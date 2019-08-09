What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Bulls were back in action on Dalal Street with the Nifty 50 reclaiming 11,000 and Sensex climbing above 37,000 levels on August 8. Media reports suggesting a potential rollback of surcharge on the super-rich and a delay in vehicle registration fees by a year lifted sentiment.

The BSE Sensex rallied 636.86 points or 1.74 percent to close at 37,327.36 while the Nifty 50 rose 177 points or 1.63 percent to 11,032.50, forming a bullish candle on daily charts.

All sectoral indices closed in green with Auto rallying the most with 3 percent gains. Auto, FMCG, IT, Metal and Realty indices gained 1-2 percent.

The broader markets underperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.7 percent and Smallcap index climbing a percent.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,897.67, followed by 10,762.83. If the index starts moving upward, the key resistance levels to watch for out are 11,112.67 and 11,192.83.

The Nifty Bank closed at 28,110.45, up by 408.40 points on August 8. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,685.13, followed by 27,259.87. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,381.63 and 28,652.87.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

US Markets

The S&P 500 registered its largest one-day percentage gain in about two months on Thursday, with technology shares providing the biggest boost as equities continued to rebound along with bond yields. All major sectors advanced at least 1 percent, and the S&P 500 technology index climbed 2.4 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 371.12 points, or 1.43 percent, to 26,378.19, the S&P 500 gained 54.11 points, or 1.88 percent, to 2,938.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 176.33 points, or 2.24 percent, to 8,039.16.

Asian Markets

Asian shares caught the tail of a Wall Street rally on Friday, helped by China’s better-than-expected export figures but fresh concerns about Sino-US trade ties are likely to limit gains in the region.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 percent but was on track to lose 2.3 percent for the week. Japan's Nikkei average advanced 0.6 percent, while Australian stocks stood flat and South Korean stocks gained 1 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a with 0.14 percent gain or 16 points. Nifty futures were trading around 11,087-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices rise on expectations of more OPEC output cuts

Oil prices rose on Friday, supported by expectations of more production cuts by OPEC amid fears the US-China trade row could lead to a global slowdown, curbing demand for crude.

International benchmark Brent crude futures were at USD 57.61 a barrel by 0009 GMT, up 23 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their previous settlement. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at USD 52.79 per barrel, up 25 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last close.

Rupee snaps 5-day losing streak, settles 20 paise higher against US dollar

The rupee snapped its five-day losing streak to close higher by 20 paise at 70.69 against the US dollar on August 8, tracking sharp gains in domestic equities after reports of rollback of a tax surcharge on foreign portfolio investors. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee witnessed high volatility against the US dollar. The local unit opened strong at 70.80 and during the day touched a high of 70.55 and a low of 70.94 against the American currency.

The domestic unit finally settled up by 20 paise at 70.69 against the American currency. The rupee had settled at 70.89 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Gold surges to fresh all-time high of Rs 38,470

Gold prices on August 8 crossed the Rs 38,000-mark for the first time by soaring Rs 550 to hit a fresh high of Rs 38,470 per 10 gram, as investors continued to prefer the precious metal as a safe-haven asset amid the ongoing US-China trade tensions and over domestic economic concerns.

Crossing the Rs 44,000-mark, silver surged Rs 630 to hit Rs 44,300 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Analysts said international gold prices breaching $1,500 an ounce on August 7 for the first time in six years amid growing US-China trade tensions, mainly prompted investors to rush towards gold.

FM meets India Inc to discuss steps to combat economic slowdown

The government, on August 8, assured the corporate sector that no punitive actions would be taken against corporates if corporate social responsibility (CSR) norms are not met, Sajjan Jindal, chairman and MD of JSW group said. Jindal was speaking after representatives from India Inc met finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is conducting a series of sectoral meetings to come up with ways to revive a slowing economy.

“Government will soon take steps to revive the economy. We discussed issues of NBFCs (non-banking financial companies), steel, finance sectors,” Jindal said. Rajiv Memani, Chairman EY India said that the industry asked for stimulating demand and investments in various sectors.

SEBI wants MFs to invest only in listed securities; exposure to unrated debt to be capped at 5%

With an aim to safeguard mutual fund investors from high-risk assets, regulator SEBI wants fund houses to shift all their investments to listed or to-be-listed equity and debt securities in a phased manner and reduce their exposure to unrated debt instruments from 25 percent to only 5 percent.

Exposure to risky debt securities has emerged as a major risk for the capital market investors, including those coming through the mutual fund space, and the regulator has been making efforts to enhance its regulatory safety net against such risks.

Taking forward certain decisions approved by SEBI's board earlier in June, the regulator has now finalised the draft amendments to the prudential norms for mutual fund schemes for investment in debt and money market instruments.

India's domestic air passenger traffic up 7.9% in June: IATA

India's domestic air passenger traffic rose 7.9 percent in June over the year-ago period even as the average demand for domestic travel across seven major aviation markets declined in the reporting month to 4.4 percent from 4.7 per cent earlier, IATA said on Thursday.

The overall global passenger traffic (domestic and international), however, rose by 5 per cent compared to June 2018, said the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The international passenger demand rose 5.4 percent in June 2019 compared to the period year-ago, which was an improvement from 4.6 percent annual growth recorded in May.

Sterling and Wilson Solar closes IPO with 92% subscription

Sterling & Wilson Solar successfully closed its IPO on August 8, backed by marquee global institutional investors, merchant banking sources told Moneycontrol. According to them, overall the issue was subscribed 92 percent, including anchor investors portion.

"As the issue is entirely an offer for sale and the QIB portion is 75 percent, the basic requirement for the success of the same according to the SEBI regulations, is that the QIB portion should be fully subscribed. Hence, this offer for sale of Sterling and Wilson Solar is successfully subscribed with an overall 92 percent subscription,” they explained.

250 companies to report June quarter numbers today

As many as 250 companies will report their results for the quarter ended June which include names like BHEL, BPCL, Cadila Healthcare, GAIL India, Hindalco, MRF, NCC Ltd, Natco Pharma, NHPC, Oil India, Pfizer, SAIL, SpiceJet, Sun TV, etc. among others.