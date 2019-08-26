What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a with 0.56 percent loss or 61 points.
After a weak start, Indian indices ended on a positive note on August 23 on hopes of a stimulus package from the government. Buying was seen in the metal, auto, pharma, infra and IT, while FMCG stocks remained under pressure.
At close, Sensex was up 228.23 points at 36,701.16, while Nifty was up 88.00 points at 10,829.40. About 1,310 shares advanced, 1,125 shares declined, and 130 shares were unchanged.
IndusInd Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank, Eicher Motors and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, UPL, BPCL and Yes Bank.
According to the pivot charts, key support level is placed at 10,690.17, followed by 10,551.03. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,915.47 and 11,001.63.
Nifty Bank closed at 26,958.7, down 684.85 points on August 23. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,610.43, followed by 26,262.16. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,257.13 and 27,555.57.Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news
agencies.
US Markets
Wall Street opened lower on Friday, as China revealed retaliatory tariffs against about $75 billion worth of US goods that intensified trade tensions ahead of a much-anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 103.97 points, or 0.40%, at 26,148.27, the S&P 500 was down 12.45 points, or 0.43%, at 2,910.50. The Nasdaq Composite was down 45.05 points, or 0.56%, at 7,946.34.
Asian Markets
Asian shares sank on Monday as the latest salvo in the Sino-US trade war shook confidence in the world economy and sent investors steaming to the safe harbors of sovereign bonds and gold, while slugging emerging market currencies.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan still shed 2.0%, and Australia 1.5%. Japan’s Nikkei lost 2.3%, while Shanghai blue chips fell 1.2%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 eased 0.8%, and EUROSTOXX 50 futures 1.1%.
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a with 0.56 percent loss or 61 points. Nifty futures were trading around 10,890-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Oil down nearly 2% as trade war shakes confidence
Oil prices fell on Monday, pushing US crude to its lowest in more than two weeks, as a ratcheting up of tensions in the US-China war knocked confidence in the global economy.
Brent crude was down 89 cents, or 1.5%, at $58.45 a barrel by 0044 GMT, having earlier touched $58.24, the lowest since August. 15. US oil fell $1, or 1.8%, to $53.17 a barrel, earlier falling to $52.96, the lowest since August 9.
Rupee rebounds 15 paise to 71.66 against USD
The rupee spurted 15 paise to close at 71.66 against the US dollar on Friday on hopes that the government will roll back the FPI surcharge and unveil measures to boost growth. The rupee, which had earlier in the day breached the 72-mark for the first time this year, stabilised following an announcement that
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weaker at 71.93 a dollar. It fell further to the day's low of 72.05, before recouping losses to touch a high of 71.58. The local unit finally settled at 71.66, up 15 paise against its previous close.
FPIs withdraw Rs 3,014 crore from capital markets in August so far
Overseas investors have pulled out a net amount of Rs 3,014 crore from the Indian capital markets this month so far, but the trend may reverse following the removal of enhanced surcharge on FPIs, experts said.
According to depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) withdrew a net amount of Rs 12,105.33 crore from equities, but pumped in Rs 9,090.61 crore into the debt segment during August 1-23.
Trump hits back at China with more tariffs amid escalating trade war
US President Donald Trump on August 22 announced to raise existing and planned tariffs on Chinese products in retaliation for Beijing's announcement earlier in the day of new duties on American goods.
"Starting on October 1st, the 250 BILLION (US) DOLLARS of goods and products from China, currently being taxed at 25 per cent, will be taxed at 30 percent,” Trump said in a statement to the White House press corp.
“Additionally, the remaining 300 BILLION (US) DOLLARS of goods and products from China, that was being taxed from September 1st at 10 per cent, will now be taxed at 15 percent. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” said the US president in his unusual statement, portions of which were in capital letters.
Forex reserves slip marginally by $70.8 mn to $430.5 bn
After touching a record high, the country's foreign exchange reserves fell $70.8 million to $430.501 billion in the week to August 16, due to dip in foreign currency assets, according to the latest RBI data released on Friday.
In the previous week ended August 9, the reserves had touched a new life-time high of $430.572 billion after it rose by $1.620 billion. In the week till August 16, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, declined $412.4 million to $398.327 billion, the apex bank said on Friday.
Moody's cuts India GDP growth forecast to 6.2% for 2019
Moody's Investors Service on Friday cut India's GDP growth forecast for 2019 calendar year to 6.2 per cent from the previous estimation of 6.8 percent. For 2020 calendar year, it reduced the estimate by a similar measure to 6.7 per cent.
In a statement, it said the weaker global economy has stunted Asian exports and the uncertain operating environment has weighed on investment.
Two stocks under F&O ban period on NSE
For August 26, DHFL & IDBI are under the F&O ban period.
Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
With inputs from Reuters & other agencies