What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

After a subdued start, the market slipped in the red and traded with negative bias in the first half. However, it managed to pull back from the lows and ended the session higher.

Sensex closed 162 points, or 0.44 percent, higher at 36,724.74, with 18 stocks in the green. The Nifty index logged a gain of 47 points or 0.43 percent to settle at 10,844.65, with 30 stocks ending in the positive.

Midcaps and smallcaps underperformed Sensex as their sectoral indices on BSE climbed up to 0.29 percent.

The index is still trading below crucial short term moving averages and despite the bounce, the trend is still negative, suggest experts. Traders are advised to trade with strict stop losses as long as the index trades above 10,756-10637 levels.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,774.4, followed by 10,704.1. If the index remains on an upward trajectory, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,886.9 and 10,929.1.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,123.85, up 1.12 percent. The important pivot level, which will act as a crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,750.5, followed by 26,377.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,387.9 and 27,652.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news

US Markets

Wall Street’s main indexes rebounded on Wednesday, after robust economic data from China, easing tensions in Hong Kong and British lawmakers’ approval of a law to delay Brexit provided relief to investors worried about global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.45 points, or 0.91%, to 26,355.47, the S&P 500 gained 31.51 points, or 1.08%, to 2,937.78, and the Nasdaq Composite added 102.72 points, or 1.3%, to 7,976.88.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks perked up on Thursday, as apparent progress in the political crises in Britain and Hong Kong gave investor confidence a shot in the arm, with easing fears of a hard Brexit lifting the battered pound.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.24%. Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.09% and Australian markets rose 0.33%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 34 points gain or 0.31 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,891-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices slip after surprise build in US inventories

Oil prices fell on Thursday, giving up some of the strong gains of the previous session, after an industry report showed US crude stockpiles rose last week, against analyst expectations of a decline.

Brent crude was down 18 cents, or 0.3%, at $60.52 a barrel by 0040 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 23 cents, or 0.4%, at $56.03 a barrel, having risen 4.3% the previous session.

Rupee rebounds 27 paise to 72.12 against US dollar

The Indian rupee clawed back some lost ground on September 4, gaining 27 paise to settle at 72.12 against the US dollar in line with a recovery in domestic equities. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 72.20 a dollar and advanced to a high of 71.96 during the day. It finally settled at 72.12, up 27 paise over its previous close of 72.39.

Forex traders said the Indian currency gained following weakness in the US dollar. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.35 per cent to 98.65 weighed down by weak factory activity in the US, which shrank in August for the first time since August 2016.

US imposes duties on structural steel from China, Mexico

The US Commerce Department said on Wednesday it imposed duties on Chinese and Mexican structural steel after making a preliminary determination that producers in both countries had dumped fabricated structural steel on the US market at prices below fair market value.

The department said it imposed duties of up to 141% on Chinese structural steel and up to 31% on Mexican structural steel and will begin collecting cash deposits for imports based on those rates.

Economic slowdown cyclical, not structural: Government sources

With the economy going through a slump, the government wants to ensure the slowdown does not inflict more pain. "The economic slowdown is cyclical, not structural. With festive season approaching, there will be rise in demand," sources in the government told CNN-News18.

The sources said the slowdown is not across sectors and liquidity issues have been identified and addressed. "There is slowdown across the world in automobile sector but in India we can see spurt in bookings in cars of Kia and Morris Garages," the source added.

RBI asks banks to link lending rate to external benchmark

The Reserve Bank of India on September 4 asked banks to link all new floating-rate loans for housing, personal and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to specified external benchmarks, including repo, for faster transmission of reduction in interest rate to borrowers.

It has been observed that due to various reasons, the transmission of policy rate changes to the lending rate of banks under the current marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) framework has not been satisfactory, RBI said in a statement.

"The RBI therefore has today issued a circular making it mandatory for banks to link all new floating rate personal or retail loans and floating rate loans to MSMEs to an external benchmark effective October 1, 2019," it said.

FPI flows to remain under pressure despite policy changes: India Ratings

Despite the government announcing its decision to rollback the surcharge on foreign portfolio investments and relatively accommodative monetary policy stance, inflow of foreign funds into India will remain subdued in the near to medium term, according to a report published by India Ratings.

The report said that countries with positive current account balance (CAB) play a crucial role in supplying capital to countries like India, which structurally runs a negative CAB. The capital flows from these nations enable countries with a current account deficit to finance their trade deficit.

US trade deficit shrinks, gap with China remains elevated

The US trade deficit narrowed slightly in July, but the gap with China, a focus of the Trump administration’s “America First” agenda, surged to a six-month high.

The report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday came against the backdrop of an escalation in the trade war between the United States and China. The two economic giants slapped fresh tariffs on each other on Sunday, fanning fears of a global recession. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned he would be “tougher” on Beijing in a second term if trade talks dragged on.

The trade deficit dropped 2.7% to $54.0 billion as exports rebounded and imports fell.