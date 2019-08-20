What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The BSE Sensex gained 52.16 points at 37,402.49 while the Nifty50 rose 6.10 points to 11,053.90 and formed bearish candle which resembles a Shooting Star kind of pattern on daily scale as there was selling pressure at higher levels.

The index faced stiff resistance from previous week's high placed around 11,145 levels, which could be hurdle in near term, experts feel.

The broader markets outperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.3 percent and Smallcap index climbing 0.5 percent.

According to the pivot charts, key support level is placed at 11,012.17, followed by 10,970.43. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,121.27 and 11,188.63.

Nifty Bank closed at 28,186.10, down 30.90 points on August 19. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,065.43, followed by 27,944.77. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,387.83 and 28,589.57.

US Markets

US stocks climbed on Monday as reports of stimulus efforts in China and Germany calmed fears of a severe downturn in the global economy that were stoked last week as bond yields fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 249.78 points, or 0.96%, to 26,135.79, the S&P 500 gained 34.97 points, or 1.21%, to 2,923.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 106.82 points, or 1.35%, to 8,002.81.

Asian Markets

Asian shares extended their gains on Tuesday as hopes for stimulus in major economies tempered anxiety about a global recession, helping boost riskier assets and drawing money from safe-havens such as bonds and gold.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.04%, while Japan's Nikkei jumped 0.47%. The improved mood was helped by a rally on Wall Street overnight, with the S&P 500 gaining 1.21%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a with 0.15 percent loss or 16.5 points. Nifty futures were trading around 11,040-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil rises 2% after attack on Saudi field, stimulus expectations

Oil prices gained roughly 2% on Monday after a weekend attack on a Saudi oil facility by Yemen’s Houthi forces threatened crude supplies and as traders looked for signs that top economies would take measures to counteract a global slowdown.

Brent crude the international benchmark for oil prices, settled at $59.74 a barrel, rising $1.10, or 1.88%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled at $56.21 a barrel, up $1.34, or 2.44%.

Rupee plunges to over 6-month low of 71.43; skids 29 paise

The Indian rupee tumbled 29 paise to close at an over six-month low of 71.43 against the US dollar on August 19 amid growing worries over economic slump and sustained foreign fund outflows. Further, rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas also took toll on the Indian currency.

Forex traders said investors are awaiting government intervention to revive the slowing economy. There are expectations that the government would come out with sector-specific stimulus sometime soon.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened on a weak note and fell to a day's low of 71.48 against the US dollar. The domestic currency finally settled at 71.43 against the US dollar, slipping 29 paise over the previous close. This is the lowest level for the local unit since February 7, when it had closed at 71.45 a dollar.

Govt removes debenture reserve requirement for housing finance cos, NBFCs

The government has removed the redemption reserve requirement for issuance of debentures by non-banking financial companies, housing finance companies and listed firms, a move aimed at reducing cost for raising capital. Under the companies law, these entities raising money had to create Debenture Redemption Reserve (DRR) and that requirement has now been done away with.

The corporate affairs ministry on August 19 said the requirement for a DRR of 25 per cent of the value of outstanding debentures issued by listed companies, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) has been removed.

SEBI building framework to allow rating agencies access to loan default information: Report

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is working on a framework to provide credit rating agencies (CRAs) access to information on loan repayment and possible default from lenders or other institutions, the Business Standard reports.

The development comes on the back of the massive debacle in Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS). The market regulator received many complaints from CRAs about not receiving full disclosures on the potential risks to the securities, the report said.

The framework would be inserted as an amended clause in the agreement between an insurer and rater to provide explicit consent for access to information related to loans, repayments, delays, etc from banks and lending institutions, the paper quoted a source as saying.

China's new lending reference rate set slightly lower at 4.25%

China’s new lending reference rate was set slightly lower on Tuesday in the first publication of the benchmark since the central bank announced interest rate reforms. The People’s Bank of China published the first new Loan Prime Rate (LPR) under the new mechanism.

The new one-year Loan Prime Rate was set at 4.25%, down 6 basis points from 4.31% previously. It was 10 basis points lower than the PBOC’s existing benchmark one-year lending rate.

RIL again becomes most valued firm by market valuation

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on August 19 raced past TCS to become the country's most valued firm by market valuation. At close of trade on Monday, RIL's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 8,19,073.62 crore, which is Rs 7,226.43 crore more than that of Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) m-cap of Rs 8,11,847.19 crore on the BSE. Shares of RIL rose by 1.15 per cent to close at Rs 1,292.10 on the BSE, while those of TCS closed flat at Rs 2,163.55.

RIL shares have gained ground since the announcement of a host of investor-friendly proposals at its annual general meeting held early last week. Since August 9, RIL shares have gone up by over 11 percent.

In the domestic m-cap ranking, RIL was at number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank (Rs 6,03,371.38 crore), HUL (Rs 3,94,145.32 crore) and HDFC (Rs 3,64,763.82 crore) in the top-five list.

2 stocks under F&O ban period on NSE

On August 20, DHFL and IDBI Bank are under F&O ban.

Securities under the ban period in the F&O segment include companies in whose security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

