as markets closed up nearly 3% on hopes that corporate tax cuts would revive the economy.

The reason for the trading glitch was not immediately clear and an NSE spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.