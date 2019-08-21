What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market snapped three-day winning streak and closed lower on August 20, weighed by banking & financials, FMCG and metals stocks. The weakness in rupee to 71.80 against the US dollar also caused selling pressure in the market. Close

The BSE Sensex fell 74.48 points to 37,328.01 while the Nifty50 slipped 36.90 points to 11,017 amid volatility and formed bearish candle on daily charts.

Experts feel the rangebound move is expected to continue in coming sessions till the index breaks out range of 10,900-11,150 on either side.

The broader markets fell more than benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap index was down 0.85 percent and Smallcap index declined 0.62 percent.

According to the pivot charts, key support level is placed at 10,976.1, followed by 10,935.2. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,067.1 and 11,117.2.

Nifty Bank closed at 27,982.45, down 203.65 points on August 20. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,809.6, followed by 27,636.8. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,185.3 and 28,388.2.

Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell US Markets Financial shares led US stocks lower on Tuesday to end a three-day rally as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the end of the week. The S&P 500 financial index dropped 1.4% and the group weighed most heavily on the benchmark index among its major sectors, which all registered losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.35 points, or 0.66%, to 25,962.44, the S&P 500 lost 23.14 points, or 0.79%, to 2,900.51 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.25 points, or 0.68%, to 7,948.56.

Asian Markets



Asian shares fell on Wednesday as fresh worries about a global recession led investors to dump risky assets, with US President Donald Trump showing no signs of backing down in his trade war with China. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2%, snapping three straight days of gains. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.6%, Australian shares were 0.8% lower and South Korea’s KOSPI index was a shade weaker.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a with 0.17 percent loss or 19 points. Nifty futures were trading around 11,009.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Brent oil rises above $60, buoyed by US inventory drawdown Prices for Brent oil rose above $60 a barrel for the first time in over a week on Wednesday amid data that showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in US crude inventories, but ongoing worries about a global economic recession capped gains. Brent crude had risen 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $60.16 a barrel by 0136 GMT, after settling 0.5% higher on Tuesday. US crude was up 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $56.25 a barrel.

Rupee hits fresh 6-mth low of 71.71; dives 28 paise

The Indian rupee on August 20 furthered its loss by another 28 paise to close at a new six-month low of 71.71 against the US dollar as economic uncertainties continued to weigh. Investors remained risk averse considering a host of factors including fast-spreading economic slowdown, outlook on foreign fund outflows and weakness in most emerging market currencies, according to forex traders.

However, there are expectations that the government will soon come out with stimulus measures to arrest slowdown in consumer demand in various sectors.



NSE revises eligibility criteria for inclusion in Nifty indices

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on August 20 said it has revised the eligibility criteria for inclusion of stocks in the Nifty indices. According to the amended rules, "all equity shares that are traded (listed and traded and not listed but permitted to trade) at the exchange are eligible for inclusion in the Nifty indices," the NSE said in a release.

Earlier, only those equity shares that were listed and traded on the exchange were eligible for inclusion in the Nifty indices. Now, scrips that are not listed on the exchange but are permitted to trade would also be considered for inclusion in the indices.

At the end of July, there were 1,950 listed shares on the NSE, while 1,887 were available for trading. Shares of as many as 18 companies that were not listed were allowed to trade at the end of the month, according to data available with the exchange.

SEBI to review rules for foreign investors, listing of start-ups at board meet

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is likely to approve key recommendations of the HR Khan Committee on rules for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) at the coming board meet, a source familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol. The committee had been set up to consolidate, simplify and liberalise rules relating to FPIs.

Also, the regulator is expected to review rules for innovators growth platform (IGP) on which start-ups are listed. The recommendations of the Khan Committee on FPIs include fast-tracking the registration process for select category II FPIs.

Gold touches fresh all-time high of Rs 38,770 Gold prices August 20 touched a record high of Rs 38,770 per 10 gram in the national capital after gaining Rs 200. Increased demand from local jewellers has been lifting the precious metal even it lost steam overseas, the All India Sarafa Association said. Besides, a weaker rupee also supported the surge in the yellow metal, traders said. Silver, however, plunged Rs 1,100 to Rs 43,900 per kg as offtake by industrial units and coin makers declined.

SEBI mulls slew of reforms; tighter check on rating agencies, reward and hotline for informants

With an aim to further safeguard investors' interests and to take defaulters to task, capital market regulator SEBI is planning to unveil a slew of reforms, including for greater checks on credit rating agencies and for rewarding informants in insider trading cases with up to Rs 1 crore reward. The regulator is also planning to ease its norms for 'Muni Bonds' to allow smart cities and other entities undertaking tasks similar to municipalities to raise funds through this route and get their securities listed on the stock exchanges.

Officials said that SEBI's board, at a meeting scheduled on Wednesday in Mumbai, is also likely to take up issues relating to mutual funds, startup listing platform and buybacks, among other agenda items.

Amid concerns over banks citing 'client confidentiality' to resist sharing of information on delayed loan repayments and possible defaults by their borrowers, SEBI is planning to tighten its norms to make it mandatory for companies to provide these details to credit rating agencies.

2 stocks under F&O ban period on NSE

On August 21, DHFL and IDBI Bank are under F&O ban.

Securities under the ban period in the F&O segment include companies in whose security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

