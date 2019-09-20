What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty suffered strong losses on September 19 due to widespread selling across sectors as the concerns over rising geopolitical tension, crude oil prices and the deteriorating macroeconomic environment continued to keep the risk appetite of investors low.

Moreover, uncertainty over US Fed's future rates trajectory added to investors anxiety. On the technical charts, the market breached crucial support at 10,800, seen as a reason for a steep fall.

The Nifty index closed at 10,704.80, down 136 points, or 1.25 percent, with 7 stocks in the green and 43 in the red. The index managed to hold 10,700-mark but ended at its lowest level since February 19.

Closing at its lowest level since March 1, the BSE Sensex plunged for 470 points or 1.29 percent to settle at 36,093.47 with only four stocks - Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints - in the green.

Nifty formed a bearish candle - which resembles a 'Bearish Belt Hold' kind of pattern on daily charts - for the second time this week.

The index still traded in a range of 10,650-11,150 levels, but as it went near to August lows intraday, the sentiments look to be weak. experts say if the index breaks August lows in the coming sessions, then a steep fall can't be ruled out.

According to the pivot charts, key support level for Nifty is placed at 10,634.93, followed by 10,565.07. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,809.93 and 10,915.07.

The Nifty Bank closed with a loss of 1.53 percent at 26,757.65 on September 19. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,541.99, followed by 26,326.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,074.39 and 22,7391.1.

US Markets

A gauge of global equity performance edged higher on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates, but crude oil prices climbed higher on concerns last weekend’s attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities pose supply risks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52.29 points, or 0.19%, to 27,094.79. The S&P 500 gained 0.06 points, to 3,006.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.49 points, or 0.07%, to 8,182.88.

Asian Markets

Asian share prices inched higher on Friday as economic stimulus around the world eased fears of economic deceleration while crude oil prices climbed on concerns that last weekend’s attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities still pose supply risks.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.34% to come within striking distance of its year-to-date peak. Kospi gained 0.11%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.76%. Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was up 0.12%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 15.5 points gain or 0.14 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,720-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Rupee slips 10 paise to 71.34 per dollar

The rupee dropped 10 paise to close at 71.34 against the US dollar on September 19 as heavy selling in domestic equities, unabated foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices kept investors edgy. Forex traders said investors also turned cautious after the US Federal Reserve dimmed hopes of further rate cuts.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened on a strong note at 71.36 and shuttled between a high of 71.06 and a low of 71.37. It finally finished at 71.34, lower by 10 paise over its previous close of 71.24.

Banks need to take larger haircuts for any governance failure in NBFCs: RBI Governor

There is a need to find a market-linked mechanism to resolve the issues of the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), and lenders need to take a larger haircut if there were governance lapses, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said September 19.

“The resolution process will have to be market-linked and in this banks and other lenders will have a major role to play. NBFCs where there are major governance issues, there (banks) need to take a larger haircut,” Das said at an event.

Das said there are business failures, but there are also elements of administrative or governance lapses. “So banks will have to take a balanced call. But essentially, the market mechanism would include the primary proactive role to be played by the promoters, lenders and other stakeholders,” he added.

Govt may set up Rs 20,000-cr fund for stalled non-NPA housing projects in 45 days

The government is targeting to implement in the next one-and-a-half month its decision to set up a Rs 20,000-crore fund for those stalled housing projects that have neither been declared insolvent nor turned bad loans, sources said. To expedite the process, the finance ministry on Thursday held consultations with real estate developers and property consultants for their suggestions as it wants to roll out this fund in the next 45 days, they added.

Industry representatives demanded one-time loan restructuring of developers and changes in insolvency law to have maximum benefit from this fund. In the fund, Rs 10,000 crore will be contributed by the central government and roughly, the same amount will come from outside investors.

Lagarde says global growth 'fragile', 'under threat'

Incoming European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said that global growth is ‘fragile’ and ‘under threat’, the AFP news agency reported on Friday.

The former International Monetary Fund chief, who is due to take over from ECB President Mario Draghi on Nov. 1, said central bankers must be ‘predictable’ and focus on stability, according to the AFP.

RBI revises norms for concurrent audit system of banks

The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI) has revised the norms for concurrent audit system of banks. Concurrent audit aims at shortening the interval between a transaction and its independent examination. Some of the revised norms included the option to consider whether concurrent audit should be done by bank's own staff or external auditors (which may include retired staff of its own bank) continues to be left to the discretion of individual banks.

The revised norms state head of internal audit in the bank should participate in selection of concurrent auditors where such function is outsourced and should be responsible for the quality review (including skills of the staff employed) of the work of the concurrent auditors reporting to her/him.

Factory investment at 3-year low of Rs 3.31 lakh cr in 2017-18: Survey

Factory investment in 2017-18 hit a three-year low of Rs 3.31 lakh crore in actual terms, according to the annual survey of industries by the Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry. Factory investment measured in terms of gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) was Rs 3.79 lakh crore and Rs 3.69 lakh crore in 2015-16 and 2016-17, respectively, provisional estimates of the survey for 2017-18 showed.

The previous low of GFCF in actual terms was recorded at Rs 3.23 lakh crore in 2014-15. The Gross Fixed Capital Formation is a barometer of investment in any sector or segment. However, the survey showed that the number of factories increased to 2,37,684 in 2017-18 from 2,34,865 a year ago.

Bharat-22 ETF 4th tranche may hit mkts in Oct; ICICI Pru MF files draft papers with Sebi

The government is likely to launch the fourth tranche of Bharat-22 ETF next month with ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund filing draft papers with markets regulator Sebi. The decision has been taken after receiving robust response for earlier stake-sale by the government in the product.

The government has so far raised Rs 26,400 crore through the Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund -- Rs 14,500 crore was garnered in November 2017, another Rs 8,400 crore was mopped up in June 2018 and Rs 3,500 crore in February this year.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company filed 'Supplement To Scheme Information Document' with Sebi on Wednesday for Bharat-22 ETF FFO 2. "The fourth tranche of Bharat-22 ETF may hit the markets next month," an official privy to the development said.

SBI Cards appoints bankers for $1-bn IPO, likely FY20's biggest

The country's second-largest credit card provider, SBI Cards & Payments Services, a subsidiary of State Bank of India, has shortlisted Axis Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Nomura, Kotak Mahindra Capital and SBI Caps as merchant bankers for its mega initial public offer (IPO) to raise at least $1 billion, sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

If the Gurgaon headquartered firm's plans fructify, it will be the first domestic listing by a pure-play credit card company. Sources added that the process is likely to kick off this week and the management plans to hit the markets before March 2020.

State Bank of India holds 74% stake in the company while private equity giant Carlyle holds the remaining 26%. The issue is likely to be a combination of primary and secondary issue of shares, with a partial exit by both SBI & Carlyle.