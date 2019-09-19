What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped a two-day losing streak and ended with healthy gains on September 18 ahead of the outcome of the US Fed meeting. Rupee's healthy gain against the US dollar and easing global crude oil prices gave a leg up to investor sentiment. The Indian currency jumped 55 paise to end at 71.23 per dollar on September 18.

The Sensex index closed 83 points, or 0.23 percent, higher at 36,563.88, with 18 stocks in the green and 12 in the red. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed Sensex, closing 0.39 percent and 0.30 percent higher, respectively.

The NSE Nifty closed with a mild gain of 23 points, or 0.21 percent, at 10,840.65. Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty pack, 33 closed with gains. The index after opening higher at 10,872.80 traded within a range of 10,804.85-10,885.15.

According to the pivot charts, key support level for Nifty is placed at 10,801.93, followed by 10,763.17. If the index keeps moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,882.33 and 10,923.97.

The Nifty Bank closed at 27,172.65, up 0.15 percent, on September 18. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,036.21, followed by 26,899.7. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,361.8 and 27,550.9.

US Markets

The S&P 500 ended marginally higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve policymakers cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, as expected, but gave mixed signals about their next move.

With continued economic growth and strong hiring “the most likely outcomes,” the Fed nevertheless cited “uncertainties” about the outlook and pledged to “act as appropriate” to sustain the expansion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13% to end at 27,147.08 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.03% to 3,006.73. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11% to 8,177.39.

Asian Markets

Asian shares edged higher on Thursday, tracking some modest Wall Street gains after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected but offered mixed signals on the next easing, keeping investors cautious.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.03%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.46%, while Australian shares rose 0.23%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 17 points loss or 0.16 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,839-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Fed cuts interest rates, signals holding pattern for now

The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates again on Wednesday to help sustain a record-long economic expansion but signalled a higher bar to further reductions in borrowing costs, eliciting a fast and sharp rebuke from President Donald Trump.

Describing the US economic outlook as “favourable,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the rate cut was designed “to provide insurance against ongoing risks” including weak global growth and resurgent trade tensions.

“If the economy does turn down, then a more extensive sequence of rate cuts could be appropriate,” Powell said in a news conference after the Fed announced it had lowered its benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 1.75% to 2.00%. It was the second Fed rate cut this year.

Oil prices extend losses after Saudi pledge to restore lost output

Oil prices retreated about 2% on Wednesday, extending the previous day’s declines after Saudi Arabia said it would quickly restore full production following last weekend’s attacks on its facilities and as US crude stockpiles rose unexpectedly.

Brent crude oil futures ended the session down 95 cents, or 1.5%, at $63.60 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled $1.23, or 2.1% lower, at $58.11.

Rupee rallies 54 paise to 71.24 vs USD

Snapping its two-day falling streak, the rupee rebounded 54 paise to finish at 71.24 against the US dollar on Wednesday as sliding crude oil prices eased pressure off emerging market currencies. However, unabated foreign fund outflows capped the gains, forex traders said.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened at 71.47 and surged to an intra-day high of 71.17 against the US dollar. The local unit finally settled at 71.24, higher by 54 paise over its previous close of 71.78.

RBI plans to structure loan rates of NBFCs, HFCs

After mandating banks to link their new retail loans to an external benchmark, the Reserve Bank is now looking at structuring the interest rate regime for housing finance companies and shadow bankers, which together control over a fifth of the credit market, for better transmission, according to a source.

Unlike banks, HFCs and NBFCs do not have any 'anchor rate' or a uniform interest rate-determining structure, the source added noting that at present there is no mandate by the RBI for these players to have such rate. He said the issue of linking of HFCs' and NBFCs' interest rate to an external benchmark was discussed when the central bank was looking at external benchmarks for banks.

"We need to graduate NBFCs and HFCs and are examining the issue of transparency in their lending rates and will have to take it forward. We are studying the issue of how interest rates are being determined by them and is there some order or structure that needs to be brought in," the source said.

SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi to meet FPIs amid bearish sentiment: Report

Ajay Tyagi, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), will meet foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the US later in September, Business Standard reports. The meeting comes amid bearish sentiment as FPIs have pulled $5 billion from the domestic market this quarter.

“The regulator will address concerns of investors over various issues, including know-your-customer (KYC) norms and taxation,” a source told the publication.

Less than half of financial services firms to meet LIBOR transition deadline: Accenture Report

While most banks, insurers and capital markets firms have plans to transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) — which regulators are set to phase out at the end of 2021 — less than half (47%) are confident they have the necessary talent and capabilities to complete the transition by then, according to a new report from Accenture.

The average interest rate at which major global banks borrow from one another, LIBOR is linked to around USD 400 trillion in financial instruments, including credit swaps, securitizations, student loans and mortgages.

The report, titled “Liboration: A Practical Way to Thrive in Transition Uncertainty” and based on a survey of 127 financial services institutions and 50 corporates globally, notes that 84% of the institutions have LIBOR transition plans in place. However, four in 10 (41%) admit to lacking a unified and consistent approach across business lines; only one in five (20%) consider themselves operationally ready for the transition; and even fewer (18%) describe their LIBOR transition program as “mature” — i.e., with operationalized systems, remediated legal agreements, fully documented product flows, and compliance to regulatory requirements.

Dollar rallies as cautious Fed clouds rate-cut outlook

The dollar stood tall on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points, as expected, but its chairman signaled a higher bar for future rate cuts. The greenback touched a seven-week high of 108.47 against the Japanese yen.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell described US prospects as “favourable” and the rate move as “insurance.” He did not rule out future cuts, but his remarks were not as dovish as markets had hoped for which lifted bond yields and the dollar.