What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Nifty50 opened sharply higher but wiped out all gains in afternoon as the rupee breached 72 a dollar for the first time on Thursday. The index managed to rebound in the last couple of hours of trade and closed higher after three-day consecutive fall.

The Nifty hold on to its crucial support placed at 11,500 levels and made a small bullish candle which looked like a 'Hammer' like pattern on daily charts.

The Nifty50 started off day on a strong note at 11,514.15 but volatility caused due to further weakness in rupee pulled the index down to intraday low of 11,436.05. It managed to recoup those losses in later part of the session and hit day's high of 11,562.25 following recovery in currency from all-time low. The index finally closed 59.90 points higher at 11,536.90 but the rupee ended at record closing low of 71.9875, down 23 paise.

India VIX move up by 1.02 percent to 13.79. Pause in the VIX after the sharp spurt of 10 percent indicates some consolidation could be seen with support zones, experts said.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,461.2, followed by 11,385.5. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,587.4 and 11,637.9.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,468.70, up 92.65 points on Thursday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,292.34, followed by 27,115.97. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,598.94, followed by 27,729.17.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

Trade jitters and tech woes weigh on S&P, Nasdaq

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined on Thursday as the possibility of more US tariffs on Chinese imports loomed, while tech stocks stumbled, led by chipmakers and concerns about increased regulation of social media companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.88 points, or 0.08 percent, to 25,995.87, the S&P 500 lost 10.55 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,878.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 72.45 points, or 0.91 percent, to 7,922.73.

Asia shares hit 14-month lows, yen advances on trade jitters

Asian shares slipped to a 14-month trough on Friday as investors feared a new round of Sino-US tariffs could come at any moment, while a slump in US chip stocks rippled through the tech sector.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.34 percent to reach its lowest since mid-July last year. The Nikkei fell 0.9 percent, undermined by a rising yen and reports US President Donald Trump could be contemplating taking on Japan over trade.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 22 points or 0.19 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,566-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Kim Jong Un sets denuclearisation time line, prompting thanks from Donald Trump

North Korea's Kim Jong Un has given his first time line for enuclearisation, aiming for the end of US President Donald Trump's first term, Seoul officials said on Thursday, prompting thanks from Trump who said they would "get it done together". Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will also meet in Pyongyang on Sept. 18-20 for a third summit and discuss "practical measures" towards denuclearisation, Moon's national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, said a day after meeting Kim.

The summit could provide renewed momentum to talks over denuclearisation between North Korea and the United States, after Trump cancelled a visit to Pyongyang by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month citing lack of progress.

Rupee falls for 7th consecutive session, ends at record closing low of 71.99/$

The rupee continued to depreciate for the seventh consecutive session and fell to a fresh low against the dollar, crossing the 72-mark for the first time on September 6. The consistent dollar demand pulled the currency down to an all-time intraday low of 72.11 against the greenback, but it managed to get some support from supply of dollar by Reserve Bank of India, which helped it recover by 30 paise.

With this, the rupee depreciated by about 13 percent so far this year, 5 percent in last one month and 3 percent in last seven straight sessions. It has fallen from 70 to 72 a dollar in 21 sessions. The Indian rupee hit a low of Rs 70/$ on August 13 and since then it has been on the downside. The index touched 71/$ on August 31 and 72/$ on September 6.

US weekly jobless claims fall to near 49-year low

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment aid fell to near a 49-year low last week and private payrolls rose steadily in August, pointing to sustained labour market strength that should continue to underpin economic growth.

The economy so far appears to be weathering an escalating trade war between the United States and China as well as tensions with other trade partners, including Canada, the European Union and Mexico, which have rattled financial markets. This likely keeps the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates this month for the third time this year.

Oil prices climb as US crude inventories drop

Oil prices rose on Friday after US crude inventories fell to their lowest levels since February 2015. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $67.90 per barrel at 0056 GMT, up 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last settlement. International Brent crude futures climbed 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $76.62 a barrel.

Pompeo, Mattis brief PM Modi on 2+2 dialogue

US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Secretary of Defence James Mattis on Thursday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first 2+2 dialogue held between the two countries. They conveyed greetings of President Donald Trump to Prime Minister Modi. "The prime minister fondly recalled his interactions with President Trump and requested the secretaries to convey his greetings to him," a brief statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

It said the two briefed the prime minister on the "fruitful and productive" 2+2 dialogue held earlier. The prime minister congratulated both the secretaries and their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for holding of the first 2+2 dialogue, the statement said.

FIEO inks pact with NSE to increase awareness on price risk management

Exporters body FIEO said it has inked a pact with the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) to impart knowledge to its members on price risk management and raising equity capital. The MoU will also help members of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) to get information related to hedging on NSE's platform for products like currency, debt, and commodity.

FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai said the need for awareness creation assumes importance on account of huge volatility in currencies and uncertainty at the global trade front.

Iran to handover Chabahar port to Indian company for operation in a month: Iranian Minister

Iran will handover the strategic Chabahar port to Indian company within a month for operation as per an interim pact, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi said. Akhoundi is in India to participate in the Mobility Summit by Niti Aaayog on the invitation of India government.

"Now, we are ready just to handover the port (Chabahar) to the Indian company just to operate this in interim agreement that already we had with Indian part for one and a half year," Akhoundi said.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies